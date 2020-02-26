Judge Tears Into Cops For Beating A Man Who Dared To Question Their Words And Actions
It doesn't happen often enough, but it is so very refreshing to watch a bunch of assholes get torn new assholes. (h/t Peter Bonilla)
A man who was violently "arrested" (read: beaten) by several Allentown (PA) police officers was cleared of all charges last November by a jury. The judge had plenty of harsh words for the officers who participated in this brutal farce. John Perez tried voicing his opinion to some cops who were apparently using a bunch of foul language while "investigating" (read: standing around) reports of an armed man in the neighborhood.
The cops didn't like Perez's questions and decided to punish him for his inquiries. A video that went viral showed the violent response from the Allentown cops, who first pushed Perez to the ground before deciding he needed to be punched into submission. Perez ended up being charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was found not guilty after a jury trial and that's when Judge Maria L. Dantos decided the involved officers needed to be told some things they'd probably never been told before.
The full transcript [PDF] has been released and it's a hell of a read. Dantos briefly recaps her career as a former prosecutor, working hand-in-hand with the DA's office and the PD to carry out raids, search warrants, and investigations. Then she comes to the point: what happened here was inexcusable and shameful and she makes sure the officers know it.
I was very proud of my years of service. I tried to provide to my community. I do protect and serve. But then you come in here with this case and proudly display to this community how you talk to people.
There were at least nine Allentown Police officers there that night. That is likely 90 percent of the evening's platoon. That is a lot for a 200 man department. You came into that scene like angry, hostile bullies from your first contact with those citizens, and especially officer Battoni.
Dantos lights into the DA's office as well for choosing to pursue these charges, despite the actions of the officers captured on video that night. She points out beating someone for talking to cops does nothing to help community relations and bringing charges against a person who was beaten by cops makes that divide even larger. She quotes one officer's own testimony, where he stated "no crime" had been committed at the point he decided to shove John Perez to the ground.
Instead of being community leaders, the cops chose to be thugs with badges and power. And the DA's decision to pursue this particular case highlighted everything that is wrong with that office and the police officers involved in the arrest.
I have seen murder cases, shootings, robberies, burglaries, pled to all manner of offers. In this case nothing? You chose to, instead, put on display police officers calling people pussies, bitches, threatening to shoot a dog, forming your disgusting blue line of four officers who turned their backs and said they saw nothing.
You perjured yourselves. You escalated a situation without cause. Cops smirking on the stand at this jury, laughing at the defense attorney, high-fiving in the hallway after testimony as if there were something, anything, to be proud of here.
What cop thinks this is something that should go unpunished, if not actually celebrated? Far too many, it seems.
You, officer Lebron, shoved Mr. Perez because you were mad, period. And then you got up on the stand and told that jury that you were just trying to make some space. That is not what happened.
[...]
Nine officers, most of the night shift, pulling cars from other areas of the city because you lost it. That's what happened. You lost it. Over nothing. Because someone was talking to you in a manner you didn't like? No crime. You serve them.
Judge Dantos closes this reaming by pointing out this isn't her problem to fix. She can only do so much. But those that need to mend relationships with the community apparently have no willingness to do so. All she can do is point out where the blame lays and who should be holding their own officers accountable so this sort of thing doesn't happen again.
Choices were made. I warned the Commonwealth and yet you displayed this conduct for the world to see. It's shameful. I'd really like to be a healer. I would really like to unite this community between law enforcement and the citizens. But the blame for this lays with you and it is for you to fix.
Will this be the flashpoint for reform? It seems doubtful. The DA took a case stemming from a very dubious deployment of force all the way to a jury and came out with a loss and a judicial dressing down. The Allentown PD has a history of excessive force deployment which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements. But that money hasn't bought them a better police force. While it's good to hear a judge has finally had it with bad cops, it's up to the PD to fix the problem. And it won't because it clearly hasn't done it yet, despite having ample reason to do so.
Sad but at least everyone is alive.
A point that's all the more damning and insane in that that's actually worth mentioning, rather than just a safe assumption.
When 'at least they only beat the victim for talking back rather than beat and then murdered him' is noteworthy you know the corruption and resulting reputation has really gotten bad.
Re:
What would the verdict, and the judge's reaction, have been ... but for the video?
Re: Re:
"What would the verdict, and the judge's reaction, have been ... but for the video?"
Given how persistently hardened police bodycams inconveniently fail we can assume that either the cameras purchased are all crap less hardened than the average low-budget smartphone...or certain police departments have become VERY skilled at disabling their cameras in order to avoid leaving such footage.
We know what the verdict often is, then. It's usually handed in as part of a debate on whether the fatal shooting was justified or not, when a police officer "fearing for his life" shot a person 8 times in the back.
A refreshing breeze in a sea of rot
Nice to see a judge tear into the goons with badges like that rather than just sit back and issue a ruling with no comment, as it sounds like it's well past time someone called them the utter scum that they are, and the fact that no less than a judge did it... well, that's got to sting.
Would be all the better if every last damn one of them were brought up on charges of assault, convicted and paid the price but sadly it sounds like the local DA is just as reprehensible and corrupt as they are, so sadly the odds of that working out are probably pretty low.
Re: A refreshing breeze in a sea of rot
"well, that's got to sting."
Unfortunately that is likely to be the only outcome. Feelings of guilt, shame or personal responsibility? Nah. Loss of career restriction of duty, or even just a black mark on their record? Nah. Financial loss? Nah. A change in their approach to policing and their dealings with the public? Nah.
Most likely response to the Judge's remarks is a shrug of their individual and collective shoulders.
The judge can do more
The judge should be recommending that the state authorities prosecute the officers for perjury and make a bar complaint against the DA for suborning perjury.
Re: The judge can do more
"The judge should be recommending that the state authorities prosecute the officers for perjury..."
Which is the next question which needs asking. Those officers are on record as having perjured themselves in a courtroom. Last i checked that's considered an incredibly severe offense.
How come they even walked out of that courtroom as free men? How come the DA didn't have, halfway through the case proceedings, a perjury case ready to serve?
Re: Re: The judge can do more
Qualified immunity. They perjured and high-fived themselves, circumstances not previously on record in this combination. So it was reasonable for them to assume that this was legal.
Re: Re: Re: The judge can do more
Re Qualified Immunity.
At what point does QI get stripped from these "officers"?
Given the reaming from teh judge here, it would seam like the next step is another lawsuit against the PD, and the QI issue raised in that?
Re: Re: Re: Re: The judge can do more
"At what point does QI get stripped from these "officers"?"
When they are no longer working in law enforcement.
Until that point they have outright immunity to any civil complaint.
Fortunately, perjury - lying straight into a judge's face, against photographic evidence is not a civil offense but a criminal one.
Which again begs the question why the DA hadn't drafted a perjury trial subpoena halfway through this trial.
Re: Re: Re: The judge can do more
"Qualified immunity. They perjured and high-fived themselves, circumstances not previously on record in this combination."
Qualified immunity only applies to civil suits. Which neatly plugs the hole of it being almost impossible to have a LEO tried in criminal court in most cases.
Perjury is not unlawful - it's outright illegal. Criminal law applies.
Which again begs the question why the DA didn't draft an immediate perjury trial halfway through this one where these officers stood and lied against photographic evidence, while in front of a judge.
Re: Re: The judge can do more
We’re talking about a DA who knew from the start about the video (at least that’s what the judge seems to imply) yet still insisted on not only pursuing the charges against the victim but not even offering a plea deal (again, from what I can tell from the judge’s lecture). I’d be shocked if that same DA would be willing to file perjury charges against these officers; they were actively helping the officers to pursue their vindictive and petty agenda.
Quite frankly, this should have never gotten to a jury, but both the police department and the DA were not only unable or unwilling to back down on defending their worthless pride but also to not even consider that they might be doing something wrong or that there was any chance of losing.
David mentions qualified immunity, but first, I’m pretty sure that only applies to civil suits, not a criminal case like perjury, and second, and more importantly, whether or not the officers have QI against a perjury charge only matters if the DA (or possibly the state AG) is willing to file those charges against the officers in the first place, and that is highly unlikely to happen in general, let alone given what we know about this particular DA’s opinion of the whole thing. In fact, I can’t think of a single case where an officer was ever prosecuted for perjury for lying on the stand about a case where they were acting as LEOs (as opposed to private citizens), and it’s not like there’s any shortage of instances where a cop has been caught clearly, knowingly, and provably lying on the stand.
Now, QI will likely come into play if the victim decides to sue the cops over this, though frankly, they really shouldn’t be getting any immunity over this as it should be obvious to any judge just how obviously this violated the victim’s rights, and considering how much settlement money has been paid out over this department’s past infractions, I’m somewhat optimistic that any lawsuit filed over this against the cops has a pretty good chance of getting past the QI hurdle. However, I believe that the DA should also be held responsible for pursuing such an objectively meritless case for no good reason. Unfortunately, that will never happen as prosecutors are protected by an even stronger doctrine: absolute immunity. After all, there is no question that what the DA did in this case was certainly within the scope of their authority as a prosecutor, and I don’t see any evidence of any particularly extreme misconduct by the DA, so even though I think the DA was completely wrong here, they are also clearly protected by absolute immunity.
Re: Re: Re: The judge can do more
An apt summarization.
What it boils down to is that in practical reality it's impossible to raise a criminal charge against a LEO unless the DA is willing to do so.
And qualified immunity immunizes the LEO against any civil suit raised by a civilian plaintiff.
At this point I'm not sure anything short of a live-streamed video of a LEO bludgeoning someone to death while screaming racial slurs would suffice to actually put the officer on trial.
One thing that hasn't been mentioned was the cost to Mr Perez do defend those charges.
The judge wants to do something? Put an order for costs to "the Commonwealth". She warned them. The responsibility should be on them
Re:
While I cannot completely rule out the idea (IANAL), to my understanding, unless the prosecutor themself did something egregiously wrong (more than simply prosecuting the case), the judge can’t simply award costs to the defendant in a criminal case or sanction the state for it even if the criminal case was clearly frivolous. Fee-shifting is pretty rare in US courts in general—it’s the exception, not the rule—and usually only applies to certain kinds of civil suits (such as copyright, trademark, or patent cases or cases covered by an anti-SLAPP law) barring some truly egregious behavior, like avoiding service, abusive discovery tactics, harassing a represented party directly, violating a court order, turning a motion for attorneys’ fees into a mini-trial, or violating a major rule of conduct for litigation, or if the lawsuit is incredibly and objectively frivolous from the start (though even there it’s pretty rare).
I can’t think of a single criminal case where the defense has ever gotten an award of attorney’s fees or has even applied for them.
Should it be possible for the defense to get reimbursed for costs for defending against such objectively frivolous and clearly malicious criminal charges? Absolutely. However, to my knowledge, no part of the law appears to allow for that, and no precedence for such a thing appears to exist within the US as far as I can tell.
Basically, while I agree that the Commonwealth should have to pay for Perez’s costs he incurred in defending against these charges, I don’t believe the judge actually has the authority to do so in this case. Unfortunately.
These cops sound more like wise guys than law enforcement.
Re: A Stern Talking-to
You don't know! They could have suffered the pain and humiliation of a harsh finger-wagging as well! Do you think the Eighth Amendment proscription of cruel and unusual punishment shouldn't apply to our brave, noble and humble defenders of truth, justice and the American way? How much should these fine officers be forced to suffer?
Re: Re: A Stern Talking-to
At the very least suspension without pay. More appropriately though, since they broke several laws (assault, civil rights violations, and perjury that I can think of), prosecution, fines, incarceration, loss of job, loss of license to operate as a law enforcement agent (if they have such in that state) and finally, fiscal responsibility when they lose the lawsuit that the victim is entitled to (though it is more likely that the municipality will endure that burden).
Wow. 😮
Wow. While I wish I could say I was surprised by the cops’ behavior and the DA’s determination to pursue these charges all the way to the jury and not the judge’s response, I’d be lying if I did.
But seriously, I’m shocked that the judge was willing to speak so harshly—and on the record with court still in session—against the cops (as well as the DA to an extent), particularly given the fact that she used to be a prosecutor herself! If this was in a civil suit, I wouldn’t be so shocked, but not in a criminal case that made it all the way to a jury! More judges should speak out like this against stuff like this, which happens far, far too often.
Commit a crime in Allentown
Because what jury would believe anything the police or DA bring to court anymore?
Re: Commit a crime in Allentown
This specific comic is still relevant.
Again...
NEVER TRUST A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER. NEVER. They are not there to protect you, they are there to protect their own power. There are no "good cops", as a real "good cop" wouldn't stand by while the bullies do their deeds. Stop trusting LEOs.
