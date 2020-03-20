Twitter Suspended Cory Doctorow For Putting Trolls On A List Called 'Colossal Assholes'
Shout it from the rooftops: content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. Mistakes will always be made, or even "legitimate" decisions will appear "wrong" to many, many people. The latest example: Twitter -- which has received criticism for being both too aggressive in shutting down accounts and not nearly aggressive enough (sometimes by the same people) -- suspended Cory Doctorow's account earlier this week. The reasoning for the suspension? He would put various trolls onto a Twitter list called "colossal assholes" before muting them, and Twitter claimed this violated its policies (though the company only told him well after it suspended him):
I woke up yesterday morning and discovered that my account was locked. There was no explanation, either in the app, the site or my email for this. I contacted everyone I knew at Twitter, and everyone who knew anyone at Twitter. At 830AM Pacific – about 5h after the suspension – I got an email from support – saying I'd been suspended for having a list to which I add trolls called "colossal assholes."
I'm not sure that this qualifies as a ToS violation (I gave up reporting trolls who called me much worse, because Twitter inevitably replied that these epithets were not prohibited), but it's super-weird that they suspended me without warning or explanation. Also weird: I could not rename the list while suspended, only delete it (I tried to rename it "thoroughly unpleasant individuals").
Weirder: "Colossal assholes" got me suspended, but not its companion list, "Toe-faced shitweasels"
Given the kind of language that I regularly see on Twitter, I agree that this certainly appears to be a silly decision (as is the failure to let him just rename the list, not to mention the failure to notify him until many hours later). At the same time, going back to the Masnick Impossibility Theorem, I can totally see how this happened, where a content moderator (perhaps alerted by some keyword-checking algorithm) flagged the list "colossal assholes" and decided that maybe it violated Twitter's prohibition on abuse/harassment or hateful conduct.
The issue, of course, is that an overworked content moderation team isn't going to be in a position to explore who Cory is, how he's using that list or -- most importantly -- if the list is actually made up of "colossal assholes." It's just going to pull the plug. Of course, there's an argument that merely adding an account to a list is not a form of harassment -- but that ignores the fact that just a few months ago Twitter was heavily criticized for not doing enough to stop trolls from abusing the list feature to harass people.
Again: getting this right is impossible. One person's trolling is another person's counter trolling. One person's impassioned debate is another person's harassment. There's literally no way to get this right -- though I do think that this one looks particularly silly and that Twitter's notification process here could have been much better (also it should have let him change the list name, rather than just deleting it).
In the meantime, Cory has announced that he's renamed all of his lists:
Also, in response to Twitter's sensitivity about "colossal assholes" as a listname, I've renamed and expanded my lists.
- Potent emetics
- Tissue-thin bad faith
- Foolish timewasters
- Beneath contempt
- Odious nonsense-spewers
- Confederate gravy-eaters
- Toe-faced stenchweasels
- Hilariously inept lackwits
- Probably bots
- Thick as two short planks
- Raving conspiracists
- Sociopath climate deniers
- Dim bulb centrists
- Inept MAGA trolls
- Red scare bedwetters
I get the feeling some people could end up on, well, nearly all of those lists.
My favorites are Confederate gravy-eaters and Red scare bedwetters.
Re:
Confederate gravy-eater is a demographic from the Stephen Bury (Neal Stephenson & J. Frederick George) political thriller, Interface.
I sometimes wonder what lists I'm on....
Re:
I am wondering if it would be inappropriate to nominate oneself to a particular list, whether that is an accurate assessment or not?
I’d put myself in “foolish timewasters” for…well, multiple reasons, really. I mean, have you seen how long some of my comments and comment threads here can get?
Re:
I was thinking of Toe-faced stenchweasels, but then I never gave my brothers enough credence when they described me, however accurate they might have been.
Re: Re:
I'd tag myself as:
This is what happens when companies such as Twitter is beholding to the likes of Hollywood and the entertainment industries, especially when under threat of colossal law suits if it dont comply with their version of 'right'!
Re:
wat?
Sunlight may be the best disinfectent
...but if you focus that sunlight through a magnifying glass it ends up burning anything under it's glare. To the point that everything looks like a rules violation.
What probably happened is triggered assholes decided they didn't much care for being called colossal assholes . They encouraged their credulous asshole followers (either explicitly, or by implication) to bombard Twitter with reports.
Twitter, seeing the scale of the reporting activity, starts looks overly closely at Cory's Tweets. They decide that the post technically violates the TOS in relation to "Harassment" "Trolling" or whatever other subjective buzzword appears in said TOS. The fact that a large volume of reports are coming in at the same time tends to back up this interpretation. Even though 99.9% of genuine users acting in good faith wouldn't view the post in this way.
Thereby, the mendacious assholes weaponize the TOS and achieve their objective of getting a prominent critic banned!
A similar thing happened last year to a British anti-racism activist I follow . They participated in a publicity stunt against prominent racist and football thug Tommy Robinson. The response was a mass flagging campaign against all his social media (along with trolling, death threats, and similar). His old tweets were trawled for anything that even vaguely violated Twitter's TOS. Each of which would never, on it's own, be worthy of being reported by most of his actual followers. But when all reported in such concentration, lead to a permanent twitter ban for the individual concerned!
The people calling for more severe social media moderation of assholes, often fail to understand that moderation often ends up utilized by said assholes as a tool of their assholery!
Given my experience, Cory Doctorow is a colossal asshole on Twitter. Or at the very least has an extremely low threshold for which he will vilify someone and is prone to jumping to conclusions. The man has more passion than sense.
But I do agree - he should not have been suspended for his list's name.
Re:
You really can't be on Twitter unless you're a colossal asshole. Otherwise no one pays attention to you.
To wit: Donald Trump.
Re:
donny has the best assholes
Re: Re:
asshole*
Re: Re:
They really are the best and biggest. Nobody else's can compare. They may be the biggest in history.
Re:
I actually like Trump. Not because he's good or anything. But because he can't keep his mouth shut. If I have to choose between two politicians, both of which have policies that I disagree with. One of which is very good at being quiet and sneaking their objectional personal policies into official actions, while the other can't keep his mouth shut and therefore can be blocked, I'll pick the blabbermouth every time.
Re: Re:
Although I admire your tenacity, I question your priorities.
Same old, same old.
Repeat after me: the only platform worth wasting... sorry, investing time into that they can't take away from you at any moment for no reason whatsoever is the one you host yourself.
Yes, this probably consigns you to invisibility unless you're already famous AND there's some trivially simple way anyone can use to follow you on your own platform using their own clients.
Which means our kids badly need to work on platform-independent content federation and specifically, discoverability on it. We? Don't sweat it, we're fucked, end of story.
Cory Doctorow is awesome!
The fun human nature where if something was bad before, in the future we have to overreact to fix it.
Some people used the lists to annoy people, lets scan all the lists & go overboard months later.
Of course it is also possible that some asshole placed on the list of assholes and was so upset they demanded it be fixed. Of course one never checks the complaining persons TL to see that asshole is actually the nicest thing they post.
They're allowed to say it, but you can't say it back
I'm not sure that this qualifies as a ToS violation (I gave up reporting trolls who called me much worse, because Twitter inevitably replied that these epithets were not prohibited), but it's super-weird that they suspended me without warning or explanation.
Ah gotta love the hypocrisy, even if it's likely unintentional and simply another case of botched moderation from trolls spamming the report function in retaliation. Troll calls him a derogatory name, he reports them, Twitter says there's nothing wrong with that. He compiles a list of trolls and puts them into a list of 'Colossal Assholes' and now saying that about someone is a terrible, 'shut down your account'-level offense.
Make up your gorram mind Twitter, if calling people those sorts of names is a terrible offense then apply it equally. If it's not then tell the trolls to suck it up as they're only getting what they handed out.
They Have Too Much Power
If they cannot be trusted to exercise that power responsibly, then it must be taken away from them.
Strike three, you're out
Yeah, you're just spamming at this point, enjoy the flags.
So where is the original post with the Colossal assholes? I can't find it.
