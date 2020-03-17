EPIC Offers Its Support Of The EARN IT Act; Thinks It Can Separate Undermining Section 230 From Undermining Encryption
As Politicians Are Still Looking To Destroy The Internet, Covid-19 Reminds Us Why Social Media Is Not Just Good, But Saving Lives

Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Mar 17th 2020 10:48amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for the Cisco Networking and Cloud Computing Bundle and you'll get a course on focused on learning Windows PowerShell. If you beat the average price, you unlock access to 5 more courses Microsoft Azure, Graphical Network Simulator-3, and CCNA Routing & Switching. Each come with simulated practice exams so you can prepare for certification tests.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

EPIC Offers Its Support Of The EARN IT Act; Thinks It Can Separate Undermining Section 230 From Undermining Encryption
As Politicians Are Still Looking To Destroy The Internet, Covid-19 Reminds Us Why Social Media Is Not Just Good, But Saving Lives
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:10 Softbank-Owned Patent Troll Now Promises To Grant Royalty-Free License For Covid-19 Tests; Details Lacking (4)
10:53 As Politicians Are Still Looking To Destroy The Internet, Covid-19 Reminds Us Why Social Media Is Not Just Good, But Saving Lives (10)
10:48 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle (0)
09:36 EPIC Offers Its Support Of The EARN IT Act; Thinks It Can Separate Undermining Section 230 From Undermining Encryption (11)
06:29 US ISPs Drop Usage Caps, Pledge To Avoid Kicking Users Offline During Coronavirus (13)
03:23 Senate Punts FISA Reform Bill For At Least 77 Days (3)

Monday

19:37 Clearview Was A Toy For Billionaires Before It Became A Toy For Cops (15)
15:19 SoftBank Owned Patent Troll, Using Monkey Selfie Law Firm, Sues To Block Covid-19 Testing, Using Theranos Patents (61)
12:47 Will Wall Street Get In The Way Of Jack Dorsey's Lofty Plans To Turn Twitter Into A Protocol? (10)
10:45 Cybersecurity Firm Hired By Voatz To Audit Its System Finds Voatz Is Full Of Vulnerabilities (11)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.