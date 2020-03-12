Former Refrigerator Manufacturer Says Companies Using Open Source, Royalty-Free Video Technology Must Pay To License 2,000 Patents
Video streaming is a key part of today's Internet world. According to research from Sandvine, it represents 60.6% of total downstream volume worldwide. The centrality of video to the Internet experience makes video codecs one of the hottest technologies. The most popular format today is H.264, used by 91% of video developers. But H.264 is getting long in the tooth -- its history goes back two decades. An upgrade is long overdue. There's a successor, H.265, also known as High Efficiency Video Coding, or HEVC. However, the use of H.265 has been held back by patent licensing issues. As Wikipedia explains in painful detail, there are two main patent pools demanding payment from companies that use HEVC in their devices. For one of the pools, the patent list is 164 pages long. Partly in response to this licensing mess, and HEVC's high per-device cost, the Alliance for Open Media was formed in September 2015:
Seven leading Internet companies today announced formation of the Alliance for Open Media -- an open-source project that will develop next-generation media formats, codecs and technologies in the public interest. The Alliance's founding members are Amazon, Cisco, Google, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Mozilla and Netflix.
In contrast to the proprietary and expensive H.265, the new video standard, called AOMedia Video 1 (AV1), is open source and royalty-free. Those features, and the backing of many of the top Internet companies, would seem to make it an obvious choice for manufacturers to build into their devices, leading to better-quality video streaming for end users at no extra cost.
Life is never that simple. Back in March last year, Sisvel announced a "patent licensing program" for AV1. Sisvel is an Italian company that began as a manufacturer of white goods, particularly refrigerators, and has morphed into a group that "identifies, evaluates and maximizes the value of IP assets for its partners around the world". The AOMedia group wrote in response:
AOMedia is aware of the recent third-party announcement attempting to launch a joint patent licensing program for AV1. AOMedia was founded to leave behind the very environment that the announcement endorses -- one whose high patent royalty requirements and licensing uncertainty limit the potential of free and open online video technology. By settling patent licensing terms up front with the royalty-free AOMedia Patent License 1.0, AOMedia is confident that AV1 overcomes these challenges to help usher in the next generation of video-oriented experiences.
But refrigerator companies don't give up that easily. Sisvel has just announced that more companies have added patents to its pool. There are currently 1,050 patents that Sisvel says must be licensed, but in due course it expects that number will rise to around 2,000. The fact that people can claim that there are 2,000 separate patents involved in a video encoding format is an indication of how far the patenting madness has gone. The sheer number claimed for a single technology is an indication of how trivial most of them must be -- and thus by definition undeserving of monopoly protection.
According to an article on c|net, Sisvel is "willing to pursue companies that don't pay its AV1 licensing fees". This probably means we are in for another few years of utterly pointless legal battles over who "owns" certain ideas. That's bound to cast a chill over this whole area, and to negate some of the benefits that would otherwise flow from an open source, royalty-free video standard. Companies will waste money paying lawyers, and end users will miss out on exciting applications of the technology. And all "because patents".
Filed Under: appliances, av1, h.265, patent trolls, patents, refrigerators, software patents, streaming video
Companies: alliance for open media, amazon, cisco, google, intel, microsoft, mozilla, netflix
I definitely think this refrigerator company
is going to chill the use of this new system
If AOMedia developed AV1, opened the source and gave it a royalty-free license how do any of these patents have anything at all to do with it? Did they infringe these patents in the development of AV1?
Certainly any current user of AV1 could switch to a different codec, H.264 for example, and owe these shitweasels nothing. They used AV1 in good faith (it's royalty-free after all) and should owe nothing for past use of the codec.
I dearly hope this goes to trial quickly, every single one of those patents is not only ruled irrelevant to AV1 but declared invalid and Sisvel is left on the hook for everyone else's legal fees.
Re:
Too bad literal corporate death isn't real. I would enjoy paying towards the contract killing of that predatory company.
The problem with the patent system is...
That it's never obvious what a patent actually covers and there are a huge number of patents that can readily be reinterpreted to cover an idea never specifically mentioned. The U.S. Patent Office has been incompetent for decades, regularly allowing patents on the obvious, on mathematical tautologies, and on ideas that are total nonsense. It is almost impossible to write a computer program that doesn't trample on someone's copyright or patent, but there's no way the programmer can find that out. I learned this long ago, when I wrote a program for a character-based display. To identify the cursor position, the program logic applied an exclusive OR (XOR) to the bits under the cursor. XOR simply reverses all the bits, which results in highlighting the character on a screen; another XOR reverses the operation. This is a property of the definition of XOR, which has been part of basic logic "forever." However, there's a patent on using it to flip the bits to make a cursor. Huh? Worse, it's a hardware patent, even though the implementation is in software.
Re: The problem with the patent system is...
I am pretty sure if there ever was a valid patent that covered that, it has long expired.
Any non-expired patent (now) should have plenty of prior art to get it revoked.
Patent List
Until Sisvel publishes a list of patents, this will remain just a nuisence threat. And the C-Net peice noted that Sisvel has refused to release that list. Hmmmm.. something smells...bad.
Re: Patent List
Except Microsoft has done the same thing and gotten away with it. I'm sure other companies have as well.
Can the developers of AV1 request that Sisvel provide documentation on how each of their patents reads on AV1?
Re:
Sisvel is in the shakedown phase right now, so they won't be giving up any of that information. They're hoping to get as many entities as possible to pay them license fees that will likely be cheaper than going to court.
Re: Re:
Hopefully, everyone fights this instead.
You got it from wikipedia, that's a hard one to justify usually.
Also, from your brief description of it those patents should have expired 20+ years ago.
