Group Promoting 'Religious Freedom' Around Vaccines Appears To Want To Stifle Free Expression Of Critics
AG Bill Barr Pretends The Nation Was Better Off Being Bullied By Cops, Lies About The Success Of 'Tough On Crime' Policies

Daily Deal: Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Feb 20th 2020 10:40amDaily Deal

Nothing amps up your productivity like working with two screens, but computer monitors can be crazy expensive and tend to take up a ton of space. Thankfully, you don't need a full desktop setup to work with multiple screens on the go — the DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor lets you enjoy dual screen functionality anywhere, anytime. The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity and allows for efficient multitasking. It's simple to use and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, as well as the option for a 180-degree presentation mode. DUEX Pro is lightweight, energy efficient, and incredibly durable. Just attach the DUEX Pro to the back of any laptop, and you're ready to work wherever you are. It's on sale for $249.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Group Promoting 'Religious Freedom' Around Vaccines Appears To Want To Stifle Free Expression Of Critics
AG Bill Barr Pretends The Nation Was Better Off Being Bullied By Cops, Lies About The Success Of 'Tough On Crime' Policies
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:45 The US Spent Years Telling China To Take Patents Seriously; Now It's Freaking Out That China Is Doing So (1)
10:45 AG Bill Barr Pretends The Nation Was Better Off Being Bullied By Cops, Lies About The Success Of 'Tough On Crime' Policies (33)
10:40 Daily Deal: Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor (0)
09:35 Group Promoting 'Religious Freedom' Around Vaccines Appears To Want To Stifle Free Expression Of Critics (12)
06:34 NY AG Gives Up, Won't Appeal T-Mobile Merger Ruling (3)
03:28 CBP Memo Confirms Bus Drivers Have A Right To Deny Agents Permission To Search Buses And Passengers (10)

Wednesday

19:53 No, Disney Probably Didn't Infringe A Unicorn Van Artist's Copyright, But It Would Have Sued If The Roles Were Reversed (21)
15:51 College Student Gets Thrown On The Ground And A Gun Pointed At His Head For Committing The Crime Of 'Taking A Selfie While Black' (50)
13:31 Hey Tom Wheeler: Stick To Net Neutrality, Because Your Understanding Of Section 230 Is... Not Right (21)
12:03 GAO Says TSA Has No Idea If Its Screeners Are Up To Date On Their Training (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.