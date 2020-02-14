Activision Tries To Bury Cover Art For New CoD Game Via Copyright Threat...So Let's All Look At It Together, Shall We?
from the ready-fire-aim dept
Of all the dumb ways that the DMCA process has been misused in the very recent past, one of the most frustratingly stupid certainly has to be certain interests using it to try to bottle up leaks. From Nintendo to Universal to Marvel, among others, each and every time some content, often times unfinished, gets leaked onto the internet, the lawyers fire off a bunch of DMCA notices to try to get the content taken down. And each and every time, the whole thing backfires completely and instead this leaked content gets Streisanded into the public consciousness.
It's with that in mind that we can all take a look at some art for the next unannounced Call of Duty game, entitled Warzone.
What is that image for and where does it come from, you ask? Well, according to a Reddit post from a few days ago, which has since been deleted, it's the cover art for Activision's new CoD game. In that original Reddit thread, a whole bunch of folks seemed to think that the uploader had created fake game art, which occasionally happens. Instead, Activision, in an attempt to stifle this leak to control its own messaging, confirmed the authenticity of the leak by issuing a copyright threat, thereby propelling interest in the image itself.
One Redditor says they received a notice from “Activision/Call of Duty” that this was a “copyrighted image containing key artwork for an upcoming video game Call of Duty: Warzone.”
This is all relatively solid indication that the Warzone name is real, and refers to battle royale. Ghost’s appearance in the image ties it closely to Modern Warfare, and the fact that a ‘classified’ option has joined that game’s main menu suggests it will be available inside Call of Duty proper.
And, so, instead of one Reddit thread that half the readers distrust, Activision has created for itself dozens of internet articles about the image, the forthcoming game, and its own actions in trying to copyright a leak to hell. Meanwhile, as you can see above, the image the company attempted to nuke from the internet is still very, very much available.
Maybe someone needs to create Call of Duty: Modern Internet Warfare?
Filed Under: call of duty, confirmation, copyright, dmca, leaks, overreacting, takedowns, warzone
Companies: activision, reddit
Are you sure they're trying to take it down?
Re: Are you sure they're trying to take it down?
That was my first thought too, that they deliberately gamed things and gave themselves free publicity by sending a bogus DMCA claim(it's not like there's any penalty for doing so, so...), though it is also entirely believable that their legal team is just so trigger happy that they saw the image and immediately tried to legitimately take it down because they own it and that means they get full control over all uses of it damnit.
Re: Are you sure they're trying to take it down?
The question would be, if the leak was a leak in the first place.
As in, Activison "leaks" the image, people are sceptical, Activison issues DMCA takedown notice.
Or the DMCA tdn was planed from the beginning, like a planed streisand effect if you will.
Not to forget people work hard this days to make ads not look like ads, and Activison just releasing the picture would have been rather clear advertisement.
And generaly make people believe you don't want them to have it, makes them want it more, force it on people and they will resist it cough Cortana cough.
Re: Are you sure they're trying to take it down?
And I thought I was going to be the first one to post this idea .... and I find I'm just at the end of a line <sigh>
Side note: I laughed at "Streisanded" and wondered what she'd think of her name now being a verb.
I dunno...
...still looks fake to me.
Re: I dunno...
Re: Re: I dunno...
You need to stop smokin that wet, bro.
Re: Re: Re: I dunno...
New Game
Call of Duty: The Streisand Sector
Will the next COD be a mission in Wash DC to remove a recalcitrant administration?
Meh
I truly feel what the artist was trying to convey. But the heavy brush strokes ruins the bushes in the mountain. I doubt it would sell at auction.
Gotta love the news reporting fair use rule
Like the subject says. We'll see if the original Reddit post was DMCA'd as a publicity stunt if this one gets one too.
Re: Gotta love the news reporting fair use rule
Re: Re: Gotta love the news reporting fair use rule
And the internet is strictly for military communications. So go enlist before you post again.
Re: Re: Gotta love the news reporting fair use rule
"games are for children"
What kind of game are you playing?
This is similar to when a movie company took down a poster
This: https://torrentfreak.com/columbia-pictures-nukes-holmes-and-watson-posters-off-the-internet-180829/
