DOJ Correctly Takes Down Fraudulent COVID-19 Website Selling Bogus 'Vaccine Kits'
While it always raises alarm bells when the government is taking down websites, the Justice Department's announced enforcement action against a website claiming to sell "vaccine kits" for COVID-19 appears legit. At issue was some scammer who put up a website fraudulently claiming that the World Health Organization was "giving away vaccine kits" and you just had to give this just registered website $4.95 for "shipping" and you'd get one of these kits. The website, laughably, claimed:
You just need to add water, and the drugs and vaccines are ready to be administered. There are two parts to the kit: one holds pellets containing the chemical machinery that synthesises [sic] the end product, and the other holds pellets containing instructions that tell the drug which compound to create. Mix two parts together in a chosen combination, add water, and the treatment is ready.
The DOJ complaint suggests this was all just a scam to get credit cards and purchaser info for further identity scams with no actual product ever being sent.
Again, while taking down websites always raises some 1st Amendment concerns, those don't seem to apply here. This was just blatant fraud, first claiming to be associated with the WHO, and second selling some snake oil vaccine or treatment that doesn't exist... oh, and on top of that, never actually having any product to sell, and likely using the credit card info for further scams. So, unlike some other law enforcement claims of prosecuting "false information" about COVID-19 and the response, this is a legitimate law enforcement action to stop outright fraud.
Of course, given how many lies the President has been spewing about the COVID-19 response, it wouldn't surprise me to see him point people to similar websites via a tweet before this week is over. I mean, he's already pushing people to try snake oil treatments that are literally killing people.
But, but, but... The website had protected speech. And this is a prior restraint! The test is not probable cause if any one word is protected speech! I learned that here, Mike.
j/k
Glad you see the light, my friend.
You say that like he didn’t.
55,225 US infected confirmed and 802 deaths, up from 540 just yesturday. They need to stop the people coming out of NYC and flooding into otherwise safe areas. WTF??
Re:
You seem to be under the illusion that anywhere is safe. Unless they turn out a vaccine in much less time than anticipated, you will probably catch this disease within the next 12 months. You can't self-isolate for 18 months straight, and herd immunity only happens after 70% or so are infected.
The real question is whether it's going to come back, year after year, like the flu. And whether it will still continue to kill off 10-15% of the elderly that it hits.
USA is poised to pass Italy on Thursday and China on Friday for most cases in the world. I expect our fearless leader to step up his claims that it was a plot by the Chinese soon after. Especially if the US death count also surpasses Italy and China.
And claiming that things will return to normal at Easter, while this side of the pond, anybody at high risk has been told to self isolate for at least the next 3 months..
Re:
They are trimming down the population. Any logical conclusion is proving that from their very apathetic actions.
Re:
Well, Europe has by and large socialised health care. Being rich does not buy you exclusive access to a ventilator, so the incentive for a president like Trump to just let the shit hit the fan since the most privileged classes will have way better chances of survival is a lot less on the old continent.
From a private economy standpoint, letting the virus ravage through makes a lot of sense: the largest toll will be among the pensioners and near-pensioners, saving companies a lot of money in the long run.
That's probably what Trump is hoping for. Also, of course, first pick for bailout money. At least the Democrats have gotten rid of the provision (I hope) that accountability of where money was going from the treasury was to be delayed until after the presidential election.
Re: Re:
At least the Democrats have gotten rid of the provision (I hope) that accountability of where money was going from the treasury was to be delayed until after the presidential election.
Wait, run that one by me again, because either I'm reading it wrong or you're saying they tried to have a provision that would have left recording who got money from the 'bailout' until after the election, which is both utterly insane and a disgusting political stunt.
While I don't agree with what Trump's been saying, I also don't necessarily agree with your claim he's been pushing snake oil. The chemical in question (chloroquine) is being tested and may potentially help the fight against COVID-19. The couple in question, including the deceased, found their aquarium cleaner contained the same chemical and decided they'd drink it. That's pretty stupid no matter how you look at it. Desperate times lead people to take desperate measures. The news would have reached the US eventually anyway - several other countries are also trialling the drug.
But in times like this, Trump (and most other world leaders) need to shut up and let the experts talk.
