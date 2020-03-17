Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Pay what you want for the Cisco Networking and Cloud Computing Bundle and you'll get a course on focused on learning Windows PowerShell. If you beat the average price, you unlock access to 5 more courses Microsoft Azure, Graphical Network Simulator-3, and CCNA Routing & Switching. Each come with simulated practice exams so you can prepare for certification tests.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal