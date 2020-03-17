Volunteers 3D-Print Unobtainable $11,000 Valve For $1 To Keep Covid-19 Patients Alive; Original Manufacturer Threatens To Sue
from the patents-are-more-important-than-patients dept
Techdirt has just written about the extraordinary legal action taken against a company producing Covid-19 tests. Sadly, it's not the only example of some individuals putting profits before people. Here's a story from Italy, which is currently seeing more new coronavirus cases and deaths than anywhere else in the world. Last Thursday, a hospital in Brescia, in the north of Italy, needed supplies of special valves in order to use breathing equipment to help keep Covid-19 patients alive in intensive care (original in Italian). The manufacturer was unable to provide them because of the demand for this particular valve. The Metro site explains what happened next:
With the help of the editor of a local newspaper Giornale di Brescia and tech expert Massimo Temporelli, doctors launched a search for a 3D printer -- a devise that produces three dimensional objects from computer designs.
Word soon reached Fracassi, a pharmaceutical company boss in possession of the coveted machine. He immediately brought his device to the hospital and, in just a few hours, redesigned and then produced the missing piece.
Actually, it wasn't quite as simple as that suggests. Business Insider Italia explains that even though the original manufacturer was unable to supply the part, it refused to share the relevant 3D file with Fracassi to help him print the valve. It even went so far as to threaten him for patent infringement if he tried to do so on his own. Since lives were at stake, he went ahead anyway, creating the 3D file from scratch. According to the Metro article, he produced an initial batch of ten, and then 100 more, all for free. Fracassi admits that his 3D-printed versions might not be very durable or re-usable. But when it's possible to make replacements so cheaply -- each 3D-printed part costs just one euro, or roughly a dollar -- that isn't a problem. At least it wouldn't be, except for that threat of legal action, which is also why Fracassi doesn't dare share his 3D file with other hospitals, despite their desperate need for these valves.
And if you're wondering why the original manufacturer would risk what is bound to be awful publicity for its actions, over something that only costs one euro to make, a detail in the Business Insider Italia article provides an explanation: the official list price for a single valve is 10,000 euros -- about $11,000. This is a perfect example of how granting an intellectual monopoly in the form of a patent allows almost arbitrarily high prices to be charged, and quite legally. That would be bad enough in any situation, but when lives are at stake, and Italian hospitals struggle to buy even basic equipment like face masks, demanding such a sum is even worse. And when a pandemic is raging out of control, for a company to threaten those selflessly trying to save lives in this way is completely beyond the pale.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: 3d printer, italy, threats, ventilators
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Medical Patent SOPA Moment
It is almost like the medical world WANTs the public to finally hit the outrage tipping point to cause their precious monopolies to be stripped from them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Personally, If I was in the above situation I would be just as happy to print the part and tell them, "if I live, you can sue me later". The sad fact is they wont sue the guy, they will sue his business, the hospital that used the printed part, and anyone else with money they can get their hands on.
If there was a case to go to Jury, I think this would be one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Not sure how it works in Italy - in Canada, all hospitals are non-profit organizations paid by the government out of provincial health care budgets. Go ahead and sue - you're suing the government and hence the taxpayer. Try to imagine what a jury of taxpayers thinks about that circumstance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Seems likely that the company would avoid a jury trial at all costs with a case like this.
On its face its obscene to charge $11,000 for a cheap part, but attacking and suing in the middle of a global pandemic when the alternative is suffering and death?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
That is in Italy, I don't think they have a jury system (lile many other places in Europe)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200317_48/
"Avigan" is treating Coronavirus
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Everyone is talking testing, TESTING We need more testing. No assume if you have the symptoms you have the virus. We need the cure or treatment. That supercedes the need for test kits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Given the very long (and contagious) incubation period for this virus, not all who have it are showing any symptoms at all. And even if you have the symptoms it might not be COVID-19. It's important to know what you're treating to apply the correct treatment.
There is no cure and (probably) never will be. This is a virus. Like the flu, the virus that has been around forever and still have no cure. Chasing down a cure is probably nothing more than a waste of time and money.
We already have treatment. That part isn't the problem. The problem is knowing who has COVID-19 so we can act accordingly and for that we need... wait for it... tests! So yeah, you're wrong. We need test kits and we need them now, in very large quantities.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Exactly, test as many as you can and then segregate those that test positive. Getting those that HAVE the virus into quarantine is what will stop the spread.
This social distancing is a bit of overkill as it isn't everyone that needs to be segregated, though with the exception of the possibly very serious economic harm social distancing will cause, it isn't necessarily bad.
The testing priorities should be those that have symptoms, those that have been near those with symptoms, and most definitely those that have been near anyone that has contracted Covid-19 (and maybe isolated), whether they have symptoms or not, need to be tested (and maybe repeatedly) and then, if necessary, isolated. Then testing some beyond those mentioned above, especially people over 60, and people that have a lot of contact with others.
That calls for a lot of testing, and for the US probably more like 400 million test kits than anything less. We don't have them and nothing I have read is telling me about our ability to get them soon. Then, there are a few billion other people that need them as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
"This social distancing is a bit of overkill as it isn't everyone that needs to be segregated, though with the exception of the possibly very serious economic harm social distancing will cause, it isn't necessarily bad."
Are you suggesting containment is still possible?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
That's the mentality that put Italy in it's current state. Everyone kept saying.. no it will happen to everyone else and ignored the warnings. Reduce unnecessary risk and you will mitigate the risk, flatten the curve
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Incorrect. People young and old can carry the virus, and in doing so, they become a disease vector to everyone else — not just family and friends, but the general public as well. And since people can carry the virus without showing symptoms, nobody can know for sure if they have it (and if they’re unwittingly spreading it). Since we have no effective treatments and no vaccine (which is still months away at best), the only way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
Actually, we have screwed up any chance we had to contain this outbreak. Testing will not help at this point, because we would need to test everyone. We are now in the mitigation phase, which is why the government has asked everyone to stay home, not to congregate in groups over ten, and not to go out to restaurants or bars. You don't seem to get just how severe this is going to get in our country. We are all so spoiled as we've watched other countries suffer, that we think it won't happen here. Well, it's here. Italy's case mortality rate stands at 8%. They have one of the best healthcare systems in Europe, but that means nothing if you've got a total of 1,000 ICU beds available while 100,000 need them. We aren't just looking at people dying from this virus either. When you have 100,000 people vying for 1,000 beds (and those in ICU need WEEKS of treatment) guess what happens? Those people you know who have heart problems? No one has a bed for them. Diabetics in diabetic coma? No help. Car accidents, shootings, everyday normal emergencies? Forget getting an ambulance, let alone a hospital bed. All of this stems from a total failure to prepare and take action by this administration, but forget about that for now. People MUST stay home. Young people, old people, healthy people, and sick people. Sorry if these measures inconvenience you, but I'm sure 2,2 MILLION deaths from this would inconvenience all of us, even you...and WE are the only thing between what I just described, and something that will still be horrific but with deaths in the high hundred thousands, rather than millions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
You can be infected and not show any symptoms and put everyone around you at risk...
How is advanced testing less important than the cure?
We already have the test. That doesn't take away resources for finding a cure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Medical Patent SOPA Moment
See my comment above regarding why it's too late for that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
BUT MUH VALUABLE IP!!!!!!!!!!!!
It matters more than human lives!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
pecunia ante populi
Nothing else matters to these people. Which is why they should loose every last cent of their precious money. It's not even theirs to begin with. All forms of money are an IOU from the society that issued it. If you intend to use such large favors against them, the society has no reason to honor their debt to you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Only one real Profit left
And somehow, without any instance in Capitalism where human lives DID trump money (capital) and all but the 'Investor' class are on this Earth to be wagered for or against: futures, hedge funds, triage, Riba. Your sarcasm fails, even without continual wars.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How on earth does a valve have a patent?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It has rounded corners. ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is where I’d click on the “Sad But True” button…if we had one!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
and if it weren't for IP Mike would use the Metallica logo to indicate it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Napster BAD!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now there’s a meme I haven’t thought about in a long time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A valve is a machine. It is designed. And like any other design, it can have a patent.
That being said, the new value is not the same; it is a compatible part to the bigger machine. Patents don't prevent making compatible parts, especially if the nature of the patent was used just to prevent competition, not for an actual technical innovation.
The manufacturer is going to get screwed by this. IF they sue and if the 3d printer company counters.
In the United States, in many states, the hospital can even take the medical device manufacturer to court for price gouging during emergencies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Its safe to assume he used one of the original valves to make the new ones which would've have been a patent infringement if the situation was different. In this situation, it should be illegal not to help..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I know it isn't in the US, but if the manufacture is impeding the progress of (medical) science with their patent then it should be revoked.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's not. It is impeding the treatment of sick people because they want $11000 for a device that probably costs well under $100 to make and they don't seem to have any to sell.
The problem that needs to be solved is forcing companies to charge reasonable prices for medical goods and services, and punishing those who don't. Yeah, patents are still a problem but fixing those isn't the best way to solve the larger issue for medical professionals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I work in the medical device field and although I do believe that if there is a part that is desperately needed to save lives, especially in an emergency situation, then there should be some protections for those coming up with a solution. You also have to understand that there may be a very good reason the valve is so special.
If the valve is in part of the breathing system then a 3D printed value may shed plastic parts that could get into someones lungs. Lungs are extremely sensitive especially when infected. That is just one of many issue that are possible, and just letting any random person 3D print medical parts with no testing or over site could make the problem much worse. Just look at how easy it can be for a medical company who is doing testing to screw up and have a problem with a medical device.
That said, It sounds like that company that made those valves could have worked with someone to develop a solution to save lives. That company would have a lot of knowledge about how the valves work and what materials would be safe to use. They should be working on solutions, that even if they are not perfect, could be much better than nothing.
They also could have temporarily licensed rights to make the valve until this crisis is over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When the choice is a risk of death from a valve, or death, the choice of using the valve is an easy one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Keep in mind the hospital was willing to pay for the parts, the parts were simply not available to be sold. Also this is not some random person but "pharmaceutical company boss", thus this person already has technical staff who could quickly get up to speed with adjustments needed for all the items you brought up.
The seller could quite easily create a contract, provide expert staff, and also make bloody well sure that this is an emergency situation and that the parts are not built to spec and no liability for quality should come back to them.
Of course italy tosses scientists in jail for badly predicting an earthquake so who knows how they would rule when building life saving medical equipment replacement parts from unapproved sources.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hit them with manslaughter, for blocking life saving actions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Honestly, I say just keep printing the part, and hand the 3D file over to any hospital that needs it. Italy was already smart enough not to leave their health care system in the hands of profiteers. If the company is dumb enough to go through with their lawsuits, maybe they can finally get rid of the stupid patents for good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Please upload the design to thingiverse.com so that anyone, anywhere in the world can print it. I have a 3d printer at home and would happily crank these out to save lives for our local hospital.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So you're trying to suck the blood out of somebody dying of an infectious disease... are you REALLY SURE you want to do that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If only. Basically they have a toothache and are currently unable to suck the blood out of somebody dying of an infectious disease, so they want him to continue dying without waiting for them to suck the blood out.
Everybody would have been fine with them sucking the blood out of the dying person. And actually, with a socialized health care system, it's not even the particular person's blood they are sucking. It's more a collective blood-letting. But they currently don't have their sucking teeth available, so they'd rather have this person die to set an example or something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While the original poster seems rather against profiting from patents, seems likely there was some reason why hospitals were paying $11,000 for replacement valves in the first place. Possible it really is worth that much more vs whatever system that it replaced.
That said, IP laws are an artificial construct setup by governments for economic reasons. Should be no reason why there can't be some kind of Emergency Declaration Override of patent/copyright protections where the needs of the country in crisis outweigh the economic benefits/needs of the IP owner.
If nothing else, just declare that the parts can be freely copied and the bills will be settled by any remaining survivors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I doubt the creation of a replacement valve costs whatever price the manufacturer sets for buying the valve. They know they can get away with that kind of markup because of the necessity for those valves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The prices that companies charge for things rarely have any relation to how much quality goes into the product. Last fall I looked online for a plastic "elbow" for a used leaf blower that I found in the trash, so that I could attach a bag to it. They wanted about $30 for the part and it's literally just a plastic tube with a flared end. I ended up modifying a similar part meant for a different model, which I also found in the trash. Now I know that $30 seems trivial compared to the $11,000 in the article, but there's no way that a plastic tube cost them $30 to make, or that it contains $30 worth of quality. It should have cost at most $10, and even that would have been overpriced for something that probably cost them $0.25 to make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Your money or their lives' provides a hefty motivation to pay
While the original poster seems rather against profiting from patents, seems likely there was some reason why hospitals were paying $11,000 for replacement valves in the first place.
There is, it's called 'either you pay our demanded price or your machine is useless, because we'll sue you into the ground if you or anyone else try to make a replacement part.' Just because they demanded $11K does not mean or even suggest that the part was actually worth that much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In a sane world, we would come out of the Covid-19 pandemic realising just how capitalism as it exists now is failing humanity at nearly every turn. Unfortunately, we'll probably be told everything's fine and that humanity has failed capitalism if anything, and enough people will believe that to prevent anything being done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please give out the .stl file. leak it, everyone with a printer should be making these. profits over people's lives, you monsters.
LEAK THE .STL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If the file is made available, I'll print a bunch and ship them to any hospital that needs them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Even better. Everyone with a printer print 10 and send them to the manufacturer. Tip the news with a tracking number
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LEAK THE .STL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Needed balance
Technology and instant communications have reduced the cost to manufacture life saving devices to mere pennies on the dollar. But don't fret, lawyers and investors have stepped in to artificially inflate the costs back to threaten lives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bringing it back to reality
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bringing it back to reality
When people are dying and in desperate need of the device and it's a global pandemic this understanding that it takes real money and risk to do this doesn't matter. Hope you realize it's an exceptional situation where rules and laws should be broken.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is that worth more than a single human life?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Name and shame the company
Why don't you name and shame this company?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Patent is not the problem
Has it occured to any of you that the company would not have made the life saving valve if the first place had their not been a patent to protect it? Need does not justify a claim on their life. The same 1 euro of plastic could have gone into making a cheap toy, your not buying 1 euro of plastic, your buying the thought and effort of dozens of people over a long period of time to bring it to market. The real problem here is not the patent its the lack of a robust supply chain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patent is not the problem
No, the real problem is the manufacturer threatening to use for violation of it's patent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patent is not the problem
use=sue
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patent is not the problem
These aren't ordinary circumstances. Ordinarily, you might have something of a point, but right now, when resources like these medical devices are (so far as Italy is concerned) one of the most necessary commodities on the face of the planet for an increasing number of people, and they refuse to drop prices, what they're tacitly saying is "screw the patients, pay us." Supply chain be damned, economy is a means to an end, and right now, they're after the wrong end.
It's easy to wax philosophical and to be hypothetical about what would or wouldn't be the best for all parties when lives aren't really on the line and it's an abstraction. It's not an abstraction, though, it's a serious crisis. If people live or die on the basis of these valves, the company is lucky that this is thus far the extent of action on the part of others--to copy their designs independently. Plenty of people would have no ethical qualms about flatly stealing it.
Soon, there won't be much left to steal. It decided to immolate its own reputation over this particular patent. Sufficient pressure applied to its customers would easily be enough to ruin it, and who could blame them with PR this bad? This was a terrible decision on their part, and my guess is that unless they're very lucky and this blows over, their company is not long for this world. If its R&D department is smart, it'll quit while it's ahead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patent is not the problem
I just want to clarify. Very rare is it the R&D department that makes any decision like this. It is the Top of the Company/Legal Team that makes these decisions far long after the R&D is done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patent is not the problem
They made their money with the price of the machine. The patent is likely exhausted vis a vi that particular machine. It's like having to send ford a royalty check every time you rotate the tires on a car because they patented 5 other things pertaining to the drive-train system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Medical device
1) In an emergency situation, "go for it".
2) While $11,000 is quite a lot, it certainly more than a $1 for a company, even to produce these in low volume (high volume is cheaper). Production costs for a limited run, injection mold, setup fees, mold fees etc would easily make it a $20 part.
3) In US getting FDA approval for a part can be quite costly as well. As someone mentioned above, if it's used in a breathing device the testing could be expensive. In a low volume device your amortization of those original costs are only covered by higher costs. so $100-$1000 is actually possible. $100 is more realistic if it's used in any sort of volume.
4) The guy reverse engineered by measuring the original product. Even for a direct fit part you'd need separation. The guy wasn't selling it though, was trying to save lives, etc. Sue him and reap the whirlwind. Just as seen here the threat of suing will probably lose this company any goodwill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"We’re capitalists, and that’s just the way it is."
— Rep. Nancy Pelosi
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's actually talk about reality
Not many companies today build things from the ground up, most of them build on older technologies and many of them were developed using public funds, and other private sector money tied to public institutions. There is just no way this valve is worth 11000 euros. To believe they are charging what it's actually worth is exceedingly naive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
reckless endangerment n: the criminal offense of recklessly engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to another person. Whether you meant any harm or not, creating a situation that puts someone else at risk is illegal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When profits matter more than lives, you just might be evil
Actually, it wasn't quite as simple as that suggests. Business Insider Italia explains that even though the original manufacturer was unable to supply the part, it refused to share the relevant 3D file with Fracassi to help him print the valve. It even went so far as to threaten him for patent infringement if he tried to do so on his own.
Because nothing says 'we are totally not a bunch of evil sociopaths' like threatening someone should they create a vital part for a device needed to save lives.
They could have come out of this looking positively golden, making a statement that since lives were literally on the line and they were out of stock they would provide the needed file so that he could create a temporary replacement while they worked to create (one would assume) higher quality replacement parts and offered them at a sharp discount to help with the pandemic.
Sure it would have resulted in a a financial hit, but it also would have resulted in the kind of PR boost that money cannot buy, and more importantly it would have prevented this very situation, where they just dragged their reputation through the mud and shot it, showing everyone watching that they care more about profits than lives, to the point that they are willing to threaten someone who has different priorities and might actually care that people are suffering and dying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
3D valve
I think there is a special place in hell reserved for people like this. It’s hot, hard to breath and uncomfortable
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply