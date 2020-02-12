Arizona Legislator Wants To Strip Platforms Of Section 230 Immunity If They're 'Politically Biased'
from the good-luck-with-that-[stares-at-bio]-'Constitutional-Legislator' dept
Another bill containing some bad ideas is being floated in the Arizona legislature. Rep. Bob Thorpe thinks social media companies are biased against conservatives and feels the best way to address this is to steamroll the Constitution and Section 230. (via Eric Goldman)
Thorpe's bill [PDF] says it will turn platforms into publishers at the drop of a bias accusation:
Specifies a person who allows online users to upload publicly accessible content on the internet and who edits, deletes or makes it difficult for online users to locate and access the uploaded content in an easy or timely manner for politically biased reasons is:
a) Deemed to be a publisher;
b) Deemed to not be a platform; and
c) Liable for damages suffered by an online user because of the person's actions, including damage for violations of rights guaranteed to the online user by the Federal or State Constitutions.
To be clear, there are no enshrined rights guaranteeing unimpeded use of private companies' platforms or access to "uploaded content." Writing a bill that proclaims there are doesn't make the false assertion any more true. If platforms are perceived to be engaging in politically-motivated moderation, the bill allows the affected user (or state Attorney General) to engage in litigation that's doomed to fail.
For someone so concerned about walled gardens of the political variety, Rep. Thorpe doesn't seem all that interested in practicing what he's preaching to his voter base. Thorpe's Twitter account is protected, which means most constituents don't have access to it and it allows him to pick and choose who gets to see his tweets.
This is only Thorpe's latest attempt to adversely affect protections and rights while claiming to be very concerned about rights violations. Journalists and activists have already pointed out Thorpe's tendency to block critics, all while claiming his account (@azrepbobthorpe) is for personal use, rather than for his legislative work. His bio points claims he's a "Christian Constitutional Legislator," but his account is an ongoing Constitutional violation.
In 2017, he introduced a bill that would violate First Amendment under the theory it would somehow make public universities more protective of the rights he's undermining. Thorpe has a problem with any "divisive" speech -- especially the kind that might come from teachers and professors who might -- as the bill put it -- "promote division, resentment or social justice toward a race, gender, religion, political affiliation, social class or other class of people." As Fire noted then, Thorpe's proposed government interference in classroom instruction would only harm the First Amendment, not save it.
Prohibiting instructors from teaching particular perspectives or topics is precisely the kind of content- and viewpoint-based restriction forbidden under the First Amendment. This does not change even if someone on campus might deem those perspectives or topics likely “to promote social justice, division, or resentment.” In practice, this legislation would confer unfettered discretion on campus administrators to shut down discussion on nearly any subject.
During the next legislative session, Bob Thorpe proposed another free speech-threatening bill that suggested free-market capitalism should be shielded from criticism.
This week, Arizona Rep. Bob Thorpe (R – Flagstaff) introduced a bill that would designate "American free-market capitalism" the state's official "political-economic system", and declares the legislature's intent "that taxpayer dollars not be used to promote or to provide material support for any political-economic system that opposes the principles of free-market capitalism."
Thorpe thinks he's a free speech warrior. But all he does is try to erect content-based restrictions on speech -- the kind of thing no court has been sympathetic to. As Reason noted, the bill was stupid political point-scoring bullshit that had zero chance of surviving even the most cursory Constitutional glance..
For starters, the bill contains a naked content-based restriction on the use of taxpayer dollars to promote something other than "free-market capitalism". From what activities Thorpe would want to yank state support is not entirely clear; his bill says only that it would include the promotion of "socialism, communism, and fascism."
Over at the Phoenix New Times, Antonia Noori Farzan notes that "taken to an extreme, it could potentially mean that state universities would be banned from providing any resources to campus chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America." Depending on your definition of free-market, the bill could be used to deny resources to college Democrat and Republican chapters too.
The good times roll on. Bob Thorpe is finally winding down his state house career, exiting his unstoried seven-term career with another stupid bill that ignores the Constitution in favor of allowing people who don't understand Section 230 or the First Amendment feel like their grievances are being redressed.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, arizona, bias, bob thorpe, cda 230, free speech, intermediary liability, platform, publisher, section 230
Conflating conflation for the purpose of obfuscation
Is he talking about money in politics? Afraid that something might negatively impact his political funding ATM?
Just how is he going to 1) differentiate between sort of conservative, almost conservative, far right conservative, and bat shit crazy beyond the horizon conservative? Then, 2) prove that some platform took some action because of that and not for other reasons?
The double standard he proposes (he claims that conservative voices are being blocked by platforms, yet he is the one blocking his own conservative voice on Twitter) is most certainly blatant. Try as I might, I cannot visualize the spaghetti noodle mass of conflicting thought processes that brings him to the conclusion that this is OK.
The issue isn’t that Twitter, Facebook, etc. are biased against conservatives. The issue is those companies having a bias against speech such as racial slurs, anti-queer slurs, xenophobic language, and other such hateful speech. If conservatives feel they’re being “censored” because that speech is being targeted for deletion — if that speech goes against the TOS of Facebook, Twitter, etc. — maybe they should ask themselves why they so closely conflate conservatism to that speech.
I mean, Twitter isn’t banning conservatives for promoting trickle-down economic theory, so…
Question - Don't most political positions make them swear to uphold the constitution??
Why can't someone just sue them when they do stuff as being unfit for office. This clearly on its face runs afoul of the Constitution, 1st Amendment, and shit tons of settled legal doctrine.
Hes obviously not fit to serve if he wastes the tax payers time & money on pushing for something that will never happen.
Re:
If you think our civil courts are overrun with frivolous lawsuits now...
I was wondering how somebody like this could get elected in Flagstaff (one of the most liberal parts of the state and home to my alma mater, Northern Arizona University). Turns out district 6 occupies a way bigger area than just Flagstaff.
A Republican who wants to outlaw speech about social justice. I’m stunned.
aka 'unbiased'
Re:
I mean, just think how much censoring of Trump would happen if platforms deleted hate speech and demagogic lies?
Clearly it would significantly harm the Republican party if there were a bias for truth.
At any rate, why would we have different offerings if they were not differently biased?
OK, so I'm usually well versed in US state and federal jurisdiction and law, but how exactly does a state level politician even have grounds for enacting laws like the proposed ones here? Last I checked, states don't have the authority to rescind or alter federal law like he seems to think he does.
"Turns platform into publishers"
Isn't all this idiot's bill's bullshit pre-empted by CDA 230, though?
So, punishing social networks for limiting free speech...
limits free speech. That's some amazing bullshit you wrote up there.
Re: So, punishing social networks for limiting free speech...
Forcing people to publish or listen to your speech by law is not an exercise in free speech, but a huge step towards a one party state.
Thrope has tried to ban university professors from making statements that might, as presented in the article,
Does that content not impact economic decisions? Can anyone ever prove such a moderation decision was entirely political without any economic considerations? Even someone like Youtuber Steve Shives, who has gone on long rants about how those who disagree with his progressive views can fuck off, that he doesn't want views or money from racists or mysoginists or Nazis and he will ban them and delete their comments....are those only cynical political calculations that his political viewpoint and brand need him to reject these individuals regardless of financial impact or are they genuinely held moral beliefs that are not politically motivated? Based on the Hobby Lobby decision, it would seem the SCOTUS has ruled that it is not for courts to decide the legitimacy of closely held personal beliefs. I see no way to enforce a liability shifting based on "Politically-Motivated Moderation".
As a note: I am going to guess he really wanted to ban the "promotion of...social justice..." and thought by also banning the outright Nazi stuff he might get it through.
Censorship is protected free speech!
If a tech company does it! How dare you attack that brave tech company for censoring their members! That's protected!
Three things.
Twitter saying “we’re punishing you for posting racial slurs” is moderation.
You saying “I won’t post these racial slurs on Twitter” is discretion.
Now, which one are you upset about?
Re: Censorship is protected free speech!
The proposal doesn't punish moderation (or censorship). It punishes "political motivation", which as I highlighted above, is nearly impossible to prove. You can prove a bias exists, proving the motivation behind that bias is another thing entirely. An economically motivated bias against Neo-Nazi memes is not a political motivation, for instance.
230 doesn’t require “neutrality” of any kind for an interactive computer service to retain its 230 protections. Anyone who thinks there should be has yet to offer a compelling argument in their favor.
In a way, I kind of agree with Thorpe.
As soon as an algorithm is applied to a feed, it alters the page that the user sees to align with what the web service wants the user to see. That makes them a publisher.
A service that presents a chronological feed from sources the user selects without modification is a platform.
