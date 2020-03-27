Judge Allows PEN America's Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Over Retaliation Against The Media To Proceed
We've written a few times about the White House's unconstitutional retaliation against journalists it did not like, such as Jim Acosta and Brian Karem. PEN America, a key group fighting for free speech rights for journalists and writers, has now been allowed to proceed in its lawsuit against the President over his campaign of retaliation against journalists. PEN America had sued back in 2018, asking for declaratory and injunctive relief (basically the court telling the Trump White House to knock it off) against a variety of forms of retaliation he had done or threatened against the press.
Specifically, PEN America had raised five actions that Trump had done or threatened to do in retaliation against the press: barring access to White House briefings, revoking (or threatening to revoke) security clearances of ex-government employees for commentary made to news organizations, threats to revoke broadcast licenses, raising postage rates to attack Amazon in response to Washington Post coverage, and interfering with the AT&T/Time Warner merger over anger about CNN's coverage.
The DOJ had argued in response that PEN America had no standing, since Trump had not targeted PEN America. PEN America's response was that Trump had targeted PEN America members, including various news orgs and their employees, such as Jim Acosta. Indeed, when the filing was first made, we pointed out that the "standing" question would be a big hurdle. However, in a bit of a surprise, the court has said that PEN America has enough standing to proceed... at least on two of the issues at play:
Plaintiff has constitutional standing to pursue First Amendment claims against Defendant’s practice of (i) selectively barring access to the White House press corps, including by revoking or threatening to revoke press credentials, due to hostility to the reporters’ speech (the “Press Corps Claim”), and (ii) revoking or threatening to revoke the security clearances of former government officials whose commentary he dislikes (the “Security Clearance Claim”). As explained below, Plaintiff does not have standing to challenge Defendant’s alleged threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the executive order on postal rates, the directive to challenge the AT&T-Time Warner merger or regulatory threats against internet companies.
When PEN America first filed the case, we noted that the standing issue for those direct actions against companies would be a tough one, as it should be the media companies themselves who would have to file suit, rather than PEN America, and that seemed to be where the judge came down as well:
Plaintiff does not have associational standing for the other allegations -- Defendant’s revocation of security clearances, threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the postal rates executive order or the challenge to the AT&T-Time Warner merger and regulatory threats to internet companies -- because the Complaint does not identify any PEN America member who has standing to bring these claims. The only member named period is Mr. Acosta. But Mr. Acosta does not have a sufficient “personal stake” in these allegations to confer standing.
Basically, just because some of your unnamed members might sorta be impacted indirectly by these threats, that's not enough for standing:
Mr. Acosta is many steps removed from each of the challenged actions, and any purported injury to him is far too speculative.... Defendant’s remarks about revoking broadcast licenses are Twitter vitriol, posed as questions (“Collusion?” “At what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”), and refer vaguely to “the Networks,” not to CNN where Mr. Acosta works. The injury to Mr. Acosta due to the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust lawsuit is similarly speculative, because the lawsuit targets only CNN’s parent. Likewise, the postal rates executive order, security clearance revocations and regulatory threats to Google and social media companies have no direct bearing on Mr. Acosta.
However, the surprising bit is that standing was granted regarding the direct issues regarding the White House press corp and former White House staffers who might lose their security clearance in a fit of anger by the President (this was done against former CIA Director John Brennan).
Here, the court says there's enough to let the case move forward on these points, mainly because it can name an actual person who was impacted directly by these issues:
The Complaint alleges that Mr. Acosta and the press corps have suffered an “objective harm [and] a threat of a specific future harm,”... and that Mr. Acosta’s resulting speech and receipt-of-information injuries are concrete, actual and particularized. Defendant has made an example of Mr. Acosta, by stripping his press credentials after he asked Defendant critical questions about the Administration, barring Mr. Acosta from the venue necessary to perform his job and directing the Press Secretary to warn other reporters that they would face similar consequences as Mr. Acosta.... The allegations furthermore suggest that Defendant punished Mr. Acosta publicly in order to chill his speech and the press corps’. In demonstrating that Defendant would in fact punish reporters who spoke critically, Defendant made his threats of future punishment more credible, and consequently, effective. The speech injuries are furthermore particular to Mr. Acosta. As a member of the press corps, and as a reporter specially targeted by Defendant, Mr. Acosta is uniquely vulnerable to Defendant’s threats. He also has a unique interest in hearing the questions and discussion of his press corps colleagues with Defendant, which facilitate Mr. Acosta’s own reporting.
The allegations also establish a causal connection between the injuries and the challenged conduct. It is plain that the injuries trace to Defendant’s actions. A favorable ruling furthermore will likely redress the practice. The Complaint explicitly pleads, quoting from the Press Secretary’s e-mail, that Defendant and his staff are ready to heed a court decision on proper rules of conduct for governing the White House press corps.
For what it's worth, the DOJ tried to wipe away the Acosta point by arguing that since it gave him back his press credentials, there was no issue, but the court points out (in a footnote) why that's not true at all, because the real issue is the chilling effect. And that's still around.
Defendant argues, to the contrary, that Mr. Acosta has no injury-in-fact because his press credentials were restored in November 2018. But this argument misunderstands the nature of the asserted injuries. Although loss of credentials may be injurious, Plaintiff has alleged instead that “speech [itself] has been adversely affected,” i.e. the injury of an ongoing chilling of speech and corollary ongoing interference with receipt of information.
As for the security clearance claim, the court also says that there's enough evidence to suggest a specific kind of injury for which it has standing. Part of the reason here, is that PEN America's advocacy role often relies on getting information from former government officials -- so a chill on them would harm PEN America directly.
With respect to the Security Clearance Claim, Plaintiff has a receipt-of-information injury because Defendant’s actions plausibly chilled the speech of the six government officials named in the Complaint. After four of these officials spoke critically about Defendant in the media, the Press Secretary announced that Defendant was considering revoking the six officials’ security clearances, expressly citing their media commentary. Defendant ultimately revoked the security clearance of one official, an allegedly unprecedented action by a President. The officials are otherwise frequent and willing speakers in the media. The Complaint has plausibly alleged therefore that Defendant’s retaliation and threats of further retaliation against these officials have objectively chilled the volume or quality of their media speech. Plaintiff’s right to receive the speech has in turn been impaired....
.... Plaintiff is an organization that, among other things, engages in advocacy for freedom of the press, monitors the government’s impact on the press, and publishes research and analysis on these issues. Plaintiff’s sources of information include these former government officials, who provide unique and expert insight on the Administration. Loss of these official’s speech is therefore not a generalized grievance and affects Plaintiff’s operations directly.... Thisinjury is indisputably traceable to Defendant’s actions. The allegations that Defendant and his staff will be responsive to court orders suggest that a favorable ruling would deter Defendant from retaliating or threatening to retaliate against the officials’ speech.
Separately, there's standing on behalf of PEN America's members who rely on those former government officials as well.
Similarly, Plaintiff has organizational standing as to the Press Corps Claim. Defendant’s actions have plausibly chilled the White House press corps’ speech, the questions they ask Defendant and the reporting they consequently are able to publish. The chilling impedes Plaintiff’s right to receive information. Since PEN America monitors how government interacts with press, and its own members are in the White House press corps, Plaintiff has a particular interest in receiving and monitoring this speech.
I still wonder how useful this overall case is -- and think it would have been stronger if those who were the direct targets of Trump's statements had sued on their own behalf. But, keeping the Trump administration from threatening retaliation so freely would certainly be a win for the 1st Amendment.
Filed Under: donald trump, jim acosta, journalism, postage, retaliation, security clearance, standing, white house press passes
Companies: pen america
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Again, cool story bro, but this really isn't a forum for steam-of-consciousness posts like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is there a rest stop between now and the fucking point?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So on top of your diseased "socialists to die" list should now be America-hating Donald Trump, who has just literally "seized the means of production" from holy capitalist corporation GM.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…She made sure the virus would affect people of all social, economic, and religious groups around the world. Everyone from doctors to world leaders to wage workers have been stricken with the virus; COVID-19 has no political or social agenda, no desire to work with world leaders as a form of “population control”, no need for anything the material world could offer. You can't bargain or reason with COVID-19. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it doesn’t give a fuck about your personal wishes to kill Repugnant Cultural Others without getting your hands dirty.
If God sent this virus, She didn’t send it to help you — She sent it to destroy anyone who gets in its way. That can include you, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If God was involved with this
You had me at "She", Jerry
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nature has a way of putting animals in their place.
Seems one of the animals that inhabit this planet has gotten way out of line on many fronts. Mother Nature is doing something about it. Some animals have noticed and are sounding alarms but many others simply ignore it or shout it down because they are above the animals and think they are invincible.
One is tempted to say things like welcome to the real world but I doubt that is helpful. How does one discuss such matters with those who refuse to listen? IDK.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Oh no, not the dreaded finger wag, not again!'
While it would certainly be nice if they can secure a win in court here, ultimately the only thing that matters is the penalty handed out. If the court isn't willing to hand out a meaningful penalty that actually acts as a deterrent to keep such actions from happening again a win will be nothing but symbolic, something that's nice to point to but which doesn't actually accomplish anything real.
While a legal ruling making clear that retaliation against the press is not acceptable would certainly be better than the alternatives, my concern is that without some real teeth in that ruling it will just be shrugged off and ignored the next time the Dear Leader decides to punish someone who said something he doesn't like, because what's the judge going do do, wag their finger extra hard next time?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Oh no, not the dreaded finger wag, not again!'
There is a problem in that the courts don't actually have much power. I know that this article at Simple Justice is on another subject, but it nicely points out the dilemma that occurs when a court order is ignored. Trump isn't going to pay any fine. More attempts to oust journalists they don't like from the press room will just use different excuses that will then need to be adjudicated. And it's not like the DoJ will be hounding the White House about their behavior any time soon. Then there is the idea of holding someone at the Executive Branch in contempt and watching the finger pointing as various people pass blame in a circle.
Maybe we should give courts some enforcement power? But then we have seen what power can do to otherwise seemingly intelligent people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Spin it anyway you want, you are the liberal press TD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At least the so-called liberal press tends to deal with facts and self-correct if the facts aren’t correct. (Note that I said “tends to”; it’s not perfect. Nothing is.) Have you seen Fox News — or any other conservative media outlet, for that matter — consistently criticizing Donald Trump for all but promising that the COVID-19 outbreak would be contained/eradicated by now? Have they excoriated him for his having disbanded the U.S. Pandemic Response Team in 2018? Have they called him out for saying “nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion” despite knowing his administration performed a pandemic simulation in 2019 that outlined practically all of the problems with a potential (and now sufficiently real) U.S. response to a pandemic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Everything Trump has done, kicking and screaming against the advice of his advisors, has been too late to be effective. His response has been abysmal at best yet he continuously self-congratulates for how wonderful a job he thinks he's doing. It's a joke. And the icing on the cake is that his athletic supporters lap it up and praise him. It's a good thing international travel is pretty much impossible right now as it saves us the embarrassment of having to admit our nationality to others.
This is a great country, or at least half of it is, and we made a terrible mistake in 2016.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You have the memory of a goldfish. Scroll back to the articles posted during Obama's tenure and see if you still believe the same. If you do then not only is your memory flawed but you have the vacant critical thinking skills of a turd. Guess that makes you a turdfish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, liberal and not fake news. Thx, genius.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The issues here are that there are more people, reporters, that would like to attend the briefings than there is physical space and that there are a large group of people that believe that they can control the agenda by not allowing those in power to speak.
Consider the White house briefing room is a historical relic in the age of the internet the most optimum solution would be to kick ALL the reporters out and place ALL such public briefings on the internet in the form of pod broadcast. That way every has equal opportunity to view and equal opportunity to shout the speaker down from what ever part of the world they are in. Maybe if the reporters in New York yell loud enough the people in China can hear the batting of their wind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Consider the following: Not everyone has Internet access, and not everyone is such a politics wonk that they’re going to listen to daily government podcasts.
Besides that, a one-way public briefing with no reporters in the room offers no chance for anyone to question the person(s) doing the briefing on anything they said in that moment. Government officials can present their briefing, then have plenty of time to create explanations and justifications and excuses (and outright lies) for anything they say that the press considers suspect.
What you want is for the press to have no chance of criticizing the government (via questioning the government) to its face. The primary duty of the press in the United States is to criticize, critique, question, and (every once in a while) subvert authority. The press doesn’t exist to be stenographers for the government, nor should it exist for that reason.
And if you don’t like what the media says about any given politician or political party(/personality cult), you’re free to start a blog and rant about it. The beauty of the Internet is that your voice can find a place to exist. The downside is, nobody will listen to that voice if you have nothing useful or entertaining to say. Or do you think everyone here reads my posts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The issues here are that there are more people, reporters, that would like to attend the briefings than there is physical space
This is not and has never been the issue. The issue in the lawsuit has nothing to do with that, nor does the removal of press credentials. The WH is free to limit the number of WH correspondents, so long as it does it in a content-neutral manner. Retaliating based on content is the problem, as was made clear in the lawsuit. At no point has ANYONE until you suggested that the issue was too many people want into the room.
So, no. You're wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You don’t even know what socialism is, other than what Fox News tells you it is — and they have every incentive to lie.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Fully socialist? No. But the United States already has socialist policies and programs in place. To wit: Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, public infrastructure and transportation, public beaches, public utilities (including garbage collection), public housing, public libraries, public schools, state prisons/jails, police and fire departments, and the entire U.S. military. But hey, if you want to do away with all of those things in favor of fully privatized versions, that’s your business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The fact that your biggest, possibly most sexual fantasy involves murder in the name of a man who would sooner kick you between the legs and demand you say it was the best, most beautiful kick you've ever seen is…well, it’s sad, really.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
America will NEVER be socialist.
You should self-quarantine, immediately, until you recover from your illness.
Will do - can't wait to get my $1200 check that everyone else is paying for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Nobody is going to wear the Fran Drescher mask for you, Hamilton. Wear the damn thing yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Most of that stuff is supposed to be allowed if it's done for legitimate reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m amazed that a grade school-age child can type at a high school level yet still let things like that slip in to show their true age.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re not impressing anybody, but go off like a child, I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
A person possessing a modicum of intelligence and faculties for reasoning quickly realizes that hospitals will be inundated with sick people needing treatment to have a chance to survive.
If you think this is a hoax, how about you go and do volunteer-work at a free clinic in your neighborhood?
Or perhaps you are all talk and no substance, which is my guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Acosa
Anyone who thinks that Acosta is a journalist is clearly suffering from a Stage V case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Journalists are neutral, unbiased. Nothing about Acosta is. Journalists journalize. Acosta consistently narcicsistically makes every moment of his sorry existence about Jim Acosta.
Trump has done nothing to Jim Acosta. And just because some kritarch (judge ruler lording it over a democracy in place of people voting) has let a suit go forward? It will take months or probably years, but then will be thrown out by the Supreme Court in minutes, probably seconds.
How can you possibly write an article about Jim Acosta? Aren't you ashamed of yourself? Hey, man. What's wrong with you?
Jim Acosta? Unbelievable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
I bet you're a Fox news viewer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
"Stage V case of Trump Derangement Syndrome"
wtf does this mean?
"Journalists are neutral, unbiased."
Wrong. Everything has bias.
"Trump has done nothing to Jim Acosta. "
Trump has done the entire human race a huge friggin disservice and he should pay for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Acosa
"Stage V case of Trump Derangement Syndrome"
wtf does this mean?
It's the sad attempt to dismiss any criticism of Trump by painting the one making it as 'deranged', but what it actually is is a huge red flag that the person who just said it doesn't need to be taken seriously because they have shown that they possess a mindset already primed to dismiss any criticism raised against Trump as the result of 'derangement'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then no journalist is a journalist because nobody can separate bias from journalism. Someone must decide what to publish, what to distill out of the mass of available data, and what facts to check. And regardless of how hard journalists try to keep their biases in check, they still have those biases.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's only bias when my enemies do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
Anyone who thinks that Acosta is a journalist is clearly suffering from a Stage V case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Thank you for starting your comment by including the three little words that mean nothing you say needs to be taken seriously. Always a big time saver to have that one up-front rather than buried later on in the comment, and for that I thank you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
Trump and derangement, now that's a tight fit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Acosa
Acosta consistently narcicsistically makes every moment of his sorry existence about Jim Acosta.
You people are sure good at projection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Conservative” Versus “Liberal”
The term “Conservative” is supposed to refer to someone who prefers how things were in the past. But their memory of the past is typically limited and selective. People who actually study what went on in the past, and try to learn the lessons of history, tend to get branded as “Liberals”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: “Conservative” Versus “Liberal”
Reality seems to have a liberal bias and therefore it needs to be countered with a conservative bias because both sides 'n stuff like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
