Daily Deal: The Mac Utility Audio Software Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Mac Utility Audio Software Bundle will turn your Mac into an audio powerhouse with 3 top-rated apps for media transfer, conversion, and ringtone creation. WALTR 2 lets you transfer any music, ringtone, video, PDF and ePUB file with a simple drag and drop. Softorino YouTube Converter 2 lets you quickly download any YouTube video to your Mac's desktop or other Apple devices, so you can watch it offline. iRingg is an app that lets you not only drag and drop ringtones into iPhone, but also have fun with creating unique ones. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal