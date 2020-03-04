Bogus Automated Copyright Claims By CBS Blocked Super Tuesday Speeches By Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, And Joe Biden
from the copyright-as-censorship dept
Another day, another example of copyright out of control. The latest, as highlighted by Matthew Keys, is that bogus (almost certainly automated) copyright claims by CBS ended up blocking a live stream of a Bernie Sanders speech, but similar notices also interrupted speeches by Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden.
NEW: Sen. Bernie Sanders blocked from streaming his own campaign rally speech due to frivolous copyright notice filed by @CBSNews. https://t.co/wr4m1jqNGw
— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) March 4, 2020
It's not difficult to guess at what's going on here: most of these streams were using "pool" cameras that anyone can tap into and use. CBS was using the same stream as everyone else, but because copyright must rule everything, CBS assumes that anything it streams, it holds the copyright on -- and sends automated notices to places like Twitter and Facebook to stop people from streaming live off of CBS News. But, here, it was CBS using someone else's feed -- but thanks to the nature of copyright, we get a situation where Presidential candidates can't even live stream their own speeches.
This was the kind of thing we've warned out, specifically in the context of the EU's Copyright Directive, which will effectively require a filter like this to be functioning at all times on basically all platforms. The fact that it will inevitably catch the wrong things -- like here -- is something that never seems to concern the Hollywood types who push for these laws and technologies to be used. Yet here we have Presidential candidates not able to broadcast themselves.
This is especially ironic for Joe Biden, considering that he's long been one of Hollywood's biggest supporters when it comes to pushing ever more draconian copyright law. So, perhaps, he got what he deserved.
Filed Under: automated takedowns, bernie sanders, censorship, copyright, eu copyright directive, filters, free speech, joe biden, mike bloomberg, political speech
Companies: cbs, facebook, twitter
Reader Comments
Warned of? Warned about?
Re:
I guess Masnick missed "ab" day at the gym this week.
Where there is a will, there is a way, here's some will
I offer my congratulations to CBS for finding possibly the only way that might get legislators off their collective asses and repair the flawed DMCA, particularity where the take down was bogus and there are no consequences for the claimant; silencing politicians.
At the same time I fear the convoluted methodologies that legislators that might have other agendas would use to correct this issue. To their minds, why waste an opportunity.
Re: Where there is a will, there is a way, here's some will
I wish.
But no, they'll just do the same as they did for robocalls - they'll put in an exception for politicians only.
Re:
The candidates do own the copyright to their speeches. They may not have a copyright on the video stream carring that speach; although in this contex it is not clear who (if anyone) would have the video copyright.
Re: Re:
Your username is accurate. The speechwriter did most of the hard work, the speaker did the rest, but the person who pointed the camera gets a century of exclusivity.
Could you imagine if this happened to a Republican?
Re:
But it literally did. Bloomberg was a Republican from 2001-2007, according to Wikipedia.
Re: Re:
He's an anti-Trump Republican, which doesn't count anymore (see also: Romney being uninvited from CPAC for voting for Trump's removal).
'Next up on Fox: Conservative suppression!'
'Look, just look at this! We've been telling you that Big Tech has it out for conservatives and here we've got a prime example, as this could only have been a direct attack against conservatives, and could not in any possible way be due to The Holy Copyright as some delusional people may be claiming!'
Way out
The DMCA should have a financial penalty for false claims.
Re: Way out
It's come up before, my favorite idea that I've seen tossed out is to make use of the maximalists favorite toy, the 'six strikes' system.
Make [X] number of bogus copyright strikes in a given period of time and you no longer own that copyright, and it is irrevocably put into the public domain. If you don't own the copyright in question things get even worse, with stiff financial penalties from the start that get even bigger with repeat violations.
If infringing on a copyright by posting the wrong thing carries hefty penalties then it's only fair that infringing on someone else's copyright by making bogus claims should carry penalties as well after all, unless the ones pushing for the former but not the latter want to admit to their gross hypocrisy.
Live by the copyright, get silenced by the copyright
This is especially ironic for Joe Biden, considering that he's long been one of Hollywood's biggest supporters when it comes to pushing ever more draconian copyright law. So, perhaps, he got what he deserved.
No 'perhaps' about it, if he's one of those that's been pushing/supporting the crap Hollywood is constantly trying to slip into the law he got exactly what he deserved here, and it's just a pity the other two were caught up in it as well unless they also happen to be in that group.
On a more general note this would seem to be yet another excellent example of how screwed up all things copyright are these days, because even if the streams that were silenced were infringing 'political speeches by presidential candidates' would seem to fall quite nicely into Fair Use territory given the large public interest inherent in them, and yet instead they were stricken down because of the terrible idea that everything must be owned, and that ownership of a copyright confers complete and utter control over the content in question.
Someone needs to sue cbs for copyfraud ,its a pretty serious matter to block A live stream by a politician who is running for president while voting is going on .
they were using a feed from another source, its not like it was live from a cbs studio.
So who does own the copyright
In particular if the pool camera is automated?
Because copyright cannot be held by a thing, it must be the creative expression of a human. One could argue that CBS has neither creative expression or humanity.
See? You don't have free speech in a capitalist dictatorship.
