Appeals Court Says No Immunity For Cops Who Shot A Man Standing Motionless With His Hands In The Air
from the try-being-actually-reasonable-for-once,-officers dept
Federal judges continue to trip over themselves in their hurry to extend qualified immunity to law enforcement officers. No matter how egregious the violation -- and how simply wrong it appears to reasonable human beings -- cops can usually escape judgment by violating rights in new ways, ensuring there's no precedent that would make them aware they shouldn't do things like destroy someone's house after they've been given permission (and a key!) to enter.
This decision [PDF] from the Fifth Circuit (and the Fifth Circuit can be the worst about protecting the government from citizens it has aggrieved, stinging dissents from Judge Willett notwithstanding) involves officers who shot a man holding a knife. Given that judges seem to believe any weapon real or perceived that "threatens" an officer makes ensuing homicides wholly justifiable, this refusal by the court to bless the actions of reasonably-scared cops is more surprising than it should be.
The description of the events leading up to the shooting would seem to be laying groundwork for a QI-based dismissal:
In 2015, after a domestic dispute between Flores and his wife at Flores’s mother’s home, Flores’s mother called 9-1-1 for assistance. According to the 9-1-1 call transcript, Flores’s mother told the dispatcher that Flores beat up his wife and had “gone crazy”. Deputies Vasquez and Sanchez were dispatched to the residence in separate vehicles. While in route, dispatch advised Vasquez and Sanchez that Flores was upset, and that Flores wanted to commit “suicide by cop.” Vasquez was also informed that Flores had a knife.
The next paragraph, however, points to subverted expectations:
Twelve minutes elapsed between Vasquez’s arrival and the officers’ fatal shots at Flores. During those twelve minutes, the deputies had a number of encounters with Flores, and ultimately deescalated the situation. It was only after Flores was standing nearly thirty feet from the deputies, motionless, and with his hands in the air for several seconds that the officers looked at each other and then decided to shoot Flores. The officers each fired a shot, and Flores fell to the ground.
The Fifth Circuit says too many factual disputes remain unresolved. And one of the disputed facts is the officers' own testimony, which says something a cellphone camera recording of the incident does not: that officers were in danger of being attacked when they decided to shoot Flores as he stood motionless thirty feet away with his hands in the air.
Most significantly, the officers assert that “Deputies Vasquez and Sanchez were in imminent fear of death or serious bodily injury by the actions of Gilbert Flores at the time of the fatal shots.”
But the officers can't explain how they were in "imminent fear" when nothing about Flores' actions at the point he was shot indicated he was an imminent threat.
Flores had a knife, not a gun; was several feet away from the officers, the house, and the vehicle; had his hands in the air in a surrender position; and stood stationary in the officers’ line of sight. Under these facts taken in the light most favorable to Plaintiffs, we conclude that the district court correctly identified material factual disputes as to whether the officers violated Flores’s Fourth Amendment rights.
There is no automatic grant of qualified immunity because these officers should have known killing someone in a situation like this would be unlawful.
A reasonable officer would have understood that using deadly force on a man holding a knife, but standing nearly thirty feet from the deputies, motionless, and with his hands in the air for several seconds, would violate the Fourth Amendment.
With this rejection, there's probably a settlement on the horizon for the survivors of the shooting victim. The district court refused to dismiss the suit and the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court says the lower court's reasoning is sound and the right of citizens to not be killed by cops when they don't pose a threat is clearly established. Chalk up a win for the citizens, who, far too often, come out on the losing end when qualified immunity is in play.
Filed Under: 5th circuit, immunity, police shooting, qualified immunity
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Look, they were there dealing with this perp for TWELVE WHOLE MINUTES!
You can't expect these guys to spend their whole shift dealing with this stuff - there are asset forfeitures to be done, marijuana possession arrests they have to make. Quotas ain't gonna fill themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The fact that the above is true is more outraging than it should be . . . or something like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Suck it, Hamilton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Holding government employees at all levels accountable for their crimes must be done if this is ever to become a functioning country again.
Today, the U.S. offered $15 million for the arrest of former Venezuellan President Maduro, on the ludicrous allegation that Maduro was responsible for narco-trafficking drugs into America from Columbia through FARC.
We live in a total state of surveillance, proving both how pointless having a surveillance state is since the drugs even make it into the country at all, and how full of shit the government is for blaming Maduro for narco-trafficking, which is the CIAs and military's, not to mention JP Morgan's are of expertise. The facts prove it! Former CIA officials have attested to it! Does anyone seriously think that it is a coincidence that the heroin epidemic coincided with the war in Afghanistan? JPM leased a Dutch ship previously busted twice for narco-trafficking, and was found to contain an enormous heroin shipment by the DEA. Are we to beleive that bankers do not know how to conduct due diligence, when a ship previously busted twice for importing narcotics might be an indication that it is involved in narco-trafficking?!
Where does this leave Jamie Dimon? Where does this leave the millions of other small time users busted and imprisoned? Where they busted for being small time? Apparently their only crime was that the quantity was too small by the looks of things!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Look, it was a standoff
At the end of the shift, our brave officers want to return home safely. Not standing for hours 30ft away from some guy holding up his hands with a knife in them, catching a cold. That's probably a situation the officers have not been trained for.
So they converted into a situation they have been trained for and resolved the standoff. It's really a mathematician's approach. For once the officers acted like intellectuals, and you are still not satisfied.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Look, it was a standoff
So, if I understand your argument correctly: cops are trained how to kill people, and any waiting at all is too difficult for them so make with the killing.
That's definitely an.... interesting argument to make. However I suspect sane people might disagree with it's validity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
Sane people might want to check their sarcasm detector first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
Poe detector in this case, and that's kinda the 'problem' with poe's in a crazy world, while the one making them may not be serious the reason they are so easy to fall for is because there's good odds that the readers have run across one or more people who said similar but were serious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
Yes, Poe's law is definitely in effect here. I prefer to think that David was being dryly sarcastic / humorous because
However, given the current state of outrageous policing, the courts' equally outrageous responses to said outrageous policing, and the public's general indifference to both, it is not much of a stretch to think that his comment might be accurate and insightful, no matter how distressing that thought might be.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Look, it was a standoff
Not standing for hours 30ft away from some guy holding up his hands with a knife in them, catching a cold.
Are you their mom or something?
For once the officers acted like intellectuals, and you are still not satisfied.
Neither is the court. Now they're going to get sued.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
---woosh----
Step one: View threaded comments.
Step two: Refresh comments before posting your own.
Step three: Recalibrate sarcasm detector. Those comments are exactly the clear markers that make this a joke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
Many people believe that the burden of successful transmission of a message lies with the receiver and that a misunderstood message is entirely the receiver's fault. This is categorically incorrect.
If an audience doesn't understand your message it is because:
A. You don't understand your audience
B. You are simply a poor communicator
or C. You are being intentionally obtuse
None of the above are the message receiver's fault.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Look, it was a standoff
Thanks so much for that Mr. Helper!
As my comment was third in the thread, as you can plainly see by the time stamp (protip - there's a time stamp next to each commenter's name), I only had two others to refer to. But thanks for the info anyways!
Let me point you to the author's name next to the title - if you click on that, it will bring up other articles by the same author (how the fuck about that???).
If you peruse some of those articles, you'll find serious dicktards who firmly believe what the OP was implying. This I know because I've visited this site for years.
Hope this helps explain the "whoosh"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Look, it was a standoff
Just so you know, I got it and I thought it was obviously satire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Flores wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”
Looks like services rendered. These cops should get good reviews on yelp.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the thing that concerns me over this sort of cop action is why do they always have to (try) to kill the other guy? are they all such piss-poor shots that shooting the suspect in the leg is impossible? not only can I imagine that hurting a whole hell of a lot, it's gonna incapacitate all but the strongest-minded, strongest bodied of people. it's certainly gonna slow someone down to the point of being unable to do very much at all, while keeping that person alive! or is this some new 'game' that law enforcement are now playing where they get x-number of points simply for ending someones life, regardless or the circumstances and reasons? it sure as hell cant be for any other reason except maybe to gain prowess with compatriots. if that's the case, it needs stomping on asap from a great height because everyone deserves to keep their life until proven guilty in court of committing some heinous crime!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Have you ever tried to aim a shot at a living being's leg? Police officers (and everyone who's taken a CPL class) are trained to aim for the center mass of their target.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
From what I understand about the possible civil legal repercussions of defensive (which is what the cops tried, unsuccessfully, to claim) use of deadly force in general, one (cop or not) is usually in a better legal position if one is sued by a deceased person’s relatives, rather than by a (possibly very sympathetic) living victim with (possibly huge) current medical bills and / or (possibly huge) future and continuing medical bills and / or permanent disabilities. You might file this one under bad incentives create bad outcomes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In this case, there was no reason for there to be a victim at all, and that is not why cops aim for center mass and not limbs. If you are ever in the position of having to fire on someone to defend yourself, aim at the torso:
https://www.ajc.com/news/national/here-why-police-don-shoot-wound-the-case-deadly-force/IV4oh tIm6r8FaEMj78u1bO/
https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-trained-shoot-wound-experts/story?id=40402933
ht tps://blogs.findlaw.com/blotter/2014/08/why-dont-police-shoot-to-wound.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You are absolutely correct on both points. From a criminal liability standpoint torso is always preferred because of better chance of hitting and better chance of immediately stopping the threat. I was just trying to point out that there are some other, unfortunate, considerations, too. In any case, the idea that "ya coulda just winged 'im" is not a valid concept. I should have made that more clear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What does that have to do with liability?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It helps to legitimize the generally necessary legal defense that "I reasonably feared for my life (or serious bodily injury or the life of someone else)." The theory is that if you have reasonable fear of (one of the above) you will do that which has the best chance of immediately stopping the threat.
Attempting to injure an arm or leg does not meet that condition due to much greater chance of missing completely, and even if you do hit, there is much less chance of immediately stopping the threat. At least, that is what a prosecutor would say. It makes sense to me, too, but my opinion doesn't really matter. How a prosecutor might frame it in court to a jury is what matters.
And, as R.H. said, this is what is taught in the classes that some states require for a pistol permit (or concealed carry license, or whatever they happen to call it in the state in question). In my state in the permit class it was presented essentially as I stated above.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It helps with a liability lawsuit when the shot person is dead. Dead men tell no tales, like how they were completely compliant up to being shot. When the only witness is the shooter, chances of beating a liability claim go up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply