Good News: Virginia Legislature Passes Anti-SLAPP Law
We pointed out recently that Devin Nunes' ongoing campaign to file vexatious nuisance defamation lawsuits, usually in Virginia (despite being a Congressman from a California farm that is now in Iowa), had helped renew interest in having Virginia finally getting a real anti-SLAPP law. And, thanks in part to Nunes' suits getting so much attention, the Virginia state legislature has now passed an anti-SLAPP bill:
The Virginia legislature passed bills Tuesday that would make it harder to pursue frivolous lawsuits designed to chill free speech, a response to a string of splashy defamation cases filed in state courts by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), actor Johnny Depp and others.
Free speech advocates cheered the legislation in the House and Senate, saying the state’s weak anti-defamation law has made Virginia a magnet for dubious litigation aimed at punishing critics and blunting aggressive media coverage on topics of public concern.
The details are still being worked out. The House and Senate passed different versions of an anti-SLAPP bill, so they need to be reconciled before a final bill can go to the governor. What ends up in the final bill will be important in seeing how good and effective an anti-SLAPP bill this will be, but it sounds like the basic pieces are all there:
Alison Friedman, of the Protect the Protest task force that is backing the bills, said she is guardedly optimistic about passage.
“Substantively, all the parts for a strong anti-SLAPP bill are there, but half are in the House bill and half are in the Senate bill so it’s really going to come down to conference,” Friedman said.
Of course, we still need a strong federal anti-SLAPP bill to tie all of these together and make sure that anti-SLAPP can be used across the country in federal court (some appeals courts have -- with questionable reasoning -- argued that state anti-SLAPP laws only apply in state courts).
Devin Nunes, to his lawyers: Oh good, this won’t affect us. I’ve never slapped any of the people I’m suing.
What do you know, he actually did something good for once
Good to hear, though I imagine Nunes is going to be rather put out that his favorite state for bogus lawsuits is now likely to be a lot less hospitable.
I look forward to seeing him run away like a coward into whatever state he can come up with next, along with whatever laughably pathetic excuse he'll come up with to explain the change in venue for any future lawsuits.
I can see his new campaign slogan.
Re-elect Devin Nunes bringing anti-slapp legislation one state at a time
Re: I can see his new campaign slogan.
Funny, but that would require him to admit to filing SLAPP suits, and he doesn't have the honesty for something like that.
