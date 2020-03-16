SoftBank Owned Patent Troll, Using Monkey Selfie Law Firm, Sues To Block Covid-19 Testing, Using Theranos Patents
Honestly, I wasn't sure how to begin this story or how to fit all the insanity into the title. It's a story involving patents, patent trolling, Covid-19, Theranos, and even the company that brought us all WeWork: SoftBank. Oh, and also Irell & Manella, the same law firm that once claimed it could represent a monkey in a copyright infringement dispute. You see, Irell & Manella has now filed one of the most utterly bullshit patent infringement lawsuits you'll ever see. They are representing "Labrador Diagnostics LLC" a patent troll which does not seem to exist other than to file this lawsuit, and which claims to hold the rights to two patents (US Patents 8,283,155 and 10,533,994) which, you'll note, were originally granted to Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos -- the firm that shut down in scandal over medical testing equipment that appears to have been oversold and never actually worked. Holmes is still facing federal charges of wire fraud over the whole Theranos debacle.
However, back in 2018, the remains of Theranos sold its patents to Fortress Investment Group. Fortress Investment Group is a SoftBank-funded massive patent troll. You may remember the name from the time last fall when Apple and Intel sued the firm, laying out how Fortress is a sort of uber-patent troll, gathering up a bunch of patents and then shaking down basically everyone. Lovely, right?
So, this SoftBank-owned patent troll, Fortress, bought up Theranos patents, and then set up this shell company, "Labrador Diagnostics," which decided that right in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic it was going to sue one of the companies making Covid-19 tests, saying that its test violates those Theranos patents, and literally demanding that the court bar the firm from making those Covid-19 tests.
A bit more background here: the company they're suing, BioFire, recently launched three Covid-19 tests built off of the company's FilmArray technology. And that's what "Labrador" (read: SoftBank) is now suing over. From the lawsuit:
The Accused Products embody at least claim 1 of the '155 Patent, literally or under the doctrine of equivalents, as set forth below. The further descriptions below, which are based on publicly available information, are preliminary examples and are non-limiting. On information and belief, the FilmArray 2.0, FilmArray EZ, and FilmArray Torch devices operate, together with the FilmArray pouches and software, similarly as pertinent to the non-limiting examples set forth below. On information and belief, the FilmArray EZ operates in substantially the same manner as the FilmArray 2.0, and as such is not separately addressed below. For the purposes of infringement, Plaintiff Labrador's non-limiting examples relating to the FilmArray 2.0 are equally applicable to the FilmArray EZ, albeit with use of at least the RP EZ Panel designed for use with the FilmArray EZ. See BioFire Diagnostics Website, https://www.biofiredx.com/products/the-filmarraypanels/ filmarray-respiratory-panel-ez/.
So, let's summarize: The firm that basically created the mess that is WeWork by dumping billions of dollars into the company, also owns a patent troll that bought up the patents from the sham medical testing firm Theranos, and is now using those patents to sue one of the few diagnostics companies that is actually making a Covid-19 test... in the middle of a pandemic. And, demanding the use of those tests be blocked:
That Defendants be enjoined from infringing the Asserted Patents, or if their infringement is not enjoined, that Defendants be ordered to pay ongoing royalties to Labrador for any post-judgment infringement of the Asserted Patents;
Honestly, I'm used to all sorts of awfulness, but this one piles awfulness upon awfulness, and takes it to a level of pure evil. The lawyers filing this lawsuit on behalf of "Labrador" should remember what they've done -- filing a bullshit patent trolling lawsuit, on behalf of a shell company for a notorious giant patent troll, using patents from a sham company, and using them to try to block the use of Covid-19 diagnostic tests in the middle of a pandemic. I wonder how they sleep at night. For the record, there are two law firms behind this filing. Irell & Manella is the big one, and they list out 7 different lawyers on this complaint: Morgan Chu, Alan Heinrich, Keith Orso, Adina Stohl, Dennis Courtney, Brian Weissenberg and Chaplin Carmichael. Their local firm is Farnan LLP, and the lawyers there are Brian and Michael Farnan. Morgan Chu is the big shot at Irell and runs its litigation group. He should take on much of the responsibility for this awful, awful lawsuit. Farnan LLP was formed by a former federal district court judge, Joseph Farnan, and I'll just note that 4 out of its 6 attorneys, including the two on this case have the same last name.
I understand the need for zealous representation of a client in court, but this seems even more despicable than your every day patent trolling, and people should associate these lawyers names with the truly despicable behavior on display here. Similarly, it should be a reminder of why its a good thing that the Supreme Court decided a decade and a half ago that injunctions are often inappropriate in patent cases. I know that there's an effort underway to have Congress change the law to overrule the Supreme Court decision on that point, but imagine how that would play out in this scenario, in which necessary diagnostic testing might get blocked due to some patent troll with deep pockets.
Filed Under: coronavirus, covid-19, diagnostics, elizabeth holmes, filmarray, injunctions, patent trolling, patents
Companies: biofire, biomerieux, farnan llp, fortress investment group, irell & manella, labrador diagnostics, softbank
Reader Comments
No 'your money OR your life' but 'Your money AND their lives.'
It takes a truly special kind of scum to decide that the best time to try to shake someone down is in the middle of a medical crisis, and the best target for that is a company trying to provide tools to help in said crises.
I'd say name and shame until they slink back into the cesspits they crawled from but if this is what they consider acceptable work I can only assume that they are literally incapable of feeling shame, so instead show the world how utterly vile they are in the hopes that no-one in the future is insane enough to want to have anything to do with them.
Re: No 'your money OR your life' but 'Your money AND their lives
I'll go one (or 2) further: I hope every one of those lawyers dies of unconfirmed coronovirus.
Re: No 'your money OR your life' but 'Your money AND their lives
They won't win this lawsuit.
Re: Re: No 'your money OR your life' but 'Your money AND their l
That's the thing though, much like SLAPP suits the point of patent extortion isn't to win in court(and in fact patent trolls tend to run like the cowards they are when faced with actual opposition), it's to make it too expensive for the other side to keep fighting, and/or punish them for doing something, such that they either pay up or shut up for patent extortion and SLAPP suit respectively.
That, uh…that’s not evil.
That is super evil — a level so far beyond evil that even Satan is saying “holy shit, even I’m not that much of a bastard, and I literally fought God”.
Re:
Martin Shkreli: something something Daraprim.
Labrador Diagnostics: Hold my stool sample
So what?
Look, filing a copyright suit for a monkey and filing a patent infringement lawsuit for a Labrador are not all that much different.
I'd not be surprised if they represent the trademark interests of a caterpillar. Wait, that one's taken already.
Get Bent
Good job securing your front row seat in hell patent troll. Hopefully those law books fit well up your tight ass.
Re: Get Bent
As Stephen T. Stone has alluded to above, I think this Patent Troll has bought out Hell from Satan in a hostile takeover. Heck, Frieza from Dragon Ball Z is saying "Look, I have standards, here. I, mean, I've blown up planets, but this is going too far!"
Labrador Diagnostics
...so we're all in agreement that they were trying to think of a name for their company and saw a picture of their dog on their desk, right?
Re: Labrador Diagnostics
LabRaider Diagnostics
Martial Law
Once Martial Law is declared in the US, they should use it to literally kill every person involved in this Troll behavior. The world will be better off without them.
Re: Martial Law
Instead, may I suggest that we start naming certain bodily functions after the people responsible for filling this?
Think it over while I take a quick Chu...
Duh
On huge piles of money.
Patent application for coronavirus
Whole-genome patenting
https://www.nature.com/articles/nrg1613?proof=true
News of genome patenting is often met with surprise, disbelief or dismissal. Nevertheless, several whole-genome patents have been issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and further applications are pending. Although gene patenting has been challenged on ethical grounds and in regard to data access and criteria for patentability1,2,3, whole-genome patenting has so far gone almost unnoticed. Even the recent controversy surrounding patent applications for the genome sequence of the SARS-associated CORONAVIRUS4,5 (see also Online links box) is primarily concerned with whether patenting is an appropriate and effective way to control access to data and stimulate research.
.
Re: Patent application for coronavirus
Bottom of the page, 'Submit a story' if you think you've got something that TD might be interested in covering, a comment section is not the place to be posting random links and snippets like that.
Morgan Chu can be reached at
t: 1.310.203.7000
f: 1.310.203.7199
e: mchu@irell.com
https://www.irell.com/lawyers-morgan-chu
I'm sure the lawyers would tell you that no testing is blocked, as long the royalties get paid.
Is it irrational for me to state that floggings are in order?
I have never seen the benefits of incorporating in Delaware.
Tero Pulkinnen's heroes, ladies and gentlemen!
Crap patents
These look to me (IANAL disclaimer) like they cover everything from diabetic testing devices to pregnancy tests. Overbroad, vaguely worded bullshit from a company that never had any intention of creating anything. Literally biological testing "on a computer" type drek.
We need to require these things to be written by people with a 5th grade education. Preferably actual 5th grade children. If you can explain how the device works so the child can understand it and write out how it works and what it does so even a patent clerk can then understand it, you get your patent.
Do you want your patents seized for the public good?
Cause this is how you get your patents seized for the public good.
If this doesn't prompt a good, hard look at the patent system and patent trolling, nothing will.
Re:
Unfortunately and insanely enough as noted in the article there are people looking into changes to the patent system, but for the worse.
Similarly, it should be a reminder of why its a good thing that the Supreme Court decided a decade and a half ago that injunctions are often inappropriate in patent cases. I know that there's an effort underway to have Congress change the law to overrule the Supreme Court decision on that point, but imagine how that would play out in this scenario, in which necessary diagnostic testing might get blocked due to some patent troll with deep pockets.
Hopefully the next time someone brings up the disastrous idea someone points them to this, and rightly points out how it would take a problematic system and make it so much worse, at times to lethal results.
I don't think I could ever even come close to understanding claim construction. I can't wrap my brain around somebody suing for infringement because something violates one or more claims on a patent.
As a layperson with no legal experience, just common sense, it just seems like in the real world, you'd only be able to sue over something that violates ALL claims in a patent, and nothing less.
In light of the pandemia I'm going to have to suggest disbarring, tarring and feathering the mfers.
Patent fluff
Read them, quite a bit of copy paste as they're both based on the failed first principle beliefs of Theranos. While our poor abused baritone CEO of nothing laments her life choices, she had some interesting ideas.
First recall she was excited about microfluidics, specifically that it would be possible to break up one drop of blood to run a multiple set of tests on it. Sad fact not found until later: A blood sample of several test tubes contains many drops, but a single drop does not capture the essence of all the test tube contents.
So, using a membrane in a mobile testing device is one claim. Current IP BS Theory says making shit up is just as good as having an actual prototype. I believe these patents could make a solid case for denying patents until the fucking prototype actually works.
Which, might have saved a lot of people a lot of money re that baritone CEO awaiting the hammer blow to her ego as her device has never worked, as far as I can determine.
