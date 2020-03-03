Orange County DA's Office Shrugs Off Sheriff's Deputies Falsifying Evidence Reports

Techdirt Podcast Episode 241: Protocols Versus Platforms, Part One
from the boldly-adding-zero-accountability-to-zero-accountability dept

Tue, Mar 3rd 2020 3:44pmTim Cushing

If this were a private business, it would have collapsed under the combined weight of its unhappy customers and its own incompetence. But it isn't. We realize you don't have a choice in your law enforcement provider and all that.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is a mess. It has been a mess for years. Some of its corruption was exposed five years ago, when an investigation by lawyers in a murder trial uncovered multiple occasions where the department had buried exculpatory information or refused to hand it over to defendants. This resulted in Orange County DA's office (including all of its 250 prosecutors) being kicked off the high-profile murder trial. The Sheriff's involvement was the strategic housing of jailhouse informants to illegally coax information out of defendants awaiting trial.

The problems uncovered here were made worse when the Sheriff's Department shredded documents ahead of a DOJ investigation and then-Sheriff Sandra Hutchens claimed the omissions made by deputies during testimony were honest mistakes -- the unfortunate result of the officers supposedly not knowing what they could and could not discuss about the Department's informant database in open court.

The same office "inadvertently" collected thousands of recordings containing privileged conversations between defendants and their lawyers. The department claimed a "software glitch" resulted in this windfall of rights violations.

Evidence-handling continues to be a problem for this department. Last year, it managed to anger one of its best friends -- the Orange County DA's office -- by constantly booking in evidence in an untimely manner. The root cause? Very succinctly, the DA's office said the Sheriff's evidence-handling protocols had "no system of accountability."

The audit of the department's extremely faulty booking process continues. And, as Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg reports for The Appeal, it's uncovering even more lax handling of criminal evidence.

Deputies booked evidence days, and sometimes weeks, after it was purportedly collected, according to an internal audit, which examined thousands of police reports filed between 2016 and 2018. Thirty percent of evidence was “booked out of policy,” according to a slide presentation describing the first audit’s findings. A second audit found that deputies had claimed to have collected evidence that was never booked.

Some deputies were far worse than others. One deputy in particular appeared to have set the curve the rest of the department was graded on.

In one investigation, the department found that Sheriff's Deputy Bryce Simpson falsely claimed he booked evidence in 74 cases, according to a motion Sanders filed last month. In 56 of those cases, no evidence was booked at all, and in 18 only some of the evidence he reported was booked.

Another young go-getter, Deputy Joseph Atkinson, claimed evidence had been booked in 26 cases where no evidence could be located. This included seven cases where Atkinson claimed to have booked drugs, leading one to wonder what actually happened to those drugs.

And yet, as angry as the DA's office was with the Sheriff's Department late last year, nothing has been done to introduce any more accountability into a system that clearly has none. The department referred 17 deputies to the DA's office for criminal investigation. The DA's office has decided none of these public servants should be punished for abusing the public's trust.

This isn't DA Todd Spitzer's fault. He defeated the former DA by running as a reformer. And while he has expressed his vast displeasure with the department's booking procedures, his office still decided none of the first 17 deputies referred to him for falsifying records should be criminally charged. That's not much of a reform and it's not going to change the culture that led to this situation. It's going to cost the DA a lot of criminal cases. Maybe once his office bleeds enough, he'll finally start taking this seriously.

Filed Under: corruption, evidence reports, orange county, orange county sheriff's department

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Mar 2020 @ 3:48pm

    Sad cycle of disappointment

    Another day, another reason not to trust law enforcement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 3 Mar 2020 @ 4:02pm

    I suppose I could find out by visiting links, but it would be nice not to have to. Is this:

    • Orange County, California?
    • Orange County, Florida?
    • Orange County, Indiana?
    • Orange County, New York?
    • Orange County, North Carolina?
    • Orange County, Texas?
    • Orange County, Vermont?
    • Orange County, Virginia?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 3 Mar 2020 @ 4:41pm

    'I don't lead the office so much as give public statements...'

    This isn't DA Todd Spitzer's fault. He defeated the former DA by running as a reformer. And while he has expressed his vast displeasure with the department's booking procedures, his office still decided none of the first 17 deputies referred to him for falsifying records should be criminally charged. That's not much of a reform and it's not going to change the culture that led to this situation. It's going to cost the DA a lot of criminal cases. Maybe once his office bleeds enough, he'll finally start taking this seriously.

    If you promise reforms and then deliver none of it, yeah, that's kinda your fault. Unless he has basically zero influence in his office then it's on him as the head of it for the fact that none of those with badges referred to his office have actually faced any sort of penalty for their actions.

    Words matter, but not nearly as much as actions(or the lack thereof), so what he promised means less than nothing if he hasn't shown any interest in actually delivering, which is apparently the case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 4 Mar 2020 @ 1:48am

      Re: 'I don't lead the office so much as give public statements..

      "If you promise reforms and then deliver none of it, yeah, that's kinda your fault."

      From a cynical yet sadly realistic perspective he should have known better than to promise what he can't ever deliver. It's pretty obvious the only thing which will "reform" local law enforcement is by nailing the hides of police officers falsifying evidence to the wall.

      But if he does that the resulting smear campaign from the police union and the united resistance of anyone within law enforcement will take his career out back and shoot it. Hell, even people as high up as Bill Barr may decide to weigh in on this insignificant little public official daring to challenge the poor besieged boys in blue who won't be able to do their jobs unless they can shoot people at random without consequences, and walk away smiling from thuggery and courtroom perjury.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Mar 2020 @ 7:06am

        Re: Re: 'I don't lead the office so much as give public statemen

        You forgot the part where they confiscate the drugs and then ... well, we don't know what they do with it. My guess is give it to their mistresses before they beat them, but that's only based on the stereo-types that these thugs are creating around themselves.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dr evil, 4 Mar 2020 @ 7:13am

    We investigated ourselves

    You know the punch line. Maybe DOJ FBI needs to camp out in their offices?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


