Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Fri, Feb 14th 2020 10:41amDaily Deal

The Z2's earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones. Packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0 technology with aptX and active noise-cancellation, these headphones deliver great audio while drowning out unwanted background noise. It's like you're at a concert every time you turn up the volume. They're on sale for $70.

Filed Under: daily deal

