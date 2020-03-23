Everyone's Got A Pet Project: Patent Maximalist Says We Need Longer Patents To Incentivize Coronavirus Vaccines
Adam Mossoff is one of the most vocal IP maximalist law professors around. He's never seemed to have met a form of artificial monopoly that he didn't want to expand. His latest is that he's claiming, laughably, that we should be extending patent terms in order to incentivize the creation of coronavirus vaccines. His argument is based on a misleading complaint that has been raised by plenty of pharmaceutical companies: they need to file their patent applications at the point of discovery, but they can't market a drug until it receives FDA approval, and that can take years, which cuts into the years over which they hold a monopoly and can extract insane monopoly rents.
Mossoff says that now is the time to revisit that and to roll back the law that made it so the clock started so early, and to enable patent extensions to incentivize drug makers to create a coronavirus vaccine.
Congress can easily fix this mistake in innovation policy. It can enact legislation that reverses the changes made in 1993 and increases the patent term extensions. Instead of attacking patents, Congress should pass legislation providing more protections. It is an easy fix that will save countless more lives from cancer, diabetes, and viruses like the coronavirus.
This is utter nonsense on so many different levels. It assumes -- incorrectly, though a core to all of Mossoff's thinking -- that the ridiculous monopoly profits are the only thing that incentivize creation. Given that tons of companies are already researching coronavirus cures, knowing full well that the reason to do so is to save millions of lives and that governments will easily pay handsomely for such a vaccine, it's difficult to say with a straight face that these companies need more monopoly rents to work on these kinds of solutions.
Even more to the point, there's an obvious fundamental flaw in Mossoff's reasoning. A patent only goes to those who get there first. Every one else trying to create the same drug still has the same capital expenditure upfront to try to develop the drugs or technologies -- but can get blocked by whoever gets to the PTO first. If we take Mossoff's simplistic model that only if a company is guaranteed monopoly rents will they invest in the first place, his own model breaks down, because so many players will invest heavily and get nothing in return, because they were a day or week late.
It seems that a much better model is the way most of the economy works: if you build a good product people and companies and governments pay you for the product, and you don't need the government to step in and say no one can compete with you for two decades (or more, if Mossoff got his way).
Especially at a time when we see patent-related price gauging around COVID-19, all the evidence suggests we should be moving in the other direction -- opening up the ability for more companies to innovate and compete in a free market. Indeed, if Mossoff actually wanted real incentives that also compensates drug developers, you'd think he'd be much more supportive of the innovation prize approach, that basically gives a ton of cash over to those who develop breakthrough drugs in a prize format, but then still allow the drugs to be offered to those who need them at a reasonable price. Then you actually have people who can afford the drugs to stay healthy, rather than just acting as a siphon to drain people's bank accounts to pay off pharma companies who bought most of the research off of smaller labs who did the actual work with government funding in the first place.
Reader Comments
Vaccine vs cure markets
To some degree it may depend upon what the research labs are looking into. If it is a cure, the market life of the drug is probably shorter than the 20 year life of a patent. That is, a lot of 'cures' may be executed to take care of those that are currently infected or get infected before the spread trends down. After that there won't be much demand for the drug, unless a new outbreak takes place.
On the other hand, if it is a vaccine and we decide that it is something that should be a part of standard vaccination processes (like measles for example) forever, it would certainly have a longer market life than the patent, and eligible for generic production in the future.
Then there is the problem of migration. This is one disease and it appears to have possibly mutated from related diseases. If that is the case, we can certainly expect it to mutate again, and therefore need both new cures and new vaccines. Research done on this strain may or may not be applicable to research on new strains, but if information gathered now helps out in the future, then that information might give someone a leg up on the next problem, and offer that group the advantage when a new patent is appropriate.
Thing is, it is the particular molecules that deserve the patents, and those molecules might be very close in structure, but not delivery or manufacturing systems. While many will argue that delivery or manufacturing systems may be worthy of patent protection, they also create issues for getting to the next cure or vaccine, where delivery or manufacturing systems won't help anyone, but a new molecule will. As Mike points out, there a lots of labs doing research, but only one will win the patent race, and additional roadblocks would not benefit those infected, or those susceptible. Society needs to assert that the medical benefit is the priority, rather than profit.
I would also like to point out a fallacy in Massoff's thinking. There has been discussion of fast tracking anything beneficial through the FDA's approval process. Now, exactly what that means may have significant differences between rhetoric and execution, but it certainly sounds like a reduction in time between a patent filing and approval. I guess, that isn't enough incentive for Massoff.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Vaccine vs cure markets
You're using those words wrong.
There is no such thing as a "cure" for a disease that does what you're implying (makes it impossible for the person to ever get that disease again).
The only thing that has ever "cured" any disease in a way that we now consider it ALMOST impossible for anyone to ever get it IS vaccines. So your attempt to separate those two ideas is a complete failure.
Now to what you called a "fallacy". Ya that's not what that word means either. You're pointing out a fact he didn't address in his reasoning. That's not a fallacy. That's just another point that might be worth considering.
Reducing the time required to get the vaccine approved isn't relevant when you're talking about an argument to remove all possible patent related concerns regarding the time required to get that approval in the first place. He's already addressed anything that needs to be relating to that additional point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Vaccine vs cure markets
Definitions found at Miriam Webster
I was using these definitions. Given them, I was not wrong in my usage, though we might quibble about whether ignoring facts is a false or mistaken idea rather than a point missed. We might consider that as a law professor and cheerleader for extended monopolies his income might depend upon his position.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find his greed to be offensive.
Imagine if the medical professionals who developed the polio vaccine had been greedy assholes like this guy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The longer a patent, the longer it is before anybody else can run with the ideas it protects, and so a patent can and will delay the development of derivative technologies, except anything developed by the patent holder.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Price controls wouldn't be necessary if the pharmaceutical industry hadn't proven itself to be a bunch of greedy vultures who care more about profits than people's live.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just no.
Look at copyright law, it is extended beyond necessity, and the people behind this are maximalists that not only are greedy, they also abused it and even in some cases used it in illegal purposes like fraudulent takedowns on youtube (there are penalties for submitting false takedowns under section 512 of the DMCA). At the same time, many works remain in copyright when their authors are no longer supporting or even enforcing them in the future (abandonware video games, for example), which makes this pointless for them to be in-copyright.
Already there are patent trolls (example: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2019/12/how-patent-sorting-photos-got-used-sue-free-software-group ).
How can we trust that these IP law changes are used in good faith?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just no.
Plus, you can manuelly extend this for your own work. In the past, copyright had this too, where you manuelly extend them if you want your work to be extended. It shouldn't be automatic for these to remain protected even when the holder “abandons” their work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 3rd sentence of his own piece reads...
"Biotech companies are racing to develop these vital drugs at record speed with massive investments of time and money"
... so it's pretty clear not even he believes his bullshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Already long enough
The vaccines are expected to clear clinical trials 12-18 months after work began, so under current rules they'll be well inside patent during the mass vaccination campaigns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because the eternal patents some companies seem to have found ways to obtain over products like insulin has really driven research into diabetes. Big Pharma are pumping trillions into finding a cure and not just spending as little as they can working on getting a slightly different, only marginally better version of their current product they can patent and churn out once the patent on the current version expires, while piggybacking on publicly funded research when it comes to actual innovation... Oh wait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Irony...
I find this particularly ironic since those patient scambags tried to halt the production of virus tests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What patents shouldn't cover
IMHO, there are four things patents shouldn't cover
In some ways, patent maximalism is worse than copyright maximalism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This dont cover You.
This would only cover/protect the corps.
Not the common person who Might come up with a solution, and dont want a Patent.
I dont want to see a person create/solve the problem, post it on YT, and get it Dropped, stomped on, and Them in court.
This is a race. For the corps and the independents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm trying to gauge how vowel migration might cause a gouge in record patent profits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Translation:
"We're bleeding money now! How do we screw everyone else over to recoup the profits once this blows over?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is no vaccine possible for the underlying problem. Stem cell therapies weren't researched well enough to heal the nerve damage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You expect in others what you would do yourself
Gotta love those self-damning arguments, they expose so very many terrible, horrible things about the ones making them.
If companies wouldn't bother working on treatments for a global pandemic because they faced a chance that it wouldn't be profitable for them then he is essentially arguing that pharma companies quite literally consider money more important than lives, and on the side making a very strong argument that healthcare should not be a for-profit industry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You expect in others what you would do yourself
Perhaps you should try reading his published works, as well as the laws to which he refers, before attempting to sound like you actually know what you are talking about. Start with investigating what happened in 1993 and it’s all too predictable impact on the pharmaceutical industry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You expect in others what you would do yourself
Sure thing, I'll get right on that after I get through a few papers written by flat earthers and anti-vaxxers, who I'm sure will likewise make much more sense if only I read more about them.
If the core concepts presented are flawed, then why would someone bother with digging deeper other than to spot equally flawed ideas/arguments?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have never exhibited the slightest intellectual curiosity in matters where it is only too clear that you have no substantive experience or knowledge. Thus, your ridiculous response does not come as a surprise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
