Former Refrigerator Manufacturer Says Companies Using Open Source, Royalty-Free Video Technology Must Pay To License 2,000 Patents
Video streaming is a key part of today's Internet world. According to research from Sandvine, it represents 60.6% of total downstream volume worldwide. The centrality of video to the Internet experience makes video codecs one of the hottest technologies. The most popular format today is H.264, used by 91% of video developers. But H.264 is getting long in the tooth -- its history goes back two decades. An upgrade is long overdue. There's a successor, H.265, also known as High Efficiency Video Coding, or HEVC. However, the use of H.265 has been held back by patent licensing issues. As Wikipedia explains in painful detail, there are two main patent pools demanding payment from companies that use HEVC in their devices. For one of the pools, the patent list is 164 pages long. Partly in response to this licensing mess, and HEVC's high per-device cost, the Alliance for Open Media was formed in September 2015:
Seven leading Internet companies today announced formation of the Alliance for Open Media -- an open-source project that will develop next-generation media formats, codecs and technologies in the public interest. The Alliance's founding members are Amazon, Cisco, Google, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Mozilla and Netflix.
In contrast to the proprietary and expensive H.265, the new video standard, called AOMedia Video 1 (AV1), is open source and royalty-free. Those features, and the backing of many of the top Internet companies, would seem to make it an obvious choice for manufacturers to build into their devices, leading to better-quality video streaming for end users at no extra cost.
Life is never that simple. Back in March last year, Sisvel announced a "patent licensing program" for AV1. Sisvel is an Italian company that began as a manufacturer of white goods, particularly refrigerators, and has morphed into a group that "identifies, evaluates and maximizes the value of IP assets for its partners around the world". The AOMedia group wrote in response:
AOMedia is aware of the recent third-party announcement attempting to launch a joint patent licensing program for AV1. AOMedia was founded to leave behind the very environment that the announcement endorses -- one whose high patent royalty requirements and licensing uncertainty limit the potential of free and open online video technology. By settling patent licensing terms up front with the royalty-free AOMedia Patent License 1.0, AOMedia is confident that AV1 overcomes these challenges to help usher in the next generation of video-oriented experiences.
But refrigerator companies don't give up that easily. Sisvel has just announced that more companies have added patents to its pool. There are currently 1,050 patents that Sisvel says must be licensed, but in due course it expects that number will rise to around 2,000. The fact that people can claim that there are 2,000 separate patents involved in a video encoding format is an indication of how far the patenting madness has gone. The sheer number claimed for a single technology is an indication of how trivial most of them must be -- and thus by definition undeserving of monopoly protection.
According to an article on c|net, Sisvel is "willing to pursue companies that don't pay its AV1 licensing fees". This probably means we are in for another few years of utterly pointless legal battles over who "owns" certain ideas. That's bound to cast a chill over this whole area, and to negate some of the benefits that would otherwise flow from an open source, royalty-free video standard. Companies will waste money paying lawyers, and end users will miss out on exciting applications of the technology. And all "because patents".
I definitely think this refrigerator company
is going to chill the use of this new system
If AOMedia developed AV1, opened the source and gave it a royalty-free license how do any of these patents have anything at all to do with it? Did they infringe these patents in the development of AV1?
Certainly any current user of AV1 could switch to a different codec, H.264 for example, and owe these shitweasels nothing. They used AV1 in good faith (it's royalty-free after all) and should owe nothing for past use of the codec.
I dearly hope this goes to trial quickly, every single one of those patents is not only ruled irrelevant to AV1 but declared invalid and Sisvel is left on the hook for everyone else's legal fees.
Re:
Too bad literal corporate death isn't real. I would enjoy paying towards the contract killing of that predatory company.
Re: Re:
Of course the real tragedy here is that we as a society can't do the most efficient thing to solve shit like this. Immediately find the assholes behind the patent trolling effort and murder every single one of them along with burning down everything they own. That way no one would even think to try this bullshit again. Perhaps as a society we should reconsider the definition of enemies of our nation to include evil companies like this ones and bomb them back to the stone age... Or just take away their patents... Crazy thing is that we are far more likely to do the first two than we will ever be to taking away patents that are abused in this manner.
Re:
It's companies rushing to file patents for even the most trivial ideas in the broadest terms they can get past patent examiners. For example, back in 2002 a company called LSI managed to patent what was basically a multiply linked list, a fundamental data structure.
Re: Re:
It is amazing how stupid some patents are, I had forgot about that one.
TD did a story:
Why Real Programmers Don't Take The USPTO Seriously: Doubly-Linked List Patented
Re:
"If AOMedia developed AV1, opened the source and gave it a royalty-free license how do any of these patents have anything at all to do with it?"
Odds are, they don't. Any patent troll with enough money to start the process of a patent suit can easily tie up any other entity in court for a long, long time, causing the other party to spend huge amounts of legal resources extricating themselves. The only defense against this, as smartphone manufacturers noticed long ago, is to spend massive amounts of money obtaining obsolete patent portfolios to serve as ammunition in countersuits - like Google did when they burned 4 billion US dollar to give Android a fighting chance.
If you want to develop or invent anything likely to become lucrative then you need, as minimum requirement, the ability to tell any unscrupulous con man this; "If you try to extort me into paying protection money or face a pointless lawsuit, I'll sue you right back and make you waste just as much money defending yourself".
"For the progress of science and the arts" indeed. Welcome to the world of Imaginary...eh, Intellectual Property law where you only get to invent stuff which isn't actually useful unless you're rich from the start.
Re: Re:
Which doesn't work against the patent trolls who do this, because they don't have any actual products that can be attacked in that way.
Re:
You evidently don't understand how patents work. Developed everything yourself isn't a defense to infringement of patents you've never seen. Probably most of those patents are bogus "do it on a computer"-type stuff or obvious tweaks to existing things. But it can still cost upwards of $100,000 to invalidate each.
Luckily, there's an alliance of very large companies that has enough money to fight back. Sisvel won't last long afterward, if courts make them pay the legal fees. This is the NewEgg strategy and it's been effective.
Re: Re:
Yeah, I'm going to go with each of those (except maybe Mozilla) have much more money than Sisvel. That's to say nothing of patents able to be wielded as weapons.
Amazon: 12,000
Cisco: 15,000
Google: 21,000
Intel: 42,000
Microsoft: 43,000
Mozilla: 6
Netflix: 205 (okay these last two are a little weak here)
Re: Re:
You evidently suffer from a diminished capacity for reading comprehension. The very next sentence to that which you quoted was as follows:
We all understand how patents work. The questions is in regard to identifying how these patents are at all related to AV1, a codec developed independently.
Re: Re: Re:
Why do you mention "developed independently"? That has nothing to do with whether it's infringing. We know the Alliance for Open Media avoided all (non-free) patented techniques they were aware of. Which means, in all likelyhood, that it does something covered by one of several vague and overbroad patents, like using a computer to encode a video. Because if this fridge company had a patent that was obviously infringed, they'd have showed it to us.
The problem with the patent system is...
That it's never obvious what a patent actually covers and there are a huge number of patents that can readily be reinterpreted to cover an idea never specifically mentioned. The U.S. Patent Office has been incompetent for decades, regularly allowing patents on the obvious, on mathematical tautologies, and on ideas that are total nonsense. It is almost impossible to write a computer program that doesn't trample on someone's copyright or patent, but there's no way the programmer can find that out. I learned this long ago, when I wrote a program for a character-based display. To identify the cursor position, the program logic applied an exclusive OR (XOR) to the bits under the cursor. XOR simply reverses all the bits, which results in highlighting the character on a screen; another XOR reverses the operation. This is a property of the definition of XOR, which has been part of basic logic "forever." However, there's a patent on using it to flip the bits to make a cursor. Huh? Worse, it's a hardware patent, even though the implementation is in software.
Re: The problem with the patent system is...
I am pretty sure if there ever was a valid patent that covered that, it has long expired.
Any non-expired patent (now) should have plenty of prior art to get it revoked.
Re: Re: The problem with the patent system is...
"I am pretty sure if there ever was a valid patent that covered that, it has long expired."
In practice, no patent ever "expires". If it was useful enough to be used it becomes the basis for another patent - and this is a problem because it means numerous hardware and software developers have to use obsolete standards out of fear.
Like, for example, a media encoding algorithm over 20 years old which has remained in use well past utter obsolescence because the logical successor is "owned" by corporations which are just waiting to drag anyone encoding a media file into court to extort licensing money.
Patent List
Until Sisvel publishes a list of patents, this will remain just a nuisence threat. And the C-Net peice noted that Sisvel has refused to release that list. Hmmmm.. something smells...bad.
Re: Patent List
Except Microsoft has done the same thing and gotten away with it. I'm sure other companies have as well.
Re: Re: Patent List
The ground has changed since Microsoft last got away with it. While people may still roll over and show their bellies to Microsoft, there are more companies out there willing to take the scorched earth approach to such patent demands: not only fight to an actual court ruling (not a settlement), but also fight to invalidate each and every nuisance patent they can identify as belonging to the vulture.
Bitmovin
Cloudflare
Newegg
Rackspace
None of these were frying Microsoft, true. But I suspect Microsoft may be walking a little more cautiously because of these.
Re: Patent List
how much does it cost to obtain a patent? If they spent 1 million bucks to obtain those 1000 patents, that money must have a value. Only way to get value for patents is to use them to prevent reimplementation of the same technology. AV1 is such reimplementation...
So, if you claim that AV1 is free of these patent concerns, you need to figure out how to make that 1 million bucks worth something after they bought the patents, and still somehow disconnect AV1 from the patents.
Re: Re: Patent List
"how much does it cost to obtain a patent?"
That's irrelevant, look into sunk cost fallacy.
Re: Re: Re: Patent List
i think your internet memes are no match to the power of 1 million bucks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Oh, joy, it's you again.
I'm just going to see your ridiculous apologism for patent hoarding and trolling and raise you with a "Personal Audio LLC got their podcasting patents revoked".
Suck it, Meshpage!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"the power of 1 million bucks"
1 million only has power to purchase something. However, if spent badly, the end purchase may be worth much less than what was spent.
You, of all people, should understand this. Spent wisely, thousands of dollars has great value that can reap rewards worth many times the original outlay. But, since you chose to piss it away on an incomprehensible bus advertisement that played in front of an audience who would not consider your website even if they could understand the ad, it was worthless.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
It's now possible for you to prove that you're not the same kind of audience than the evil folks in the bus. Linux version of builder tool is now available.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Where are those evil folks in the bus? I want to be part of that number.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"It's now possible for you to prove that you're not the same kind of audience than the evil folks in the bus."|
People who watch an incomprehensible advertisement that neither tells them what a site is nor why they should visit are "evil" because they don't use it? I guarantee you don't buy every product that's advertised to you, therefore "evil" by your own standards.
"Linux version of builder tool is now available."
Cool, I might check it out some time, then. Just be prepared for the possibility that I will still mock it for its poor design. I could change my mind, but going by the poor grasp of reality that you display elsewhere, I may still laugh at the poor design of your product. You just won't have the fact that I haven't looked at the end product as an excuse for how badly it fails compared to its better known competitors that I have used.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
But therein lies the joke: the fact is that he paid a London bus advertisement, got one negative review on a shitty dead teenager wordpress blog, and he thinks that not only has his initial investment paid off, it's what's going to bring in the big bucks. Magically.
Meshpage of all people is not going to understand this, ever. He's just going to throw up his hands and wonder why nobody's paid him or his useless "Pixar competitor" software any modicum of attention, because he did the same stupid thing when he was an actual programmer on some poor bastard's payroll and fucked off after he decided he wasn't a corporate culture fit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
your plan wasn't anything better
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
My plan was to not waste money on a bus, in another country I didn't live in, for a throwaway review by a teenager in yet another country. The result? No monetary loss.
I'd say that's far better than a plan where you spend years of time working on shitty software, as well as thousands of dollars to bribe a foreign bus service so they play it on their transport vehicles, and all you got out of it was one review trashing your site and software.
You sunk thousands of dollars into that plan and got sweet jack fuck all. I get the satisfaction every time you come here to sing the support for Lincoln Bandlow and John Steele and didn't even pay a cent.
No, fam, I've got the superior plan. Which is not hard to do with the bar you set.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
I think your "facts" might have wrong city name stored. It didn't happen in london.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Then prove where it did happen. But you copyright-types have been consistently allergic to proof and standards of evidence so the odds of you putting anything substantial on the table is pretty bottom of the barrel.
That's what happens when you put everything substantial you do have in a shitty bus ad. Oh snap!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"your plan wasn't anything better"
The plan of competently marketing the product to an audience in the market for the product?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
I've done that before and met with a lot more than a single negative review. To be fair, the product was sub-standard. It hurt at the time but in retrospect I totally understand the outcome. C'est la vie. I learned from it, unlike at least one other posting in these comments.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Context?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Just a head's up in case you've missed it but you're dealing with a self-admitted troll here, so keep that in mind if you're going to be interacting with them in order to save yourself some headaches from taking anything they say seriously.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"Just a head's up in case you've missed it but you're dealing with a self-admitted troll here..."
Indeed. TP admitting he's a troll showed us that his malicious drivel around here is deliberate and only meant to waste everyone's time and spam the thread asunder. If anything that makes his case sadder. I doubt many people would pay him to astroturf so he then spends so very much time only to be annoying.
That's an even sadder life than the "fat, dumb and racist" label many usually pin on Hamilton.
I usually spend exactly ONE response on TP's garbage if no one else has sunk his latest drivel, then flag his post. I advise everyone else to consider the same measures.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
I usually spend exactly ONE response on TP's garbage if no one else has sunk his latest drivel, then flag his post. I advise everyone else to consider the same measures.
In the past I just flagged them as funny since there's no 'delusional and with only a theoretical relation to reality' button, but reading your comment and putting some more thought into it I auto-flag the resident trolls who have demonstrated through their actions that they aren't interested in an honest discussion and are just here to troll, and with them literally admitting that they probably do belong in that category as well.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"...I auto-flag the resident trolls who have demonstrated through their actions that they aren't interested in an honest discussion..."
Oh, most of them - like Baghdad Bob's infamous wordwalls, DO merit a response simply because it's always amusing to try to count just how many times he's being disingenious, outright wrong, or conflating a klein bottle for factual logic.
TP, however, is another case. Take a look at the times he's persisted trolling all the way until the thread format turned into a single vertical line of single letters and the entire thread turned completely unreadable.
At that point he's turned a whole TD forum topic into an unreadable mess. From a troll standard "Job done", i guess.
Hence why he merits different treatment.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"i think your internet memes are no match to the power of 1 million bucks."
The "sunk cost fallacy" is a basic concept of modern economics and is taught in university courses on economics.
Sometimes it is indeed better to keep silent and allow people to suspect you of being a moron than open your mouth and remove all doubt.
But thank you, TP, for demonstrating that you are even more inept in basic economics than you are in basic law and IT.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"The "sunk cost fallacy" is a basic concept of modern economics and is taught in university courses on economics."
It's also basic common sense. Anyone who's invested in anything in the real world should understand that just because you spend X on something, that doesn't mean the end value with be X. Some investments are safer than others, but any honest seller will warn that the value could be lower than X.
Someone who bought stock or Bitcoin last week took a risk that has got them way less than X today. It's up to them whether they cash out at a loss today or hold on in the hope that the value increases, but nobody owes them money if they made a bad investment.
Re: Re: Patent List
The simple answer to the above statement is No.
Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"The simple answer to the above statement is No."
Although TP is a self-confessed troll it IS at least true that to the fanatics of the First Church Of Copyright it's "obvious" that tossing a dollar down a wishing well MUST provide tangible returns. Because IP law.
The usual problem with copyright cultists. They don't understand what "value" means. Or math, for that matter.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Why are you (as a wishing well operator) providing service that does NOT provide tangible return to customers? I consider such services to be illegal marketing lies, which are not allowed to exists in the market. Especially marketing your product without first doing necessary steps to ensure that it's possible for customers to receive benefit from the product is called fraud.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
And this is how we know, again, you have no idea what you're talking about.
If lies didn't exist in advertising politics as we know it today would not happen. But that's why I have an adblock on my browsers, which you copyright fanatics say us tantamount to stealing.
In fact, non-tangible anything is the product you snake oil peddlers flog all the time.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
so, you admit stealing from the content industry
getting snake oil to market is better position than what you managed to do
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"so, you admit stealing from the content industry"
No. If, for example, he uses adblock to protect against the many viruses that propagate through badly created ads, but he also supports the site through Patreon, then he's not "stealing". If, however, the only way you can support your site is through malware that literally steals from those who fall prey to the malware, then the site itself if stealing.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Tero Pulkinnen is the sort of asshole who would put malware into your computer to fund his mansion. What did you expect? Civility? Ethics?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
Let me know if you find any from my products, and I'll fix the build immediately. It's simply bad business to scare away freebie customers simply to add adware.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Patent List
"Why are you (as a wishing well operator) providing service that does NOT provide tangible return to customers?"
Have you asked any malls about their wishing well fountains? What tangible return does the water display provide to customers, and don't give me that feng shui stuff.
Re: Re: Patent List
This page says $5000 to $15,000 generally, to initially obtain it. Patent trolls likely get them for much less in corporate bankruptcies etc.
Re: Re: Re: Patent List
The minimum cost is $130, plus $100-150 per page for drawings. The real cost in filing a patent comes from hiring a patent lawyer to "weasel-word" the document. If your patent doesn't read like every other patent it will be denied upon receipt.
Re: Re: Patent List
I'd guess that
The whole point of the project was to produce something disconnected from (non-royalty-free) patents. Anyone claiming otherwise should provide the patent numbers it's allegedly infringing.
Re: Re: Patent List
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can the developers of AV1 request that Sisvel provide documentation on how each of their patents reads on AV1?
Re:
Sisvel is in the shakedown phase right now, so they won't be giving up any of that information. They're hoping to get as many entities as possible to pay them license fees that will likely be cheaper than going to court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hopefully, everyone fights this instead.
Re: Re: Re:
Would it be cheaper to subsidize a patreon to one of the southern Italian persuasion family companies to convince him to cease or decease ?
Re: Re:
Nice diligence keyboard warrior /s
https://sisvel.com/licensing-programs/audio-and-video-coding-decoding/video-coding-platform/paten ts
Re: Re: Re:
All I see are lists of numeric codes and digits and no actual text description of any of this stuff. Might be my phone browser though.
I noted Kenwood in the list.
As far as I remember all their older patents are hardware related outside of their proprietary device communication protocol. I still have my Sovereign system which has both Dolby and THX codecs but those are licensed implementations and not stand alone. They never rolled their own codecs AFAIK.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's an overview of patents, claims and illustrative sections of the VP9 or AV1 standard. This isn't my technical area at all but for anyone actually working in IP, this is all you would need to determine infringement.
The bias is mind blowing anyway. Comically long blog post headline should be:
"Group of global super long established technology companies has the audacity to try and make a return on money they spend in R&D which led to the cool tech we use"
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If patent holders had to prove that the "cool tech" was based on their research, for it to be considered infringing, there would be a lot less bitching about the patent system.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Cool tech was a generic example for the subject matter of these kinds of discussions - I'll leave it you to decide what is and isn't "cool tech". For clarity I wasn't making a comment one way or the other with regards to VP9 or AV1 which I actually don't know much about from a technical perspective.
So, you're actually mad at the USPTO for granting these patents in the first place? Or SSO's? If your issue is genuinely with the patent owner then just dispute their claims of infringement?
Any comment on the bias mentioned or just making a closed remark backed up only by your opinion?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
All well and good, except in this case we have a company that has bought up patents on the cheap from failed companies, and is trying to use them to seek rent from people who are actually doing the innovation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sorry - I don't understand this at all, all the tech companies in this effort "bought up patents"? or some of them? or none of them?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Software is provided with copyright protection, it does not need patents. In fact, patents make the software industry much less efficient and therefore much less profitable in the long term.
Wait, are these two thousand patents they are suing a software outfit over even software patents?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who's getting sued?
You raise an interesting point re: software patents. Can anyone clarify?
You got it from wikipedia, that's a hard one to justify usually.
Also, from your brief description of it those patents should have expired 20+ years ago.
That's a bit surprising; I'd have figured it would be closer to 80%, by the 80-20 principle.
Re:
You will then be surprised by the physical volume of botnet spam spewing through the internet.
Simply a follow on from the restricting exercised by the Entertainment Industries. With their fear of losing a penny, they have held back technology and grossly restricted usage and development. How sad that the whole planet had to suffer because of a few, yet again, who refuse to adapt to change and are so dcared of losing control!
This is the problem with patent trolls, they use old patents to sue people and get money for nothing,
When companys go bust they leave behind patents that can be bought
very cheaply and used to sue other companys for millions of dollars.
The companys that make up av1 media have they money to go to court and try to invalidate the patent,s or show the patents are not relevant in relation to
the new streaming format codec.
Sisvel is not really a tech company so i dont think google or other tech companys could sue them over using certain software
in order to defend the new streaming standard .
