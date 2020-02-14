William Barr's Move To Rid The DOJ Of Independence Shows One Of Many Reasons Josh Hawley's FTC Plan Is Dangerous
Karl already took some time to highlight just one of the many absurdities in Senator Josh Hawley's "plan" to revamp the FTC by turning it into a sub-agency of the Justice Department, rather than an independent agency. First of all, the Justice Department is the law enforcement arm of the government, and the FTC is supposed to be engaged in protecting consumers from "unfair or deceptive acts" by businesses. It is a separate and different focus than straight law enforcement by the Justice Department.
But, even more telling is that at just about the same time as Hawley was making his pitch to dump the FTC's current five commissioner structure, in favor of a single director working directly for the Attorney General, we find out that the current Attorney General, William Barr, has broken with decades of tradition that had made it clear that the Justice Department was an independent agency, separate from the White House. As was widely reported, Barr has made it clear that he will step in and protect the President on matters that concern the President. As such, the DOJ is no longer an independent law enforcement agency, but it is now the state police, doing the bidding of the President.
That should concern just about everyone -- no matter which party you're in. And the idea that the FTC should take sole orders from what is now a political office, including in investigating companies and potentially fining or breaking them up, is hugely problematic. You would think that Republicans, like Hawley, would recognize this. However, Hawley -- who once pretended to be for smaller government and for "keeping government out of business" -- has long shown his true colors as someone who simply loves to use the government to get his own interests in place. And if that means enabling his vendetta against a group of companies he doesn't like, so be it.
We've had our concerns with both the DOJ and the FTC over the years, but putting the FTC into the Justice Department will make all of those concerns worse, not better. At a time when the Justice Department can no longer be considered an independent agency from the White House, it is especially concerning that someone would seek to shove the FTC into that setting.
And Barack Obama's Attorney Generals always had his back. They were far from independent. They politicized the DoJ.
Did Obama’s attorneys general investigate his political rivals on his orders? Did they do everything they could to keep Obama’s friends and associates from going to jail, or from going to jail for a significant amount of time?
Please, feel free to cite the ways Obama’s DOJ had his back that Trump’s DOJ does not. From where I sit, the Trump DOJ has done more to protect Trump’s ass than Obama’s DOJ ever did to protect Obama’s.
Re:
Shit, my Bingo card had "But Clinton", not "But Obama."
Re:
What does that have to do with the topic at hand?
I give up trying to find something good to read about this government. It just isn't out there.. nada, Zip
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That is NOT what Barr did
You mean other than interfering in the sentencing of a fairly-tried-and-convicted Trump associate hours after Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with the DOJ’s sentencing recommendation? You know, the interference that caused four career prosecutors to leave the case, three of whom left the DOJ altogether? Is that “nothing” to you?
How about his statement on the Mueller investigation that was an intentionally bullshit summary of the investigation’s findings meant to bolster Trump’s ego? Was that an act of an “independent” DOJ that doesn’t let “politics” get in the way of doing its job?
Re: That is NOT what Barr did
Your logic is beyond flawed
Re: That is NOT what Barr did
Oh, there's the "but Clinton."
And this is what should give everyone pause to empower the AG as to how tech companies SHOULD operate. If he is willing to step in and protect Trump what else will he do if given more power?
