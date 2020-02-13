Judge Who Originally Approved Sketchy UNC 'Silent Sam' Settlement Now Voids Deal, Realizing 'Confederate' Group Had No Standing
Back in December, we wrote about the crazy situation in North Carolina, mostly unearthed by lawyer Greg Doucette, that the University of North Carolina had "settled" a lawsuit before it was even filed. The background story was crazy, and this is only the briefest of summaries. The "Silent Sam" statue was put onto the UNC campus by the "United Daughters of the Confederacy" in 1913 as part of a process that happened throughout the south many decades after the Confederacy lost the Civil War to try to put in place racist monuments and to pretend that there was some noble cause behind the war to defend enslaving people. As more and more people have recognized the racist purpose, history and intent of these monuments, many have been removed. Students at UNC toppled the Silent Sam statue a few years ago, and the University has basically just tried to avoid talking about it since, especially as racist-celebrating officials tried to legislate that such monuments to racism must stay put.
Then, the day before Thanksgiving, the Sons of Confederate Veterans (not the Daughters...) announced that it had "settled" a lawsuit with UNC, in which it would be receiving $2.5 million and the statue from the University, and would be building some sort of museum to house it off campus. But among the many oddities involved in this was that UNC had approved the settlement a few minutes before the lawsuit was filed, and then the judge in the case, Allen Baddour, had approved the settlement literally minutes after the case had been filed. It seemed pretty clearly that this was a coordinated effort to create a fictitious scaffolding on which to tell a face-saving story, rather than a legitimate use of the courts.
Indeed, as Doucette quickly turned up -- only to then face a bogus DMCA takedown notice over -- the head of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Kevin Stone, had sent around an email to his group's members, flat out admitting that the group had no standing to sue. Since then, various students have tried to intervene in the case, which the Judge rejected. However, now, at this belated date, he seems to have recognized that the Sons of Confederate Veterans (as they themselves admitted) had absolutely no standing to sue, and thus has voided the settlement.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour — who originally signed off on that settlement — ruled Wednesday that the group lacked standing to bring its lawsuit in the first place.
The judge announced his decision at a hearing in Hillsborough, N.C., as five UNC students and a faculty member, represented by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, intervened to try to stop the settlement.
Incredibly, UNC is still defending its decision to not just give this monument to racism to a group that celebrates its racist history, but to give them a huge chunk of money as well:
"The Board of Governors knew from the very beginning that this was a difficult but needed solution to meet all their goals to protect public safety of the University community, restore normality to campus, and be compliant with the Monuments Law," Rand said in a statement. "The Board of Governors will move forward with these three goals at the forefront and will go back to work to find a lasting and lawful solution to the dispute over the monument."
While it is true that North Carolina's ridiculous Monuments Law might put the University in a difficult position with regards to complying with that law -- nothing in that law says they also need to fund a group with $2.5 million to celebrate a racist legacy.
Filed Under: greg doucette, kevin stone, sham lawsuits, silent sam, standing
Companies: sons of confederate veterans, unc
Reader Comments
I appreciate the bluntness.
None of this "racially charged" or "which some have called racist" or putting racist in quotation marks bullshit that's so unfortunately common in media coverage of topics like these.
We need to call racism what it is. Thanks for doing so.
Even if it wasn't racist...
It memorializes an armed rebellion against the US. Love it or leave it, rebs. Individually, that is. you can't take the land with you.
Re:
I wish more white people would hate themselves, and use the word racist in white guilt laden offhand ways online, every time a statue gets knocked over.
Those dumb fuckers-they NEVER notice that free speech allows even racists to speak.
Call racism what it is!
ADL racist sponsored speech (backed by billionaires like George Soros, and the WaPo's Jeff Bezos, and the Hollywood kosher nostras Haym Saban)
Yeah, Thad, NEVER EVER CALL THOSE GUYS OUT, it might make your pal Chip sound crazy.
BTW: are you also LILY WHITE?
It doesn’t give them the right to escape criticism or social consequences for their speech, though. If a statue meant to honor and celebrate the Confederacy is torn down by people who think such statues have no place in public spaces that welcome people the Confederacy tried to keep enslaved, I’m not going to cry tears over that. Those statues belong in museums at best, landfills at worst. Let the racists whine about that if they so wish. That is, after all, their right.
Re:
Well, I am glad that you are considering the options, for what its worth.
But its quite sad, and despicable actually, that you have not considered AI and its operators as coopting your speech:
"doesn’t give them the right to escape criticism or social consequences for their speech, though"
Worse, that you give AI rights that I myslef do not, and can not possess, Because "multi-billion dollar corprorations" stand in my way as an individual,
( I left the spelling errors in place, to demonstrate what we are up against.)
If someone coöpts my speech and someone else has a problem with what I supposedly said, they can come find me and ask for clarification. Besides, my speech is “open source” (read: public domain). Unless my views are being misrepresented, I don’t give a fuck who uses my speech.
As a native North Carolinian, saying the following gives me the greatest pleasure:
Fuck every single last defender of the Confederacy.
And hearing this bit of news yesterday gave me even more pleasure on top of that. May “Silent Sam” eventually be melted down and turned into a urinal for the National Museum of African American History and Culture so Black Americans can continue to piss on the legacy of the Confederacy from now until the end of time.
This comment (above) is what should be put on a sign on all four sides of the statue.
Re:
Mr. Stone, I think making it a urinal is bit sexists
Re:
As another native North Carolinian, thank you for saying the words I wish to hear so much more of.
Maybe consider that before you pay off racist losers next time
"The Board of Governors knew from the very beginning that this was a difficult but needed solution to meet all their goals to protect public safety of the University community, restore normality to campus, and be compliant with the Monuments Law,"
The first is irrelevant unless they've got something they'd like to say about what the scum they paid off said or implied about what they'd do if they didn't get their way that would involve public safety, the second they damn well should have thought of before they decided to hand over both a statue and millions to a bunch of racist losers, and as to the third? Oh there are so many options that come to mind for nearby signs that could be put up... 'Loser', 'Proud defender of slavery', 'Monument to scum', honestly, the choices are near endless since a quick reading of the disgusting law in question only seems to apply to the statue/monument/plaque, and says nothing about placing other stuff near them.
Re: YES.
I'm still a staunch defender of the Indiana Jones camp (it belongs in a museum!) but if they're not going to move it, I'm all in favor of putting up another monument next to it.
In this case, there is a very specific monument that should be erected.
After all, what could be better poetic justice than to have Silent Sam being given an ear-cupping "well? I'm listening?" gesture from a statue of UNC student Paul Dickson?
Dickson led the fight to overturn North Carolina's "Speaker Ban Law" in the late 1960's, which prohibited speeches by 'Communists' on any North Carolina campuses. He campaigned against the law not because he supported Communism -- in fact, he strongly disagreed with it. (After all, he'd served in Vietnam with the Air Force for four years before he enrolled in UNC.)
He fought because he believed the best way to hamper support for an unsavory movement was to let people speak freely so that listeners may judge it for themselves. His efforts were crucial in getting the law overturned by federal courts in 1968.
He was quite likely on his way to a significant role in politics; he was a campaign chairman for Jim Hunt's successful run for NC Lieutenant Governor, before Hunt became the longest-tenured governor in NC history. But unfortunately, Dickson was involved in a car accident in August 1972, only 6 years after graduating, and passed away.
If the state is going to promote the argument that we must remember our history instead of censoring it, surely, it makes perfect sense to recognize the student who fought for the freedom of speech of his enemies, because their words would do more damage to their cause than any punishment could? Especially in the face of a "silent" monument to the Confederacy.
"Well? Go ahead, I'm listening. Oh, do you not have anything worth saying? Mmmhmm. Thought so."
Here, though, lies the bullshit
The Monuments Law says that a monument "may not be removed, relocated, or altered in any way without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission."
But it does not specify any penalty or punishment if someone DOES relocate, remove, or alter such a monument. And specifically, the university did not make any such change.
The state may feel free to try and track down the students who took the monument down, though, and impose whatever penalty it can upon them. But UNC has not responsibility there. ... oh, and the State did prosecute the protestors. So hey, what's the problem?
The moral of the story is: When someone says "the law made me do it", check the law and case law before you believe it.
giggles
Just because he helped broker the deal, knew about all of the problems with standing, and had everyone rubber stamping it before the BOG ever knew about it is no reason to think he screwed up.
Re:
No. It rather more seems the judge and the uni board are all equally racist and generally in cahoots with the Sons of Racist Asshats.
I'm guessing that someone thought they saw something coming down the pike and figured they should get out in front of it i the most half-assed manner possible. The board, on the other hand, is doubling down.
Call it what it really is: a $2.5 million grant to Sons of Confederate Veterans for a museum.
There's no need to check the Board of Governors position on the issue, it is quite clear how they feel about the statue.
Re:
You left of the $74,990 they paid the SCV so they could buy the statue & gain rights...
Successive generations have added to our cultural wealth. The good the bad and the ugly, is serves as a reminder from where we have come and so has we don't forget and can learn from the mistakes and successes of our forbears.
We should not allow history to be destroyed because it is politically expedient in the current climate, rather, add to it with monuments meaningful to the current generation.
Re:
No one is 'destroying history' by removing or relocating monuments to racist, slavery-defending scum, all they're doing is no longer venerating those people by having statues to them in the public.
By all means put paintings, statues or plaques to them in a museum, ideally right alongside pictures or other works showing what atrocities they were defending if not committing, so history can remember who they were and much more importantly what they did.
Nobody would need face saving easures if they did the right thing in the first place.
