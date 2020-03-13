Police Department Shells Out $50,000 To Man After His Camera Catches Cops Fabricating Criminal Charges Against Him
from the talking-themselves-into-a-lawsuit dept
The Connecticut State Police have agreed to pay $50,000 to a man its officers subjected to a bunch of Constitutional violations on their way to issuing tickets to him for violations he never committed.
Here's a brief description of how this whole thing started:
On September 11, 2015, Picard was protesting near a police DUI checkpoint in West Hartford. One of the defendants, John Barone, approached him under the pretext of public complaints and confiscated Picard’s camera and lawfully carried pistol. Unbeknownst to the troopers, the camera was recording when Barone brought it to where co-defendants Patrick Torneo and John Jacobi were talking.
That's just part of what happened before the recording the officers weren't aware of captured them colluding to make up crimes to charge Michael Picard with.
There's more detail in the opinion [PDF] the court handed down last fall, which gave the State Police notice its officers were unlikely to escape Picard's lawsuit. One officer knocked Picard's video camera to the ground. When he picked it up to continue recording the officers, one of them did something really stupid.
While defendants discussed plaintiff, plaintiff picked up his video camera off the ground and aimed it at the three defendants.
Barone then walked back to plaintiff. He grabbed plaintiff’s video camera and told him, “It’s illegal to take my picture.” Defendants have admitted that Barone “told plaintiff that it was illegal to take his picture without permission to do so;” and that Barone “secured” plaintiff’s camera.
Once they had it in their possession, the cops ignored the camera. This is important because they later argued they seized it because they thought it might be a gun. If they really thought the camera posed a threat to them, you'd think they would have examined the camera. But they didn't.
If they had examined the camera, they might have noticed it was still recording. This is what the camera caught as it laid on top of the officers' vehicle.
Torneo spoke by phone to Lieutenant Allan to determine whether plaintiff had any “grudges;” asked why plaintiff was challenging them at the DUI spot checks; and discussed plaintiff’s past demonstrations.
Defendants Torneo and Barone verified that plaintiff’s pistol permit was valid, that his gun was not stolen, and that there were no warrants for his arrest.
On the video camera recording, Barone can be heard stating, “punch a number on this or do what? Gotta cover our ass.” Torneo can be heard saying, “Let’s give him something,” and “then we claim in backup that we had multiple people stop and complain … but they didn’t want to stay and give a statement.”
Here's the recording Picard's camera made -- one that captures officers colluding to create bogus criminal charges against a citizen.
Picard was charged with two criminal infractions. Both were dropped by the prosecutor. More importantly, the court refused to extend qualified immunity to these officers on Picard's Fourth Amendment violation allegations. It also refused QI on Picard's First Amendment retaliation claim. With three officers facing a jury trial, the State Police has decided to buy its way out of this using taxpayer money.
This incident shows why recording police officers isn't just important, it's necessary. While it may be difficult to record officers' discussions once they're back in their vehicle, having a recording device visible and present may deter cops from fabricating charges just because they don't like the legal activity you're engaged in. Officers are usually pretty careful to ensure their own illegal activity goes unrecorded, but it's tough for them to control devices operated by citizens.
If there were any justice, cops like this would be fired immediately and be barred from serving in law enforcement forever.
Re:
And sent to jail.
Re:
Meanwhile, on this side of the pond, police get sacked for various offenses
That side of the pond.
I should hope so. The Runners and Peelers started over there.
Here in the States, the Peelian Principles are given lip-service early on in police school and then are promptly ignored.
Re:
Fried immediately.
And SPEND 10 years behing cold steel bars that SLAM LOUDLY when closed.
Unbelievable that they didnt grant QI. Its been done before even with video evidence.
Dumb crooks
Can be dumb even if they are cops.
The Constitution, it's not a toy you can simply toss aside.
So we should not just have a camera...
...but we should also probably have a decoy camera for the police to confiscate.
Re: So we should not just have a camera...
No, not a decoy camera. A camera that is not obviously running when it is running. Or a camera that you must use a remote control to turn off. (Or, well, completely obliterate to turn off. What they going to say, the camera was a clear and present danger?)
'And let that be a lesson to you!'
And of course the amount the three little thugs will personally pay will almost certainly be in the 'zero to none' range, giving them plenty of incentive to make sure to turn any cameras off next time they try to fabricate evidence.
... Or to leave them on and speak directly into the camera, because hey, either way not like it costs them anything, and at most they'll probably face some teasing and wagged fingers from others in their department for botching the attempt to frame someone so badly.
Now why am I reminded of all those stories of cops committing illegal searches and always finding a small bag of drugs and/or an unlicensed handgun?
Re:
To be (possibly undeservedly) fair to cops here for a moment, there is another plausible explanation: most illegal searches that end up contested in court (and thus hear about) are either successful or incredibly intrusive/destructive, so we a disproportionate amount of the illegal searches we hear about found something.
Top-cop Billy Barr reminds us that, in Blump's Neue Amerika, we must be made to RESPECT and HONOUR and SUBMIT TO these wonderful people in Uniform,as they valiantly protect us from deadly six-year olds throwing tantrums, and barking dogs and the like. These paid bullies have certainly earned their place at the top of the Amerikan Heap, as they each pull down their $100K+ per year to direct us lowly scum on how we should live out our miserable lives. Surely these worthy-some glorified security guards can come up with some punishable infraction against this unworthy plaintiff, for daring to (legally) challenge their Authori-tie & their noble attempt to fabricate charges in the original incident. I mean, The Nerve...!
Bill Barr is a feudalist.
Attorney General Barr sees US law enforcement as the King's Watch, who serves the king, and less directly protects his excellency's vassals, typically from themselves.
Compare how antebellum US saw imported slaves, that they'd fight with each other senselessly until the their civilized white overlords intervened.
If cops weren’t such murdering, thieving, bullying, lying thugs then people wouldn’t despise them so much.
Re:
Now, now. Remember, it's not all cops, just that bad 99% making the other 1% look bad.
Is the state now required to notify the defendants of any arrests these three cops are a part of that they conspired the fabricate witnesses and charges against someone in the past or does the defense have to research it themselves?
Re:
I'm willing to bet the police would fight having it admitted in court that this ever even happened, so even with research, it might not help.
Re: Re:
It's why they settled out of court. Now it's merely an untried accusation, which they can minimize in the records. After enough time, they can pretend it never happened. No conviction, no offense.
Re: Re: Re:
But the prosecutors have real, tangible, and quite convincing evidence of these cops lying in order to frame an innocent person. Regardless of whether they persue a criminal case against the cops, shouldn't they have to make the recording available in discovery in any cases involving them?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Should they? Probably. Will they? Almost certainly not.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rather than should or would: are they legally required to as part of discovery?
Police departments, police unions, prosecutors, and state legislatures generally fight tooth and nail to keep police records of all types, particularly disciplinary records, secret. This despite many states having some form of "open records" law. And often police are not even disciplined for this type of outrageous behavior. Were it not for the camera, this particular situation would likely have resulted in the conviction and imprisonment of a completely innocent individual, and we would have never heard anything about it. Examples of this type (and other types) of police criminality abound. And the examples you can find with a quick Internet search are just cases where the cop(s) got caught and it made the news. This leaves us with the inescapable conclusion that this kind of thing happens far more often than is documented, and therefore far more often than most people realize, or are willing to admit.
The propaganda that we grew up with, that police are like Andy Griffith in Mayberry, is bunk, and likely always has been.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant
Another case that commends for consideration a proposal I have made repeatedly: that each of the several states pass laws making the validity of police actions depend on the police having a working body camera with voice recording operating at the time of the action -- if the officer's camera is "broken" or not turned on, the ticket is void, the arrest invalid and the accused must be released, and neither sovereign nor qualified immunity applies in cases of use of force or rights violations. I'd allow exceptions for undercover police, but would require a court order for the undercover operation.
As always...
Never trust a LEO. Never. There are no "good ones".
Re: As always...
Hey TD administrators, we still need a "sad but true" button.
