Why Is Fox News Acting As State Media, Announcing Trump's Lawsuits Before They're Filed And Failing To Point Out How Frivolous They Are?
As we've been pointing out, the Trump campaign, with the help of lawyer Charles Harder, has been suing a list of media enemies over the past week. There was the NY Times, followed by the Washington Post and (probably not) finally, CNN. We've detailed why each lawsuit is frivolous, and how they appear to be playing to Trump's base in a performative manner, attacking the credibility of the media which has done critical reporting on his Presidency, and doing so in a manner that potentially serves two purposes: gets his fans riled up about the media while simultaneously creating a chilling effect on fairly typical journalistic analysis of the Trump administration and campaign.
But I wanted to focus in on a separate point: the effective "state media" of Fox News reporting on these lawsuits in absolutely ridiculous ways. Reporter Gregg Re wrote about the NY Times case, and at least included a link to the filing and noted that "lawsuits for libel against media organizations by public figures must clear a high bar." But the reporting on the next two lawsuits, done by reporters Brian Flood and Brooke Singman, were terrible. Both of them claimed that reporting on the filing of a federal lawsuit was a Fox News "exclusive." That's not what exclusive means, guys.
Also, while Fox News eventually added a link to the filing in the story about the CNN lawsuit and the NY Times one, it initially did not link to the CNN one, and as of this writing has still not linked to the Washington Post filing. Indeed, as you can see above, the reporters almost gloat over the fact that Fox News "obtained" access to the lawsuit -- and then failed to provide it to their readers. And with the CNN lawsuit, a search of PACER a couple of hours after the Fox News article went live showed no evidence that the case had actually been filed yet. In other words, it's likely that someone associated with the campaign or the lawsuit handed the complaint over to Fox News to "break" the "exclusive" story.
And perhaps that explains why the reporting by Flood and Singman is so, so bad. Unlike the story by Re regarding the NY Times lawsuit, this one makes no effort to explain why this lawsuit faces a huge barrier (known as the 1st Amendment). Even worse, it repeats a blatantly false statement from the campaign's "legal adviser" Jenna Ellis:
“False statements are not protected under the U.S. Constitution; therefore, these suits will have no chilling effect on freedom of the press. If journalists are more accurate in their statements and reporting, that would be a positive development, but not why these suits were filed," Ellis added.
There is some irony in this statement about false statements being false, but it is. There's plenty of precedent here, including (most clearly) the United States v. Alvarez (a case we've been pointing to a lot lately), which says:
The Court has never endorsed the categorical rule the Government advances: that false statements receive no First Amendment protection.
A good reporter would perhaps point that out in response to Ellis. But it appears that Fox News is less interested in employing good reporters, and more interested in acting as state media, and boosting the President it supports.
This is especially sickening, given that these are attacks on the very 1st Amendment that protects Fox News -- and its long history of misleading, inaccurate, and occasionally false statements, that the network is somewhat infamous for. You would think, if it wasn't subsumed in cultish adherence to the President, that it would recognize the importance of actually continuing to defend the part of the Constitution that allows them to exist. At the very least, you might hope that its reporters would be careful enough to accurately report the law. Apparently that is too much to ask.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, brian flood, brooke singman, charles harder, defamation, donald trump, free speech, gregg re, slapp, state media
Companies: fox news, news corp.
Reader Comments
Answering your question
Because the current president is a Republican.
Answer in two words:
"teacher's pet"
Ah good old fractal wrongness...
“False statements are not protected under the U.S. Constitution; therefore, these suits will have no chilling effect on freedom of the press.
In addition to the irony of that being a false statement and yet still protected, not sure they've thought that one through, because if they really want to get on board with trampling the first amendment and trying to spin a 'it doesn't count if the statement is false' then they are just begging to be sued the next time someone doesn't care for their 'reporting' or they get sloppy/dishonest and post something that isn't true, like they just did.
Re: Ah good old fractal wrongness...
Then there is the concept that if false statements are not protected speech then everything a politician says is not protected? They should be careful or they might find themselves accountable for campaign promises.
Prognosticating stenographer?
Maybe a better way to relate the relationship between the current administration and Fox News is 'mouthpiece to the admin' (with apologies to lawyers who used to be known as mouthpieces, they don't deserve the denigration).
Fox News has proven it isn't news
It isn't news. It is entertainment. This is just them pandering to their base like Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, and Rush Limbaugh. They don't care about 'journalism', they care about keeping ratings and their loyal sycophantic fan base tuning in to sell more ads.
"Why Is Fox News Acting As State Media"
Because they are a state actor?
Boycott Murdoch
I realize this is a tiny gesture being an anonymous post on a blog that isn't globally read at any appreciable scale but here it is anyway: Boycott Murdoch and all of their holdings. Go through the lists of assets held by the Murdoch family, look for products and services you use then replace those with non-Murdoch assets. Hit these asshats where it hurts most: their bank account.
21th Century Fox assets
NewsCorp assets
...and more
Jenna Ellis tends to speak with a substantial degree of precision, and in all reports I have seen where she provided public comments on these suits she has made it clear that what is not protected are false, defamatory statements. It would useful to have a link to the actual document or interview from which the quote is taken to determine if the quote has a previous factual predicate. It likely does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Right here: https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-campaign-sues-cnn-false-defamatory-statements-millions-damages
Illegal cyber activity?
We're gonna open up these libel laws by trying them on Faux News & convince people we did it & won.
If only he cared about human life as much as he did about his 'reputation'.
"The complaint said that CNN was well aware the statements were false “because there was an extensive record of statements from the Campaign and the administration expressly disavowing any intention to seek Russian assistance” but promoted the claim anyway."
Wow, that statement right there...
Re:
So CNN is accused of lying because it didn't play stenographer to an avowed liar.
Huh?
