Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle

Mon, Mar 2nd 2020

Project Management is global. This is one of those professions similar to being an accountant, where your skills and talents can be applied to any industry in any place. The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle provides a comprehensive training path for all things project management, including the most update to date courses including PMP 6th Edition, CAPM 6th edition, ScrumMaster training, Agile/Scrum, Agile/XP, Risk Management and more. It's on sale for $60.

