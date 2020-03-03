Bill Barr Excises 'Attorney' From His Title As He Leads Our Nation's Police Soldiers Into The War At Home
from the looking-for-a-fist-to-put-his-face-in dept
It seems the only reason Attorney General Bill Barr opens his mouth is to apply more tongue-polish to the nearest policeman's boot.
Echoing the pro-law enforcement rhetoric of his boss, Barr has expounded frequently on the rule of law, even as the administration he serves does everything it can to subvert it. It's not really a high-wire act. No one expects anything less from Bill Barr. And certainly no one expects anything more from him either.
Barr has gone on the warpath against encryption, something that seemingly only stymies the Federal Bureau of Going Darkness and a few very confused law enforcement officials. He's also gone on the warpath against the public in general, demoting them to servants of public employees, rather than recognizing it's actually the other way around.
He has decided to amplify the divisiveness that already plagues police departments and the constituents they're supposed to serve. He has done this by elevating cops to freedom fighters -- soldiers in the war-torn country we call the US of A. As is befitting a public industry that has already decided to clad itself in camo and deliver warrants in repurposed military vehicles, Barr summons up heroic imagery that presents everyday cops as protectors of rights and freedoms, even though law enforcement officers rarely respect rights on their way to depriving people of their freedom.
Last year, Barr turned the United States into Iraq during a speech to a gathering of police union reps:
[W]hen police officers leave their precincts every morning, there are no crowds on the highway cheering you. And when you come home at the end of the day after a job well done, there are no ticker tape parades.
One reason for this is that law enforcement is fighting a different type of war. We are fighting an unrelenting, never-ending fight against criminal predators in our society. While there are battles won and lost each day, there is never a final resolution – a final victory is never in sight.
It takes a very special kind of courage to wage this kind of fight – a special kind of commitment; a special kind of self-sacrifice.
He may be right about the last part, but he's wrong about everything else. You can't serve a community well when you view its residents as enemy combatants and your police force as a conquering army. And, unlike the soldiers Barr idealizes them as, cops are far less likely to sacrifice themselves when the option to "sacrifice" a civilian is still on the table. Real soldiers aren't nearly as self-absorbed. But our nation's cops are and it has been drilled into their heads that every person presents a threat and their only obligation is to make it home alive.
Barr followed that up with another hyping of the War at Home during his speech at a law enforcement awards ceremony:
“I think today, American people have to focus on something else, which is the sacrifice and the service that is given by our law enforcement officers,” Barr told the crowd. “And they have to start showing, more than they do, the respect and support that law enforcement deserves―and if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”
Barr believes police officers do not need to earn respect. He believes it's owed to them. And if it isn't given, the police will abdicate their obligations to the public. This is a man who apparently would rather see citizens killed or injured than see cops go without their unearned respect.
The Attorney General's outlook remains unchanged in 2020. In his speech to a law enforcement "wellness" symposium, the AG once again pretended to be leading an army, rather than a group of narrowly-tasked public servants.
There were times in the past when we did not show enough respect for men and women who served in our armed forces. I remember those times, particularly during and after the Vietnam War. Today, thankfully, veterans and members of the military receive the respect they deserve for their sacrifice and heroism in defense of our nation.
We should be showing our police officers the same gratitude we show our soldiers. Soldiers protect our people by fighting our enemies abroad, while the police protect our people by guarding them here at home. Foreign wars usually come to an end, but the battle that law enforcement fights never comes to an end. There is never a final victory, it is constant. That takes a special kind of courage and a special kind of sacrifice.
While policing is demanding, it is also uniquely rewarding. It is one of our country’s highest callings, and we are blessed that there are men and women of character willing to serve selflessly so that their fellow citizens can live securely. We owe our officers the support and services they need to work their way through problems.
Everytown, USA is once again Vietnam. Except we can't bring our boys back because they're already here. If we can't give these heroes a ticker tape parade every time they punch out then that's on us. We don't deserve them, says Barr, not if we don't pay them the respect they're "owed."
What a crock of shit. What an asinine assertion. At least soldiers in foreign wars are tasked with winning hearts and minds as well as battles. Law enforcement can't even be bothered to do that. They've done all they can to place themselves away and above those they serve for years. And just when it seemed like the public had had enough, an AG is sworn in who thinks this chasm the police have dug is more worthy of protection than the citizens who stand on the other side of it.
Reader Comments
Next step in fighting the war
The current trend in fighting wars is to hand as much off as possible to mercenaries and private interests. This kind of rhetoric makes me wonder when this logic is applied to the domestic front and more police enforcement becomes a matter of contracting to the lowest bidder a la Blackwater.
Re: Next step in fighting the war
The trend to which you refer has already taken a huge toll upon our armed forces, and yes - our government seems totally cool with treating our service members like mercenaries. Repeating the stupidity with our police force is ... well, really stupid.
The beating will continue until morale improves
The funny thing is is that while people like Barr would never be honest enough to admit it the the police are getting all the respect they deserve, and if it's not as much as they think they are owed they have only to look to themselves to find out why.
Treat the public as the enemy and show no respect for their rights, property or even lives? Guess what, they'll return the favor.
Show time and time again that you consider those with badges as more important than those without? Don't be surprised when the public faces that contempt and returns it in kind.
Make clear that you have absolutely zero interest in weeding out the worst of the worst, and in fact will only even begin to make a token effort in that direction with enough public outrage? Congrats, you've taught people that you don't consider corruption or other abuses of power to actually be a problem, and that if people want anything to even maybe be done they'll have to drag you kicking and screaming into the light and force the issue.
People like Barr are in fact some of the greatest threat to the police, as between constantly war imagery, repeatedly telling police that the public is the enemy and is out to get them, and refusing to do anything to clean up the corruption overflowing in the police and in turn making clear that they support that sort of behavior he and those like him ensure that the public can not, and should not, trust or respect the police.
Whether he's doing it deliberately and indifferently/maliciously, or is just too stupid to realize it his constantly banging the 'the public is your enemy' drum is a self-fulfilling prophecy, because you can only act like that for so long before the public returns the favor.
Soldiers are also tasked with following rules of engagement. LEOs can literally shoot someone on first sight and, on average, get docked a few days’ pay for “overzealous enforcement of the law”. Even the FBI determined that the cop who shot Tamir Rice had acted properly, after all.
Re:
Well spoken.
Even without the over glorified attitude from Barr and others, we are already more lenient on LEOs than we are on Soldiers.
Keep in mind I have no military expertise, but to my understanding Soldiers have:
Meanwhile for LEOs we give military equipment to trigger happy people that:
Re: Re:
Don't forget that soldiers have a duty to not follow illegal orders, whereas LEO's have a tendency to ignore rules, laws, policies and and get assistance from their superiors in covering up (or at least passive approval by not punishing wrong doers) their actions.
Re: Re: Re:
Cops no longer have to obey the laws they enforce. They don't have to even KNOW the laws they enforce. And at the end of the day, they will rely on some judge to grant them immunity for anything that they do that's not in the public's best interest. No wonder they are not making many friends outside of their profession.
ORRRRRR:
ORRRRRR:
ORRRRRR:
[W]hen teachers leave their schools every morning, there are no crowds on the highway cheering you. And when you come home at the end of the day after a job well done, there are no ticker tape parades.
Funny, nobody seems to be getting a ticker tape parade every day when they go home. Why is that? Oh, yeah, everybody else does a days work (without the benefit of having guns handy to abuse people) and they just go home at the end of the day.
Don't laugh
To compensate for the administrations efforts, he's just trying to raise the Barr.
Re: Don't laugh
More like lower the Barr like the other agencies have been doing this administration.
The Limbo game isn't going so well this time. The FCC already broke their spine trying to get under. Judges have been trying to decide if they touched the floor.
Re: Don't laugh
Hopefully he raises it high enough that Barr ends up behind bars.
You know that among the duties of the Attorney General is to be the nation's chief law enforcement officer, right? Because your posts on the subject don't demonstrate any awareness of this fact. He is not a representative of the people, and he isn't supposed to be--he's a member of the President's Cabinet, part of the Executive branch of the federal government, and the general responsibility of that branch is to (1) implement the president's policies, and (2) duly execute the laws of the country.
Re:
His oath of office states that he will 'protect and defend the Constitution of the United States' which makes that his first priority. Failing to hold law enforcement officers who disrespect citizens rights is therefore his first duty. Since the president takes the same oath, and is therefore enjoined from violating the law, whatever his priorities are cannot deter (legally) from that first duty. Also, since law enforcement officers have no legislative immunity (yes we know about the court made exceptions but I wonder about their constitutionality even if those exceptions come from the SCOTUS) from breaking the law, holding law enforcement officers accountable when they break the law and/or violate citizens rights would be a part of that first duty.
That Barr fails to investigate and charge law enforcement officers when they break the law and/or violate citizens rights he is failing in his first duty. That the president is OK with this merely keeps Barr in office, and enlightens us to the presidents policies.
Re: Re:
Now, how do we get some group like the EFF or ACLU to keep submitting amicus briefs to remind the judges of this fact and start swinging the needle in the other direction to stop the "preexisting on-point" case fallacy of qualified immunity defence of lawsuits. It is crazy that EVERY case is found not guilty unless it has already been predetermined by a prior exactly the same case that has already has a judgement saying something is unconstitutional.
Re:
That fact doesn't make the situation any better. If anything, it makes Barr (and the president) look even worse.
Re:
"You know that among the duties of the Attorney General is to be the nation's chief law enforcement officer, right? "
It is funny in a sick sort of way ... how this fact is not really appreciated.
For example, most of the law 'n order rhetoric focuses upon the apprehension and prosecution of lowly criminals who are then sentenced via a plethora of rules and regulations espousing zero tolerance, minimum sentencing, three strikes, and more - but this law 'n order stuff seems to be inversely proportional to your political connections. Can't help but scoff when ever I hear that blind justice, equal under the law bullshit.
Why do you defend the indefensible? Honest question, do you agree with the things being done?
I fail when I try to reconcile:
Soldiers protect our people by fighting our enemies abroad, while the police protect our people by guarding them here at home.
with this:
https://mises.org/power-market/police-have-no-duty-protect-you-federal-court-affirms-yet-again
Is he just talking out of his ass again, or as Attorney General is he simply unaware of the Supreme Court decision saying otherwise?
One thing the police have in common with seemingly everyone in the trump administration - you don't have to have any fucking clue as to what you're doing as far as your job is concerned.
Re:
"Soldiers protect our people by fighting our enemies abroad"
I do not agree with this assessment. The above may have been the case many decades ago ... damn near a century ago. But recently our soldiers are doing the bidding of money grubbers rather than any protection of the nation. We need to be honest about these things.
Having got someone to lead the police against the population into place, all Trump needs now is an excuse to cancel the elections, and covid19 might just give him that excuse.
Re: Chicken Hawk Facists
They do seem to talk about civil war quite a bit don't they
Again...
Never trust a LEO. Any of them. There are no "good ones".
Re: Again...
"Never trust a LEO. Any of them. There are no "good ones"."
You are a perfect counterpoint to Barr. Extremist views are exactly what Barr and Trump want you to have. Creates a good excuse for more control. Keep it up.
Re: Re: Again...
How do you determine whether to trust a LEO when confronted by one? If your method isn't foolproof you could end up dead on your own front porch. Please enlighten us.
Re: Re: Re: Again...
There is a difference between trust and cooperation. One could cooperate with law enforcement (in the interest of self preservation) and then try to correct any wrongdoing later. An increasingly dubious contention.
There is no such thing a foolproof, but one can increase the odds in their favor, and then work the system later. There are many cases where municipalities pay out, sometime enormous sums, in mitigation of wrongdoings, and it is very unfortunate that those actions don't do anything to improve the relationship.
One's lack of trust can be expressed by not giving permission for the LEO's to do anything by requiring that they follow rules and laws so much as possible. Those LEO's will do what they will do anyway, whether that works for them down the road is another thing. As you point out, getting to the point where you can do something down the road is the point.
Re: Re: Again...
The first step is the way the Right is relabeing facts, logic, reason, and centrism as 'extremism.'
