Insane: China Expels American Journalists In Ridiculous, Unhelpful Spat About Covid-19

Tue, Mar 17th 2020 7:35pmMike Masnick

There has been some absolutely ridiculous sniping between the Chinese government and the US government over "blame" for Covid-19. For idiotic reasons, President Trump and his sycophantic followers started referring to Covid-19 as "The Chinese Virus," a racist term that hints at putting blame on Chinese people for the virus or even implying that those of Chinese ancestry are more risky than others. The administration also stupidly limited the number of Chinese staffers allowed at the US bureaus of Chinese news organizations, partly in response to China expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters over a headline it didn't like.

The Chinese government responded in an even more idiotic manner, trying to blame Americans for the disease.

China’s state media have been equally involved in spreading skepticism of the virus’s origin. Official Communist Party publication Xinhua has published several articles questioning COVID-19’s provenance, and the state-run Global Times wrote, “As the U.S. COVID-19 situation becomes increasingly obscure, the Chinese public shares the suspicion raised by Zhao Lijian that the U.S. might be the source of the virus and that the U.S. is subject [to] questioning and is obliged to explain [its role to] the world.”

And the latest move is that China has now expelled American journalists working for the three big US newspapers: The NY Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. No matter what you think of the journalism done by any of these news organizations, and no matter what you think of the way either the US or Chinese governments have been handling the crisis, this is very, very bad.

We're at a point right now where it is more important than ever that there be open information and open communication about what is happening around the globe regarding Covid-19, and making sure that everyone has as accurate information as possible. Expelling journalists from either China or the US is extraordinarily short sighted and dangerous at this moment. The Chinese and American governments should set aside their petty spats for now. They can always pick it up back later when the world is not in so much peril (though, frankly, we'd be a lot better off if we stopped with all the pettiness between countries).

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 17 Mar 2020 @ 8:29pm

    Disasters shine such telling lights

    Much like the response to being given power how people respond in a bad situation can shed so much light on their underlying character, and to say the two governments mentioned here are acting like petulant children would be an insult to children.

    Lives are literally on the line, with the number of deaths only ramping up as more mature people are working to do something helpful about the pandemic and the two heads of state are busy in a pissing contest and pointing fingers. Whether china or america it would seem some things are the same, when you surround yourself with yes-men and are incapable of responding to criticism in a mature and adult manner it's only a matter of time before the tantrums break out, it's just unfortunate that both decided to throw their tantrums in a time and in a way that it could and likely will cost people their lives as a result.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 17 Mar 2020 @ 8:52pm

    Cold War tit-for-tat, redux?

    In the 1980s, the Reagan Administration accused the Soviets of poisoning Laotian hill tribes (who sometimes fought for the US) with "Yellow Rain." I was skeptical at the time and remain skeptical today (though after 1991 we would learn that the Soviets had a huge biological warfare program, dwarfing the imagination of even the most fervid Cold-Warriors).

    Soon after the "Yellow Rain" accusations, the KGB started spreading claims in Latin America and Africa that AIDS was a US germ-warfare program.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 17 Mar 2020 @ 9:18pm

    Trump style strategy

    Rumors spread faster than the virus. There is no vaccine for rumors.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Mar 2020 @ 9:38pm

      Re: Trump style strategy

      Actually, there is, but there are sooooooo many anti-vaxxers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 17 Mar 2020 @ 9:41pm

      Re: Trump style strategy

      There is no vaccine for rumors.

      There is actually, critical thinking, fact checking and healthy skepticism, and while it won't guarantee that you won't fall for a bogus rumor it does drastically reduce the odds.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


