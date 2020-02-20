The Next Risk In Buying An IOT Product Is Having It Bricked By A Patent Dispute
In the world of the Internet of Broken Things, there is nothing more impressive to me than the fact that these things actually sell as well as they do. The risks associated with internet-connected devices seem insurmountable, save for the fact that we are all cattle being marched along to the slaughterhouse, our faces as serene as could be. Between companies simply deciding that supporting these products isn't worth it any longer and reducing functionality, firing off firmware updates that simply kill off selling-point features, or leaving security holes wide enough to drive a malicious creepster through, it seems that very little thought goes into the fact that customers are, you know, buying these things. Once that purchase is made, how long that purchase is functional and secure appears to be an afterthought.
But the risks apparently don't end there. Let's say you bought an IoBT device. Let's say you enjoyed using it for months, or years. And then let's say that the company you bought it from suddenly got sued for patent infringement, settled with the plaintiff, and part of that settlement is, oops, your shit doesn't work any longer? Well, in that case, you're an owner of a Flywheel home exercise bike, which settled for patent infringement with nevermind-you-already-know-who.
Every morning at 4:30AM, Shani Maxwell would throw on her Flywheel T-shirt and hop on her Fly Anywhere bike. An avid fan who’s been riding with Flywheel since 2013, she’d leapt at the chance to own the company’s branded bike when the company released its Peloton competitor in 2017.
So it came as a surprise when she received an email from Peloton, not Flywheel, informing her that her $1,999 bike would no longer function by the end of next month. Flywheel settled a patent dispute with Peloton earlier in February and decided after the lawsuit to discontinue the at-home bike product.
“It shocked me,” Maxwell says. “We knew the lawsuit was in progress and we heard the settlement had been reached — we just didn’t realize they would shut down. ”
In fact, I'm sure Maxwell wasn't even aware that it was a possibility that the product she bought just wouldn't work anymore some day. Due to some intellectual property dispute to which she wasn't a party. To be clear, there wasn't any real choice given in any of this, either. The settlement included having Peleton reach out and offer to replace the Flywheel bike with a refurbished Peleton. If the customer didn't want the used Peleton bike, well, they could fuck right off with no recompense.
It's important to keep in mind at this point that people paid for these bikes and the service they came with. Paid very real money for a product that, poof, disappeared one day. Most Flywheel customers apparently took the deal with Peleton. After all, the other option sucks out loud. Some of them were quite mad about it.
But most? Well, serene-faced cattle marched towards the slaughterhouse.
For Podnos, the Flywheel experience was just another lesson in taking a chance with the Internet of Things. “It’s the risk you take when signing up for a platform that is still in development. It was a risk factor that we weighed from the onset, and were comfortable with,” he said. “I don’t think it will dissuade me from trying new IoT services, but it’s certainly a cautionary tale that consumers should be aware of.”
This is why we can't have nice things. Or things at all, it seems.
'Greeting suck- honored potential investor...'
For Podnos, the Flywheel experience was just another lesson in taking a chance with the Internet of Things. “It’s the risk you take when signing up for a platform that is still in development. It was a risk factor that we weighed from the onset, and were comfortable with,” he said. “I don’t think it will dissuade me from trying new IoT services, but it’s certainly a cautionary tale that consumers should be aware of.”
That thundering noise you may be hearing is a horde of nigerian princes rushing to their computers, eager to offer a lucrative investment opportunity to someone who apparently is willing to get screwed over and give a pass to the one who did it because they're willing to take 'risks'.
A 'risk factor' for a product is the product not quite working as designed due to bugs that need to be worked through, or funding a project even if it might not result in what's promised. Once you widen that category to include 'someone else sued the maker and as a result the working product you paid for is going to be rendered useless' congrats, you just legitimized that ridiculous practice and made it more likely to happen in the future due to it being seen as acceptable.
Re: 'Greeting suck- honored potential investor...'
Somewhere in Nigeria, there is a very confused prince sitting at a computer wondering why no one wants to share in his good fortune...
Re: Re: 'Greeting suck- honored potential investor...'
"Somewhere in Nigeria, there is a very confused prince sitting at a computer wondering why no one wants to share in his good fortune..."
And probably thinking; "Unbelievable. The english-speaking part of the world must HATE money..."
/s
I wish i didn't have to add that sarcasm tag...
Re: Re: Re: 'Greeting suck- honored potential investor...'
"The english-speaking part of the world "
Just a heads up, that would technically include Nigeria (English is their official national language, though obviously they have a lot of other tribal languages) ;)
They can patent the display of your own performance?
The idea that they can patent the display of personal performance measures is ridiculous, let alone patenting the idea of on-line work outs. The on-line displays are no different than displaying stock performance on an investing site, and on-line classes have been a thing since bandwidth became fast enough to stream audio.
Re: They can patent the display of your own performance?
BbBut, it's personal performance measures on the internet!!!!!!!!!!!!1! Look our patent is right here.....
Never let common sense / morality / ethics get in the way of good business. Greed is king.
"For Podnos, the Flywheel experience was just another lesson in taking a chance with the Internet of Things. “It’s the risk you take when signing up for a platform that is still in development. It was a risk factor that we weighed from the onset, and were comfortable with,” he said. “I don’t think it will dissuade me from trying new IoT services, but it’s certainly a cautionary tale that consumers should be aware of.”
Well since you're willing to take risks I have a real estate proposition you're gonna love...
Re:
Reminder: every IoT product is either "still in development", or is discontinued and will soon be a brick.
I'd have to see what they mean by "no longer works". If it still functions as an exercise bike and it's just the on-line service that's gone, I'd probably just keep the hardware. If it won't work as an exercise bike, though, then my response would be "Settlement? What settlement? I don't recall being involved in a lawsuit against you or agreeing to any settlement. You want to render your product inoperative, you refund 100% of my money. You balk, I'll send you the bill and file in small claims court and let the local judge sort you out.". After spending $2 grand on the bike, a couple hundred in filing fees and a few hours in court are worth it. Only caveat is that I want to make sure they're really rendering it unusable as a stand-alone exercise bike first before I ask a judge for a full refund plus costs and fees. If they're just disabling all the fancy features like adjustable resistance, then I'll make sure to ask for the difference between their price and the retail price of a basic bike with no more features than what's left on the Flywheel.
As far as I'm concerned, they can take IOT products and shove them. I would never buy a product that requires a monthly subscription to be useful or that the company can change after the fact. Which is why I'll never install Steam or Windows 10 (at least not on an internet connected system)
Re:
" Which is why I'll never install Steam or Windows 10"
Microsoft has an answer for that. They'll just install Windows 10 on your computer, even if you don't want it.
Re: Re:
"They'll just install Windows 10 on your computer, even if you don't want it."
Not sure how they would accomplish that task on a non MS OS
Re:
Or a Tesla
Amazon Kindle book-bricking
Re: Amazon Kindle book-bricking
https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/why-call-it-the-swindle.en.html
https://www.defectivebydesign.org/ama zon-kindle-swindle
Re: Amazon Kindle book-bricking
It's for this reason that I looked into 3rd party options for backing up purchases, so that the publisher can't claw back what I've paid for at their whim.
Re: Amazon Kindle book-bricking
"devices to which it had been lent"
Operative word. If you rented rather than bought the book, different terms apply. Especially if you used Kindle Unlimited (which I'm assuming from your description), in which case they only guarantee access to a library of titles, not specific titles.
Now, I'm sure the above sucks for you, but there are obviously very different rules that apply to renting vs. purchase. Amazon not allowing you to continue borrowing something after the publisher has removed permission for them to lend it to you is not a breach of contract. It would be a problem if it was a purchase, but your description suggests that was not the case.
"Their removal of it from my tablet constitutes breach of contract"
If I'm right about the above, you probably need to read that contract a bit closer.
Re: Amazon Kindle book-bricking
"As far as I am concerned, this is part of a contract; all of the essential parts are there: they made an offer, I paid my consideration, and I took possession of the relevant item. Their removal of it from my tablet constitutes breach of contract."
Welcome to copyright law where your "property" really isn't.
ONE of the more obvious insanities of IP law is the way it tends to render actual ownership of physical property uncertain or conditional.
Damned if I ever get suckered in like that. Only two 'smart' things in my home: A $500 TV and a $250 garage door opener. Both have been 'dumb'ed down by being denied Wi-Fi access. I don't want a garage door opener 'app' on my phone. I don't want a TV with an OS that I don't trust. $%#@ off, IoT snake oil peddlers!
Re:
Sad thing is if anyone tried to disconnect their exercise equipment now, it probably won't do any good since I bet they updated the stuff to brick already and just made the public announcement after the fact.
Is it even possible anymore to purchase some whatever item that does not connect to the internet?
I look forward to my new fangled internet connected worthless piece of crap.
