Court Explains 1st Amendment To Tulsi Gabbard In Dismissing Her Ridiculous Lawsuit Against Google
FISA Court Bans FBI Agent Who Lied To The Court About Carter Page

Daily Deal: HP Spectre x360 13" Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Certified Refurbished

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Mar 5th 2020 10:39amDaily Deal

The HP Spectre x360 boasts a powerful 8th Gen Intel® Core i7 processor and Intel® UHD Graphics 620 graphics card, allowing you to experience smooth and speedy PC performance. It runs on Windows 10 Home 64 OS giving apps like Mail, Calendar, Photos, Microsoft Edge, and more to help you top up your productivity. With a 13.3" diagonal, multi-touch display, Spectre x360. gives you immersive viewing experience. You don't need to worry about these cutting-edge features because you can enjoy all of it for up to 12 hours on a single charge. This refurbished laptop is on sale for $1,100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Explains 1st Amendment To Tulsi Gabbard In Dismissing Her Ridiculous Lawsuit Against Google
FISA Court Bans FBI Agent Who Lied To The Court About Carter Page
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:20 Donald Trump And Charles Harder Continue Their Assault On The 1st Amendment, Suing The Washington Post (8)
10:44 FISA Court Bans FBI Agent Who Lied To The Court About Carter Page (8)
10:39 Daily Deal: HP Spectre x360 13" Touch Laptop Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Certified Refurbished (0)
09:35 Court Explains 1st Amendment To Tulsi Gabbard In Dismissing Her Ridiculous Lawsuit Against Google (24)
06:28 So Wait, People Seriously Think Bill Barr Will Rein In Tech Monopoly Power? (15)
03:30 ACLU Sues ICE Over Its Deliberately-Broken Immigrant 'Risk Assessment' Software (26)

Wednesday

20:12 China Bans 'Plague Inc.' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (27)
15:49 Facebook Files Anti-SLAPP Motion Against Defunct App Developer Who Sued Over Revamp Of Facebook's App Platform (11)
13:43 Defeating Tech Giants With Open Protocols, Interoperability, And Shared Stewardship (11)
11:59 Turns Out Most People Still Don't Hate 'Big Internet' As Much As Politicians And The Media Want Them To (18)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.