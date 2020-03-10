Michigan State Police Spend The Weekend Getting Ratioed For Bragging About Stealing $40,000 From A Driver
 

Bad News: Virginia Legislature Can't Sort Out Anti-SLAPP Law; Expect More SLAPP Suits

Free Speech

from the congrats-devin-nunes dept

Tue, Mar 10th 2020 7:29pmMike Masnick

Last month we were happy to report that both houses of the Virginia legislature had passed anti-SLAPP laws (partially in response to Rep. Devin Nunes' use of the state for a bunch of SLAPPy libel-tourism lawsuits. As we noted at the time, the two versions that passed through each part of the legislature were somewhat different, so they needed to be reconciled.

Unfortunately, it appears they were unable to reconcile to the two bills. In response to a tweeted question from reporter Rob Pegoaro, Schuyler VanValkenburg, who had introduced the House version of the bill, admitted that they couldn't reconcile the two, and it would need to wait until next year:

This is disappointing on many levels -- especially as we keep seeing so many of these cases being filed in Virginia. Having a good anti-SLAPP bill these days is important, and plenty of damage can be done in the meantime, even if a good bill will be coming next year. This is an unfortunate opportunity lost.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-slapp, devin nunes, free speech, schuyler vanvalkenburg, virginia

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 10 Mar 2020 @ 5:32pm

    This sucks

    I love Virginia, but it really sucks that they couldn't pull this off. I was hoping they would pass something to prevent libel tourism, but apparently it's like the Cubs losing: "Maybe Next Year..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 10 Mar 2020 @ 7:44pm

    Somewhere, Devin Nunes is laughing like a stereotypical cartoon supervillain.

    He hasn’t heard this news yet, that’s just what he does when he masturbates to orgasm while thinking about cows¹.

    ¹ — Probably.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Michigan State Police Spend The Weekend Getting Ratioed For Bragging About Stealing $40,000 From A Driver
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:29 Bad News: Virginia Legislature Can't Sort Out Anti-SLAPP Law; Expect More SLAPP Suits (2)
15:29 Michigan State Police Spend The Weekend Getting Ratioed For Bragging About Stealing $40,000 From A Driver (24)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 242: Protocols Versus Platforms, Part Two (2)
11:56 DOJ's First Attempt To Prosecute Accused Vault 7 Leaker Ends In A Mistrial (7)
10:46 Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible; Naughty Kids In Wuhan Edition (22)
10:41 Daily Deal: The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Bundle (0)
09:20 9th Circuit Gets It Right: Says Led Zeppelin Didn't Infringe; Dumps Dumb 'Inverse Ratio' Rule (20)
06:15 Congress Forces FCC To Go Beyond Its Tame, 'Voluntary' Anti-Robocalling Plan (6)
03:16 Wolfcom Decides It Wants To Be The First US Body Cam Company To Add Facial Recognition Tech To Its Products (8)

Monday

19:42 Bold: Matthew Storman, Sans Lawyer, Counter Sues Nintendo For False Allegation Of Copyright Infringement (44)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.