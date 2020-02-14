William Barr's Move To Rid The DOJ Of Independence Shows One Of Many Reasons Josh Hawley's FTC Plan Is Dangerous

Surprise! MIT Study Claims Voatz E-Voting Technology Is A Security Dumpster Fire
from the a-banana-republic-if-you-can-keep-it dept

Fri, Feb 14th 2020 9:36amMike Masnick

Karl already took some time to highlight just one of the many absurdities in Senator Josh Hawley's "plan" to revamp the FTC by turning it into a sub-agency of the Justice Department, rather than an independent agency. First of all, the Justice Department is the law enforcement arm of the government, and the FTC is supposed to be engaged in protecting consumers from "unfair or deceptive acts" by businesses. It is a separate and different focus than straight law enforcement by the Justice Department.

But, even more telling is that at just about the same time as Hawley was making his pitch to dump the FTC's current five commissioner structure, in favor of a single director working directly for the Attorney General, we find out that the current Attorney General, William Barr, has broken with decades of tradition that had made it clear that the Justice Department was an independent agency, separate from the White House. As was widely reported, Barr has made it clear that he will step in and protect the President on matters that concern the President. As such, the DOJ is no longer an independent law enforcement agency, but it is now the state police, doing the bidding of the President.

That should concern just about everyone -- no matter which party you're in. And the idea that the FTC should take sole orders from what is now a political office, including in investigating companies and potentially fining or breaking them up, is hugely problematic. You would think that Republicans, like Hawley, would recognize this. However, Hawley -- who once pretended to be for smaller government and for "keeping government out of business" -- has long shown his true colors as someone who simply loves to use the government to get his own interests in place. And if that means enabling his vendetta against a group of companies he doesn't like, so be it.

We've had our concerns with both the DOJ and the FTC over the years, but putting the FTC into the Justice Department will make all of those concerns worse, not better. At a time when the Justice Department can no longer be considered an independent agency from the White House, it is especially concerning that someone would seek to shove the FTC into that setting.

Filed Under: doj, ftc, independent agencies, josh hawley, politicization, politics, william barr

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Shel10 (profile), 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:22am

    And Barack Obama's Attorney Generals always had his back. They were far from independent. They politicized the DoJ.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:30am

      Did Obama’s attorneys general investigate his political rivals on his orders? Did they do everything they could to keep Obama’s friends and associates from going to jail, or from going to jail for a significant amount of time?

      Please, feel free to cite the ways Obama’s DOJ had his back that Trump’s DOJ does not. From where I sit, the Trump DOJ has done more to protect Trump’s ass than Obama’s DOJ ever did to protect Obama’s.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:34am

      Re:

      Shit, my Bingo card had "But Clinton", not "But Obama."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:57am

      Re:

      What does that have to do with the topic at hand?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:24am

    I give up trying to find something good to read about this government. It just isn't out there.. nada, Zip

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tz, 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:25am

    That is NOT what Barr did

    You could make an even better case about Comey protecting Hillary, and Holder and Lynch protecting Obama. Barr has not done or said anything indicating the DoJ is not independent, but elections and appointments matter. Just because the DoJ isn't actively attacking Trump, or that their out of control lawyers aren't allowed to run roughshod over his supporters, doesn't mean that they aren't independent. Otherwise Obama would have been similarly hounded and the Clintons, friends, donors, and Foundation would have been jailed and shut down "just to show the DoJ was independent of Obama". That is not a reasonable standard. I know, "but Orange Man Bad!!!" overrides everything. How about standing back and considering the whole story from all sides? We don't need a Tech version of Buzzfeed or CNN or MicroSoftNBC. Or Faux news for that matter. So if Trump came out in favor of preserving the FTC as it, would you then switch sides and say it must be part of the DoJ just because Trump tweeted it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:37am

      Barr has not done or said anything indicating the DoJ is not independent

      You mean other than interfering in the sentencing of a fairly-tried-and-convicted Trump associate hours after Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation? You know, the interference that caused four career prosecutors to leave the case, three of whom left the DOJ altogether? Is that “nothing” to you?

      How about his statement on the Mueller investigation that was an intentionally bullshit summary of the investigation’s findings meant to bolster Trump’s ego? Was that an act of an “independent” DOJ that doesn’t let “politics” get in the way of doing its job?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Feb 2020 @ 10:58am

      Re: That is NOT what Barr did

      Your logic is beyond flawed

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 14 Feb 2020 @ 11:17am

      Re: That is NOT what Barr did

      Oh, there's the "but Clinton."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Feb 2020 @ 11:23am

    And this is what should give everyone pause to empower the AG as to how tech companies SHOULD operate. If he is willing to step in and protect Trump what else will he do if given more power?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


