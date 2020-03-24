Daily Deal: HP 24" All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop AMD Ryzen 3 1TB - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
The HP 24" All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop runs on a speedy AMD Ryzen 3 processor, Radeon integrated graphics and 8GB RAM for seamless streaming, browsing, and gaming. With a 1TB hard drive, this computer lets you install all your essential apps and store your photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its most distinguishing feature is its huge 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen display, giving you immersive viewing experience. All of these are packed in a thin, sleek desktop which saves you a lot of space and clutter for stress-free computer operation. It is on sale for $500, and if you use the code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout, you'll save an additional 15%.
WOW.
$500 touch screen? but can we update it..
Well, what I found was the Ryzen 5 version that can goto 16 gig, which is good as this is an integrated Video, on the chip. And Takes SODIMM ram(abit expensive, but fast).
Which gives me the idea that its a Laptop Motherboard, and the chip is soldiered into the board and cant be changed easily to the Ryzen 5
This is a 4 core chip with 2 cores for video.
the one I found is this one and its already out of stock.
https://store.hp.com/us/en/pdp/hp-all-in-one-24-f1055z
but the info should be very close.
Ok,
Found the info.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers/selfservice/hp-24-f1000-all-in-one-desktop-pc-series/2572 1654/model/27914624
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06267862#AbT1
HP 24-F1040
Product #/ 5QB23aa
Has M.2, and if its not populated, you can Add an M.2 drive to load up the OS, faster.
Not a bad startup/beginners system.
Do understand 1 thing about Touch screens...KEEP THEM CLEAN..
Re: Keeping Touchscreens Clean
Spectacle cleaner works well for computer displays, touchscreen or not.
Of course, it can’t fix the “gorilla arm” problem, which makes me wonder about the point of devices like this ...
