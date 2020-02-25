Techdirt Podcast Episode 240: The Fate Of HQ Trivia

from the uncertain-future dept

Remember HQ Trivia? A couple years ago, it was taking the world by storm and raising a lot of interest, and not without reason: it looked like it was resurrecting a shared live experience that seemed to be dead in the on-demand era. We featured a discussion about it on Episode 146. But the company has faced a rocky road since then, and recently announced that it would be shutting down — although, after this podcast was recorded, a subsequent announcement suggested it might get a lifeline. Either way, it's worth looking at what happened, so erstwhile podcast co-host Dennis Yang — who was both an early adopter and, to this day, one of the dwindling regular players of HQ — has returned for this episode to discuss the fate of HQ Trivia.

