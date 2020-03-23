Another Baltimore Cop Facing Criminal Charges, This Time For Stealing 3 Kilos Of Coke From A Drug Bust
from the know-thy-enemy-or-whatever dept
All hail the mighty drug warriors! The War on Drugs is being fought by people who like cash, easy busts, and imagined traffic violations. The "soldiers" in the "trenches" literally believe they're soldiers in the trenches, fighting a war at home -- not as protectors and servants, but as a conquering army sent in to control the local populace.
The Baltimore PD has problems within its drug enforcement units. Several. Enough that the DOJ stepped in and forced the city and the PD to sign a consent agreement in which the PD would be forced to do what it always should have done: respect the Constitution and the rights of the people the PD serves.
Dozens of cases were dismissed after a cop was caught by his own body camera appearing to plant drugs at the scene of an arrest. It turned out he was just doing a dramatic reenactment of his own discovery earlier, but forgot about the rolling 30-second buffer which caught him shoving drugs into a coffee can and then pretending to have just discovered it the second time around.
But that's only one tip of the PD's garbage floe. Hundreds of cases are up for dismissal now. Misconduct appears to be the rule, not the exception. And it has resulted in the city's drug warriors being exposed as no better than the perps they went after. Here's Justin Fenton reporting for the Baltimore Sun:
It was billed as the biggest cocaine bust in Baltimore Police Department history: officers from the elite Violent Crimes Impact Division conducting surveillance on a West Baltimore drug trafficker a decade ago found 41 kilograms of cocaine in the back of a truck.
“Just good old fashioned police work from the ground up," read the commendation awarded by the department to officers in on the bust.
[...]
Detective Ivo Louvado was charged Thursday with lying to the FBI about participating in a scheme to sell cocaine from that bust. Prosecutors said in court records that he and two others conspired to sell 3 kilograms that were not reported as seized, giving the drugs to a confidential informant to sell and dividing the proceeds among themselves. Louvado’s alleged cut: $10,000.
The glowing commendation that has been tarnished by this discovery can be seen here. It lauds seven members of the PD's violent crime unit for their bust of "five violent traffickers" along with the recovery of 44 kilos of drugs. Or 41, as it was reported at the time:
"These [drugs], wherever they were destined, whether Western Maryland, the Eastern Shore or East or West Baltimore, they are affecting our communities," [Police Chief] Bealefeld said at a news conference. "Forty-one kilos of cocaine will not reach the streets of our city. All of us can take some comfort in that."
All seven of the officers were given Bronze Stars for their anti-drug work "along the I-95 corridor." But at least three of those officers decided a commendation and a paycheck wasn't enough appreciation for their hard work. All of this escaped notice for nearly a decade.
Now that someone outside of the department is paying attention -- specifically the US Attorney's office -- things like this are no longer going unnoticed (or deliberately being ignored). Louvado's indictment makes him the 14th officer charged in this investigation.
All of this stems from the PD's Gun Trace Task Force, which ran pretty much unsupervised for years. It's former leader, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, is serving a 25-year sentence on federal racketeering charges. And its former members are the reason prosecutors are dropping hundreds of cases and opening up belated investigations into its strike force's tactics.
Fourteen cops facing criminal charges is absurd and should be shocking. This just means 14 cops were finally caught, not that the PD and federal prosecutors have actually rid the department of most of its bad cops. Any department that finds itself under a DOJ consent decree has allowed enough misconduct to go unpunished it has managed to alter almost every aspect of day-to-day police work to the detriment of those asked to fund the PD and pay for substandard, abusive policing. There's a small chance this will result in a better police department, but history has shown us bad cops -- and those who enable them -- are incredibly resilient.
Filed Under: baltimore, drug bust, drugs, ivo louvado, police, stealing
It's like some new twist on Poe's Law
Wow. The old meme about the drug stash dwindling as it moves up the supply chain has become reality.
You know the meme...
"Congratulations on seizing 100 kilos of coke, Officer."
"Thank you, Lieutenant. All 95 kilos are on their way to storage."
"All 80 kilos successfully received."
Have there been any instances where a DOJ consent decree has actually worked in the long term? It seems to me that these are just to give the ephemeral impression of "doing something."
I guess it really is RICO every once in a while.
Re:
Yes! IANAL but I have long thought that too many people take a much too narrow view of what qualifies under RICO. Just because an Organization wasn't started (or doesn't exist) for the express purpose of criminal activity does not mean it is not Influenced by Racketeers and Corrupt.
Er, why didn't they try good faith and/or qualified immunity.
I mean, are they entirely sure there's not been a prior case where a drug unit (not just 'an officer', but a coordinated unit) took cocaine (not just 'drugs', but specifically cocaine) and attempted to sell it?
Because i really don' think there's been a specific case 'on point' that the courts have ruled on, and thus the officers can't be aware that it's against the law. Come on Timmy, you can't go falling down the well of "expecting the cops to follow laws without specific detailed instructions that something is against the law' - Especially not when Lassie is actually a police sniffer dog and just alerts based on handler cues and not actual incidents.
Re:
... Have your insightful vote, just know that it was not a happy one to give.
Re: Re:
I thought it more funny myself. :)
Re: Re: Re:
It would have been funny if I couldn't see it not only used in court but accepted as a valid argument by judges, however the fact that past articles have made all too clear that that sort of argument would have had good odds of being accepted kinda takes the humor value out.
It's disgusting how many tyrants, corrupt pigs there are!!! Which is most ALL. If a so-called Good Cop just stands there and does nothing, that's not a good cop!!! It's all about the THIN BLUE LINE. The biggest GANG in this country. It's pretty disgusting. Just go on Youtube and do a search of "cop planting drugs".
I was watching one a few days ago. These people should be thrown into jail for DOUBLE or TRIPLE the time the person who they planted those drugs on would have ended up getting. They should also lose their pension. The one they planted the drugs on and screwed up their life should get a nice big paycheck also. If you can't trust the police or those that supposedly look over the police and see no wrongdoing either, there is a huge problem.
So I saw this a few days ago. I tried a normal search and it seems YouTube is bidding it and so I had to look through my History.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMQuryzz-ds
Now that they pinky-promised to behave, all is well
The response to rampant abuse of power and violations of the law and public rights should not be the DOJ or another agency coming in and making the police promise to do better, it should be a purge of the entire department with calls for new hires to replace those that have just been sacked.
If a department is acting badly enough to get federal attention that's probably a pretty good indicator that they've reached the point of total corruption, and at that point a 'consent decree' is nothing more than a slap on the wrist and telling them not to get caught next time. Fire and bring charges when appropriate and only then will police actually give a damn about those pesky 'laws' and 'rights'.
