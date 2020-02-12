Copyright Troll Lawsuit Over Duct Taped Banana Picture
Back in December, it's likely you heard the wacky story about the "art installation" at the Art Basel gallery in Florida of a banana duct taped to the wall, which sold for $120,000. You may have also heard about how someone stepped in and ate the banana, but the original purchasers were still happy, despite the recognized absurdity of the whole thing. Anyway, because it's been a few months since we last had a story about copyright and bananas, we need to tell you that a copyright lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the website ClickOrlando, claiming that they used a photograph of the duct taped banana taken by John Taggart without licensing it in its article about the artwork. The lawsuit was filed by frequently in trouble copyright troll, Richard Liebowitz. The lawsuit was first reported by Law360, though it's behind their paywall.
Given Liebowitz's role, I immediately wondered how legit the lawsuit was. It is certainly possible that a news org might infringe on someone's copyright, though news organizations can frequently claim fair use under the law, especially since "news reporting" is one of the defined categories for fair use. After seeing the actual exhibits, I'm actually left wondering whether or not Taggart's copyright is valid at all. Straight from the complaint's Exhibit B here is the supposedly infringing use:
So... I have questions. First, how is Liebowitz sure that this is Taggart's photo? The banana was on display for a few days and tons of people were able to come by and photograph it. The images do look the same, so it could be. The banana coloration certainly looks the same, though I imagine that would be true for lots of people who took a picture around the same time.
But, still, remember that copyright is only supposed to cover the creative input of the photographer. Often that includes things like the positioning, framing, lighting, etc. But, in this case, how much of that came from Taggart vs. the gallery? Obviously the artwork was set up in the gallery. Taggart had no say in the positioning of the banana. The lighting was also done by the gallery. So what is the creativity here? Taking a photo head on? How much of the wall is included in the background? It is difficult to see how those choices are deserving of much in the way of copyright. That is, even if there is a copyright here, it would be a very, very thin layer of copyright. On top of that, it would seem that the site would have very strong fair use arguments. Beyond the fact that it was used for reporting, and beyond the fact that whatever copyright interest Taggart might have would be quite weak, the fact that tons of visitors to the gallery took similar pictures of the banana would suggest that Taggart's market was limited, and thus this use would not have much of an impact on the wider market.
While this lawsuit might not be quite as egregiously bad as some of Liebowitz's other lawsuits, it's still pretty bananas.
It amazes me what people will consider "art". Maybe I should nail an apple to the wall and someone with more money than sense will pay me a ridiculous amount of money for it.
Re:
The intrinsic value of (especially modern) art sometimes escapes me. Artists often ascribe underlying metaphoric meaning to their works and sometimes the public picks up on those assertions. But in this case, I also have a question that isn't copyright related at all. The question is: what does it mean?
Re: Re:
Maybe it's artistic in the same way Andy Kaufmann are artistic: it's meant to troll people. And it worked! People are still talking about the Banana duct-taped to a wall months after it was first presented onto a gallery! Whether or not you agree it is art, it is indeed provocative!
'It's crazy... but it HAS to have meaning... it must be art!'
The question is: what does it mean?
I can answer that one: Call something absurd 'art' and there will almost always be someone with more money than sense willing to throw piles of money at you to show how 'cultured' they are.
Re:
Oh, it's definitely art. But that's not difficult; all that's really required is artistic intent. The question is whether it's any good. That's subjective though, so don't be surprised when some people say it is.
That said, you might enjoy reading Tom Wolfe's excellent essay on this, The Painted Word. (There's a similar one he did on architecture as well). The gist is that yes, your kid really could do something as good, but the value that is seen in this sort of art by the members of the artistic community comes from who did it and why.
Re: Sometimes the perceived value...
is just in the name of the artist who creates it. So the first step to selling a duct-taped banana for $100k is to become famous.
Good artists almost always are making a statement, but sometimes the statement is "boy my customers are gullible". People overpay for lots of things just because of the brand name, designer or celebrity endorsement associated with the product. This is just a more extreme example.
If the copyright upon this banana taped artwork is not honored, then there will be no incentive to produce additional produce taped artwork.
Re:
The copyright on the original artwork is not in question here. It's a copyright on the photograph of the artwork that is involved.
I wonder if the original photographer got a license to market a derivative work of the original artwork?
Re: Re:
It has no copyright, as it is not fixed in the sense needed for copyright, as it would stink after a week or two.
Re: Re: Re:
Was intended to be a joke.
Re: Re: Re:
The fixation requirement was satisfied. Remember, it's meant to capture just about everything. Only extremely short lived copies (like the light on a CRT or -- and this has been argued both ways -- data in RAM) isn't fixed.
Keeping your name in the limelight: Copyright infringement.
I guess artists would rather remain as unknown as possible
Liebowitz is up to his normal monkey business.
