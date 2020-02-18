Google Fiber Ditches Cable TV While Broadband Effort Remains Stuck In Neutral
When Google Fiber first dropped in 2010, the project was lauded as a game changer for the broadband industry. Google Fiber would, the company insisted, revolutionize everything by taking Silicon Valley money and using it to disrupt the viciously uncompetitive and anti-competitive telecom sector. Initially things worked out well; cities tripped over themselves offering all manner of perks to the company in the hopes of breaking free from the broadband duopoly logjam. And in some areas where Google Fiber was deployed, prices certainly dropped thanks to Google Fiber market pressure.
The party didn't last.
In late 2016 Alphabet executives made it clear that the company had grown bored with the high costs and slow pace of trying to disrupt the broadband market (if Google can't afford it, who can?). Employees were fired, the project was effectively mothballed, and all expansion was halted. The company bandied around a few suggestions it would pivot from fiber to wireless, but those efforts never actually materialized. While Google Fiber still offers service, the entire project now exists as a weirdly hollow brand that keeps smiling despite having been lobotomized four years ago:
Yesterday, our teams from across the country celebrated 10 years since we announced the beginning of our foray into the Internet universe.
And we can't wait for the years to come. 🎉 🥳 🎂 🎈 #MoreCake #MoreInternet pic.twitter.com/I0JL58VtuQ
— Google Fiber (@googlefiber) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Google's product lineup continues to shrink. The company last week announced it would no longer offer traditional cable TV service because it was, allegedly, returning to basics:
"As we return our focus to where we started — as a gigabit Internet company — we’re also ready to challenge the status quo, to finally come right out and say it: customers today just don’t need traditional TV."
The move itself really isn't a terrible idea. As the pay TV sector gets dominated by giants (AT&T Time Warner and Comcast NBC Universal) that own both the conduit and the content, the cost of providing that content is only soaring. Many smaller cable TV providers are also getting out of the TV business to focus on broadband because margins are getting tighter. And Google isn't getting out of traditional TV entirely given it still offers live television via its YouTube TV live streaming service, which will now be upsold to Google Fiber users.
The problem for Google is that its promise to refocus on being a "gigabit internet company" really isn't true. There hasn't been a meaningful expansion of the service outside of a few key launch markets for years, and there's plenty of frustration and annoyance among users who had been on the installation waiting list for years, only to have their installations cancelled. Even Google's promised pivot to wireless, driven in part by its acquisition of Webpass, has resulted in less actual broadband availability.
All the while, the company's PR department continues to pretend there's nothing really weird about any of this, and should you ask them about it, you'll receive ample claims that everything is continuing normally.
To be clear, Google Fiber did yeoman's work highlighting a lack of competition in the U.S. broadband market. But the project is a faint echo of its original intent, and it seems awfully likely that sometime in the next few years the entire program gets offloaded to some incumbent telecom giant for a song.
Filed Under: broadband, cable tv, competition, failure, google fiber, tv
Companies: google
Reader Comments
google is so frugal; cutting off dead projects left and right
anything to prevent their investors from becoming afright
'here today, gone tomorrow' (or better yet) gone tonight
alphabet, google, when will you get it right?
Re:
Yeah, Karl was closer with "grown bored". This isn't about it being literally unaffordable for Google. They're not known for a long corporate attention span—they're on, what, they're 10th instant messager now? Or they've done the math, and found the Google Fiber customers don't spend enough on other Google cloud services (compared to customers of other ISPs) to make it worthwhile.
Re: Re:
Of course, it's always about monetization. Business isn't charity and all, but eventually a lack of Consumer Confidence might come back to haunt Google.
It seems they have Investor Confidence down, but Consumer Confidence??? no comprende
Re: Re:
Google has put billions of dollars into the fiber roll-out, but when you have to fight incumbent ISP's at almost every place the costs tend to skyrocket. Even Google has to has to make a judgement call if it's economically feasible to invest in fiber, especially when you in some cases need to spend more money on litigation than laying the fiber.
I don't expect any company to keep investing in a project that will cost more money than they will able to recoup within a financially viable time-frame and saying that Google abandoned the fiber is a bit unfair in this instance even though their reputation for dumping "failed" services/projects is well earned.
Re: Re: Re:
I agree that the greater problem (greater than Google's inconsistencies) is that the ISP's are insulated from competition.
Re: Re:
"This isn't about it being literally unaffordable for Google"
Just because you have the money does not mean you have to throw it away.
It's strange that the takeaway from this is not that competition is nigh on impossible if a company with the resources of Google can't compete, but that Google are the bad guys for not volunteering to haemorrhage money.
Great while it lasts
I'm in the Kansas City area, their first and most expansive market, I am worried that they'll eventually sell out, but I hope not. The service is fantastic, and they really did right by their 100mbit customers in the move to gigabit only. They offered a 500mbit plan for $5 more than the 100mbit plan. The plan was only available to 100mbit subscribers, and it's frankly the best of both worlds. There's no distinguishable experience difference between 500mbit and 1 Gb, so you're basically getting the full experience for a substantial discount off the 1 Gb price.
Anyway, I've had nothing but stable, crazy-fast, low-latency service since I started with them, and I really hope they don't go anywhere.
Would be easier to list all the things Google didn't grow bored with.
Re:
So, what would you prefer? A company that regularly innovates but also regularly prunes the services that are not finding a market and/or losing it huge amounts of money? Or, a company that never bothers to innovate in directions that aren't already proven to be profitable? I know which I prefer.
I'm also constantly amused by this attitude regarding fibre specifically. Google ploughed billions of dollars into an ambitious scheme and due to circumstances created by the incumbent ISPs were forced to back off. Then, your problem is not that competition now proven to be impossible in that space, but the Google decided not to throw away huge amounts more money?
