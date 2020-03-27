Judge Allows PEN America's Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Over Retaliation Against The Media To Proceed
from the the-first-amendment-has-legs dept
We've written a few times about the White House's unconstitutional retaliation against journalists it did not like, such as Jim Acosta and Brian Karem. PEN America, a key group fighting for free speech rights for journalists and writers, has now been allowed to proceed in its lawsuit against the President over his campaign of retaliation against journalists. PEN America had sued back in 2018, asking for declaratory and injunctive relief (basically the court telling the Trump White House to knock it off) against a variety of forms of retaliation he had done or threatened against the press.
Specifically, PEN America had raised five actions that Trump had done or threatened to do in retaliation against the press: barring access to White House briefings, revoking (or threatening to revoke) security clearances of ex-government employees for commentary made to news organizations, threats to revoke broadcast licenses, raising postage rates to attack Amazon in response to Washington Post coverage, and interfering with the AT&T/Time Warner merger over anger about CNN's coverage.
The DOJ had argued in response that PEN America had no standing, since Trump had not targeted PEN America. PEN America's response was that Trump had targeted PEN America members, including various news orgs and their employees, such as Jim Acosta. Indeed, when the filing was first made, we pointed out that the "standing" question would be a big hurdle. However, in a bit of a surprise, the court has said that PEN America has enough standing to proceed... at least on two of the issues at play:
Plaintiff has constitutional standing to pursue First Amendment claims against Defendant’s practice of (i) selectively barring access to the White House press corps, including by revoking or threatening to revoke press credentials, due to hostility to the reporters’ speech (the “Press Corps Claim”), and (ii) revoking or threatening to revoke the security clearances of former government officials whose commentary he dislikes (the “Security Clearance Claim”). As explained below, Plaintiff does not have standing to challenge Defendant’s alleged threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the executive order on postal rates, the directive to challenge the AT&T-Time Warner merger or regulatory threats against internet companies.
When PEN America first filed the case, we noted that the standing issue for those direct actions against companies would be a tough one, as it should be the media companies themselves who would have to file suit, rather than PEN America, and that seemed to be where the judge came down as well:
Plaintiff does not have associational standing for the other allegations -- Defendant’s revocation of security clearances, threats to revoke broadcast licenses, the postal rates executive order or the challenge to the AT&T-Time Warner merger and regulatory threats to internet companies -- because the Complaint does not identify any PEN America member who has standing to bring these claims. The only member named period is Mr. Acosta. But Mr. Acosta does not have a sufficient “personal stake” in these allegations to confer standing.
Basically, just because some of your unnamed members might sorta be impacted indirectly by these threats, that's not enough for standing:
Mr. Acosta is many steps removed from each of the challenged actions, and any purported injury to him is far too speculative.... Defendant’s remarks about revoking broadcast licenses are Twitter vitriol, posed as questions (“Collusion?” “At what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”), and refer vaguely to “the Networks,” not to CNN where Mr. Acosta works. The injury to Mr. Acosta due to the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust lawsuit is similarly speculative, because the lawsuit targets only CNN’s parent. Likewise, the postal rates executive order, security clearance revocations and regulatory threats to Google and social media companies have no direct bearing on Mr. Acosta.
However, the surprising bit is that standing was granted regarding the direct issues regarding the White House press corp and former White House staffers who might lose their security clearance in a fit of anger by the President (this was done against former CIA Director John Brennan).
Here, the court says there's enough to let the case move forward on these points, mainly because it can name an actual person who was impacted directly by these issues:
The Complaint alleges that Mr. Acosta and the press corps have suffered an “objective harm [and] a threat of a specific future harm,”... and that Mr. Acosta’s resulting speech and receipt-of-information injuries are concrete, actual and particularized. Defendant has made an example of Mr. Acosta, by stripping his press credentials after he asked Defendant critical questions about the Administration, barring Mr. Acosta from the venue necessary to perform his job and directing the Press Secretary to warn other reporters that they would face similar consequences as Mr. Acosta.... The allegations furthermore suggest that Defendant punished Mr. Acosta publicly in order to chill his speech and the press corps’. In demonstrating that Defendant would in fact punish reporters who spoke critically, Defendant made his threats of future punishment more credible, and consequently, effective. The speech injuries are furthermore particular to Mr. Acosta. As a member of the press corps, and as a reporter specially targeted by Defendant, Mr. Acosta is uniquely vulnerable to Defendant’s threats. He also has a unique interest in hearing the questions and discussion of his press corps colleagues with Defendant, which facilitate Mr. Acosta’s own reporting.
The allegations also establish a causal connection between the injuries and the challenged conduct. It is plain that the injuries trace to Defendant’s actions. A favorable ruling furthermore will likely redress the practice. The Complaint explicitly pleads, quoting from the Press Secretary’s e-mail, that Defendant and his staff are ready to heed a court decision on proper rules of conduct for governing the White House press corps.
For what it's worth, the DOJ tried to wipe away the Acosta point by arguing that since it gave him back his press credentials, there was no issue, but the court points out (in a footnote) why that's not true at all, because the real issue is the chilling effect. And that's still around.
Defendant argues, to the contrary, that Mr. Acosta has no injury-in-fact because his press credentials were restored in November 2018. But this argument misunderstands the nature of the asserted injuries. Although loss of credentials may be injurious, Plaintiff has alleged instead that “speech [itself] has been adversely affected,” i.e. the injury of an ongoing chilling of speech and corollary ongoing interference with receipt of information.
As for the security clearance claim, the court also says that there's enough evidence to suggest a specific kind of injury for which it has standing. Part of the reason here, is that PEN America's advocacy role often relies on getting information from former government officials -- so a chill on them would harm PEN America directly.
With respect to the Security Clearance Claim, Plaintiff has a receipt-of-information injury because Defendant’s actions plausibly chilled the speech of the six government officials named in the Complaint. After four of these officials spoke critically about Defendant in the media, the Press Secretary announced that Defendant was considering revoking the six officials’ security clearances, expressly citing their media commentary. Defendant ultimately revoked the security clearance of one official, an allegedly unprecedented action by a President. The officials are otherwise frequent and willing speakers in the media. The Complaint has plausibly alleged therefore that Defendant’s retaliation and threats of further retaliation against these officials have objectively chilled the volume or quality of their media speech. Plaintiff’s right to receive the speech has in turn been impaired....
.... Plaintiff is an organization that, among other things, engages in advocacy for freedom of the press, monitors the government’s impact on the press, and publishes research and analysis on these issues. Plaintiff’s sources of information include these former government officials, who provide unique and expert insight on the Administration. Loss of these official’s speech is therefore not a generalized grievance and affects Plaintiff’s operations directly.... Thisinjury is indisputably traceable to Defendant’s actions. The allegations that Defendant and his staff will be responsive to court orders suggest that a favorable ruling would deter Defendant from retaliating or threatening to retaliate against the officials’ speech.
Separately, there's standing on behalf of PEN America's members who rely on those former government officials as well.
Similarly, Plaintiff has organizational standing as to the Press Corps Claim. Defendant’s actions have plausibly chilled the White House press corps’ speech, the questions they ask Defendant and the reporting they consequently are able to publish. The chilling impedes Plaintiff’s right to receive information. Since PEN America monitors how government interacts with press, and its own members are in the White House press corps, Plaintiff has a particular interest in receiving and monitoring this speech.
I still wonder how useful this overall case is -- and think it would have been stronger if those who were the direct targets of Trump's statements had sued on their own behalf. But, keeping the Trump administration from threatening retaliation so freely would certainly be a win for the 1st Amendment.
Filed Under: donald trump, jim acosta, journalism, postage, retaliation, security clearance, standing, white house press passes
Companies: pen america
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
As far as press credentials are concerned for using the White House press room, the very notion of press credentials is ridiculous as is the notion that a few scores of individuals hold the unique titles and credentials to enter the White House and shout down the White House spokes person or White House staff.
I have witnessed the acostic nature of Accosta as well as other credentialed pathological liars who serve no purpose what so ever. The media is brain dead. Unfortunately, the majority of Americans are simply too young to recall what the press was once capable of. The press has devolved into partisan political propagandists insisting that Russia was responsible for Hillary Clinton's loss. Granted, Trump himself is guilty of pathological lying regarding many things in foreign and economic policies which the press rarely even questions him on, because the DNC is guilty of the same crimes.
Why should any foreign government employee still hold security clearance? Most people would strictly refer to them as spies! It is a national security risk. They could sell classified information for a profit, or abuse the security clearance for other personal but nefarious reasons.
There is however, far, far, far too much classified information in the first place! Most of it is classified strictly because it is totally illegal and would embarrass the government for treason, bribery, and high crimes. Assange and Snowden as well as others have proven it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The White House press room is way too small to fit every blogger in America into the press room, many of whom do a far better job of reporting than the generic, partisan, corporate propagandists!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Having said that, I am furious, disgusted, insulted, and enraged to put it mildly that the Medical Mafia, local, state, and federal governmemts, the financial sector, Silicon Valley, and the Military Corporate Complex feel entitled to use me and hundreds of millions of Americans and hold us hostage and as proxies in their battle of greed! Since when did any of them actually give a damn about life? Was it when they killed 500,000 Americans with narco-trafficking and prescription drugs, or when they went to wars against countries that never invaded our country, or was it when they created impoverishing and debilitating sanctions on other countries, or when they imprisoned millions of Americans usually without charges, or with petty infractions, or when they refused to allow churches, charities, and restaurants to feed the homeless, or when they flooded the Flynt River with lead, or when they kicked the poor off of healthcare and food stamps, or when they allowed total poverty and homelessness of millions of Americans, even though the federal government owns most of the vacant homes and mortgages, or when they shut the water off from people with delinquent water bills, or when they did radiation experiments on pregnant women and new borns, or when they did the bad blood experiment, or with the MK Ultra Experiments, or when they shoot people for looking for their drivers licenses, or any of the thousands of others of heinous and abusive predatory crimes that they perpetrate against us on a daily basis?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
If government employees do not want to have to answer to the public for their behavior, they really ought to do the world a favor and resign immediately!
We are supposed to have a government FOR the people, not People FOR the Government! Tjey have convinced themselves that they are greater and more powerful than Gods.
This ego-deflation may take quite a while before they awake from their hang overs of spending like drunken sailors and reality finally begins to set in!
Do not let up! Be vigiliant in confronting them with the truth until they confess! It is an intervention. It may take time but the truth, facts, math, and history prove how wrong they are!
Eventually they will realize that they must leave, while they still have a chance!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’s the virus that is the real retaliation. Hey Mike, have you realized you’re dead yet? Well, not you, actually, your diseased socialist ideology. It’s dead. Globalist socialist anti-American ideology is DEAD in America. Yes, the dead body of socialist ideology in America will have a few fits before all signs of life are gone forevermore. AOC will shake her arms about corporate “greed” a few more times, your un-American and non-American phonies will talk their smack. But it’s over. Corona will kill a few Americans, but will save America from idiots like you and your paid imposters. Do you get it, Mike? Corona has infected America and Americans with a need for common sense and reality checks right now. No one cares about open source. No one wants open borders. Everyone wants America first. You lost to a virus. Socialism and the stupidity promoted shamelessly by this site are both dead, and soon buried. Not soon enough, IMHO.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So on top of your diseased "socialists to die" list should now be America-hating Donald Trump, who has just literally "seized the means of production" from holy capitalist corporation GM.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It’s only unhinged socialist zealots like you that could frame this as a religious issue. This is a survival issue. Go fuck your idiot self with your religious view.
If God was involved with this, maybe he has devised a CURE for liberal sanctuary cities. In one step, much of the best of American life and American tradition has come back into razor sharp focus. Gone are the mad calls for open borders.
Thank you God we have Donald J. Trump, the magnificent, to lead us to a better, cleaner, healthier and more prosperous America!
Personal, I think Trump will use this emergency to streamline, cost reduce and quality improve the American healthcare system. That’s what I would do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The problem being what you would actually do is make a shit show of it. Same way like you fucked up the Shiva Ayyadurai lawsuit, Hamilton. What a shit show that was!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply