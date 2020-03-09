Lt. Governor Of Texas Gets Offended By An Anti-Police Shirt, Decides He Needs To Start Violating The First Amendment
from the fuck-the-drafting-of-residents-into-Dan-Patrick's-war-over-words dept
Another challenger to the First Amendment has appeared. And his name is Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas.
Apparently offended by a Senate hearing witness garbed in an anti-police t-shirt, the Lt. Governor welcomed all challengers via Twitter to sue him for violating people's free speech rights.
Outraged to see this T-shirt at a Senate Hearing Thur. Future witnesses beware. No one will ever be allowed to wear such a vulgar shirt in a Senate hearing again-especially one that denigrates the brave men & women of law enforcement. Want to take me to court? Ok. Make my day. pic.twitter.com/lutXI1eJFo
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 28, 2020
In case you can't see the tweet, it says:
Outraged to see this T-shirt at a Senate Hearing Thur. Future witnesses beware. No one will ever be allowed to wear such a vulgar shirt in a Senate hearing again-especially one that denigrates the brave men & women of law enforcement. Want to take me to court? Ok. Make my day.
If you can't see the shirt (and you can't, because Dan Patrick blurred out the offending words/images), it's a hand with the middle finger extended above the phrase "Fuck the police."
Clearly of the belief that Supreme Court precedent almost exactly on point has no bearing on Texas Senate proceedings, the state's second-in-command has promised to ban any t-shirt he subjectively feels is "vulgar," but "especially" the ones that "denigrate" law enforcement.
The Supreme Court precedent -- delivered nearly 50 years ago -- dealt with a 30-day jail term given to a courthouse attendee who wore a "Fuck the Draft" jacket. That clearly denigrated the brave men and women who decided who was eligible to go die for their country in the United States' most infamous losing effort. The Supreme Court ruled that the government violated the First Amendment by demanding citizens only wear/make the most innocuous of statements while in the government's presence.
Patrick's proposal sounds exactly like a content-based ban on speech, which is exactly the sort of thing the First Amendment guards against. But there are those who believe time-and-place restrictions could allow Patrick's ban to bypass the First Amendment. Why? Because the state legislature can do whatever the hell it wants, apparently.
Chuck DeVore, vice president of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Austin, disagrees with Patrick’s critics.
Legislative chambers, DeVore said, have the power to set their own rules of decorum as a co-equal branch of government. While the courts have the power to review laws passed by a legislature, they cannot tell lawmakers how to pass those laws or run their affairs, he said.
Well, that assertion aside, the desire to ban things that offend one government official sure sounds like something a court should rule on. The Lieutenant Governor is on (Twitter) record as welcoming legal challenges to his "won't someone think of the cops?" content-based restriction. These are the oh-so-brave words of a man willing to spend other people's money to defend a move many of those people likely don't agree with. That's the luxury legislators have: the ability to force people to defend indefensible positions by proxy (but also directly via their tax dollars).
At some point, Patrick and his stupid new rule triggered by his triggering will have their day in court. And it seems highly unlikely he'll prevail. When he's done blowing money on forcing the public to respect cops, maybe the state's residents will be kind enough to vote his censorial ass out of office. Until then, the lieutenant governor will remain dissed like the cops he loves so much that he's willing to violate the Constitution for them.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, dan patrick, free speech, fuck the police, texas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Welcome to Texas!
We have glorious views, great music, the world's best BBQ and the dumbest politicians this side of the Mississippi!
I wonder what would happen if I showed up to a hearing wearing a Fuck Dan Patrick shirt?!?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to Texas!
The best bbq is the one in your own backyard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to Texas!
Not just you. I was imagining an entire group of people doing the same, including some state legislators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to Texas!
Depends:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correct responce
Everyone wear offensive shirts when at the senate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Correct responce
All the better if you can tailor the message to offend the pathetic joke in question, and along those lines I'd suggest a shirt with the bill of rights on it, since apparently he feels that that it's worth dragging that through the mud to sooth his hurt feelings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Winning isn't the Point
Like Trump, et. al. the purpose of this sort of litigation isn't to actually win, it's to harass, intimidate, and score political points (emphasis on the last part).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Winning isn't the Point
...what litigation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Winning isn't the Point
Apologies- you're right. He hasn't filed yet. I guess I was grouping this with all the other frivolous lawsuits (and threats of lawsuits), that are done not because they will win, but to rally the base.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Except both branches of the state government are bound by laws of the US Constitution which they do not have the power to change nor overrule, and it's position on the matter is very clear: It's illegal for the government to ban such speech, feelings of bureaucrats be damned.
Actually, they can. The courts can uphold the law as written and refuse to enforce laws that violate the state or US Constitution. The courts are also the check against lawmakers trying to stretch the boundaries of existing law. (I.e. Not criminalizing acts which are legal when it's politically convenient to say otherwise.) The courts also have the responsibility to enforce treaties when local law conflicts. The courts also have the utmost responsibility to hold the legislators accountable to the law when they choose to violate it, just as they do for anyone else. So yes, the courts very much can and will tell lawmakers what legislation they can pass and how they can run their affairs. That's the real co-equal branch of government at work. The branches of government have the power to keep each other's behavior in check.
If Mr. DeVore would like to change the law he's more than welcome to try, but considering he'd need to either change the US Constitution, (good luck with that), or have Texas finally secede from the union as they have been threatening to do for decades, I'd advise that he instead try to correct the reason why the public would feel that such vulgar and degenerate shirts would be appropriate in the first place. Maybe he could start with a police behavior audit. Followed by a pruning of bad apples, and permanent repeal of qualified immunity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Make Texas Mexican Again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You ought to read my piece first
Think about it, there is no First Amendment right to address a legislative body during its business, otherwise, what's the point in running for office and having a representative form of government if anyone, whenever they please, can march down to the legislature and right on to the floor to speak their piece.
I was invited to testify before the U.S. House last week. The plan was to go with one Republican and five Democrats. In the end, the committee chairman decided to go with four Democrats and no Republicans. If the chairman wanted to, subject to the rule of the chamber, he could have had 100 Democrats and no Republicans. That's the way it works. I guarantee you, the courts aren't about to force the legislative branch at either the federal or state levels to accept whomever wishes to testify. Won't happen. Ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LIke waving a 'Cowardly thug' flag around...
If a gorram t-shirt is enough to get to the 'brave men and women' so badly that it's worth attacking the first amendment then all that shows is that the 'bravery' in question is nothing of the sort, and they're nothing more than immature children with guns and uniforms who have no business being in a job where people saying mean things is not only expected it's on the tame end of things.
Even if the message wasn't warranted the insult it sends to the police is nothing compared to the insult of trying to undermine the first amendment just because the delicate sensibilities of the police might be hurt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: LIke waving a 'Cowardly thug' flag around...
If you think the cops were a wee bit tense then, try adding Coronavirus to the pot..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
T-Shirts
Evidently, the governor must be emulating Democrats who are offended by practically everything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: T-Shirts
When everything you do is offensive ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: T-Shirts
Well said, David.. now count the days techdirters allow your COMMENT to go unflagged!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Remind me, who is it that’s suing Twitter over a satirical account about a cow? 🤔
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Obviously, a nobody.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nope! The correct answer is “Devin Nunes (R-CA)”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Also, isn't Trump suing every media outlet he doesn't like for defamation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: T-Shirts
There's no shortage of butthurt. It's all the rage! Everyone is doing it! Especially politicians of every color.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vulgarity has always been subject to interpretation by the government. Want to check that out, try putting a fuck the police sticker on the rear of your vehicle and count the days it is allowed to remain there. Local communities also have decency laws that push for limits to what a person can wave in public, like this shirt this balsy motherfucker is wearing! But, didn't scotus rule that flipping off police was constitutional? So let the lawsuit fill this guy's day! I say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re thinking of “obscenity”, and yes, defining obscenity is an exercise in subjectivity. A Christian may consider a shirt that says “God is Dead” to be obscene, whereas an atheist may not. Whose subjective opinion deserves to be treated as an objective fact by the government? (The correct answer is “neither one”.)
The First Amendment can’t coexist with the idea of “community standards for speech”, especially when the most stringent of those standards would censor plenty of protected speech. People must have the right to offend. The government must not interfere with that right. And anyone who believes otherwise can kindly go fornicate themselves with an inanimate carbon rod.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question
Do government employees have a fiduciary obligation to tax dollars use? The Lt. Governor say "Want to take me to court?" But can I take him to court or do I need to take the state government to court? Can I sue "him" for something, such as being a poor fiduciary of the tax dollars inviting such a law suite?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Question
If I get pulled out or arrested for an unjust law or rule he demands (a shirt he doesn't like) can I sue him personally?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Try it when you go to court...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fuck Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas
Another challenger to the First Amendment has appeared. And his name is Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas.
Apparently Dan Patrick believes only he is allowed freedom of expression in Texas.
Italicized/bold text was excerpted from the Constitution of the State of Texas Bill of Rights:
Sec. 8. FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND PRESS; LIBEL. Every person shall be at liberty to speak, write or publish his opinions on any subject, being responsible for the abuse of that privilege; and no law shall ever be passed curtailing the liberty of speech or of the press. In prosecutions for the publication of papers, investigating the conduct of officers, or men in public capacity, or when the matter published is proper for public information, the truth thereof may be given in evidence. And in all indictments for libels, the jury shall have the right to determine the law and the facts, under the direction of the court, as in other cases.
https://tlc.texas.gov/docs/legref/TxConst.pdf
What does Lt. Dan not understand about these words and no law shall ever be passed curtailing the liberty of speech or of the press.?
Perhaps he thinks the authority granted him via consent of the governed supersedes the law and empowers him to silence the speech of those persons he disagrees?
Dear dim-bulb Dan in your capacity as Lt Governor you represent all persons in your state not just those persons you agree with or of like political affiliation. When you swear your oath of office you are agreeing to uphold all persons rights - including those in the minority.
Lt. Dan acts in all manner as a tyrant - Fuck Him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fuck Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas
Oh!!!
Dan Patrick? I was reading donald trump.
So sorry...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And a base he is appealing to think this is exactly what he should do, mainly because they haven't figured out paying off the multiple legal fees & settlements is coming out of their pocket.
I've noticed a lot of peoples attitudes on things change when they are on the hook for the outcome.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gotta watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_kak7kAdNw&t=0s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things
First, don't sue Mr Patrick. Arrest him on the Senate floor. Officially issuing an illegal order to violate rights is a misdemeanor and incites a breach of the peace, if a guard carries it out it becomes a conspiracy against rights which is a felony for both the one obeying the order and the one giving the order.
The Texas statute that authorizes peace officers to make arrests without a warrant also grants that authority to ANY citizen under the same restrictions.
https://www.justice.gov/crt/statutes-enforced-criminal-section
https://www.lawserver.c om/law/state/texas/tx-codes/texas_code_of_criminal_procedure_14-01
Second, the Vietnam war/conflict wasn't a losing one for the US until the Democrats got the majority in a Congressional election -- prior to that we were winning very handily.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply