Trouble At The Law Firm Filing Patently Ridiculous Lawsuits On Behalf Of Tulsi Gabbard
We've covered the two ridiculous lawsuits filed by Tulsi Gabbard in the past few months -- one against Google and another against Hillary Clinton. In both cases, the lawsuits were filed by lawyers at the law firm Pierce Bainbridge, and we questioned why they'd want to sully their own reputation by filing lawsuits that seemed clearly destined to fail, and which only seemed to serve a PR purpose in playing to her supporters.
A few days later, NBC News posted quite an incredible story about how partners are bailing from the firm as a bunch other questionable activity has been alleged. Oh, and also, it appears that the same law firm representing Tulsi Gabbard is also representing... Rudy Giuliani as the DOJ looks into his role in various Ukrainian activities. Oh, and also Carter Page.
A law firm representing Rudy Giuliani in the Ukraine affair is locked in a bitter court battle with a former partner that has revealed allegations of financial misconduct, sexual assault and office masturbation.
The firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, has faced an exodus of lawyers as the litigation stretches on, including two who were defending Giuliani amid a criminal probe launched by New York federal prosecutors.
The article goes on to describe quite an incredible set of lawsuits and countersuits between the firm and a former partner -- with some pretty extreme claims being thrown in both directions, and with each side insisting the other side is making stuff up. Either way, what is clear is that eight partners have left recently. The founder of the firm, John Pierce, insists it's because they couldn't hack it, and came up with quite the ridiculous analogy comparing his firm to Navy SEALs.
Pierce downplayed the loss of eight partners and said the firm has added roughly the same number of lawyers. "As I have said from the day we launched, this firm is the legal industry equivalent of the Navy's SEAL Team 6 or the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment," said Pierce, who co-founded the firm in 2017. "I will accept nothing less. Not everyone is cut out for SEAL training or Ranger school."
That's one way to spin things.
Reader Comments
Great company you've chosen there, Representative Gabbard.
Re:
"GABBARD FOR PRESIDENT!"
Re:
to extend the military comparison a bit
In the ensuing firefight, you exchanged 8 experienced officers for 8 straight out of bootcamp?
Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Have you ever been to bootcamp?
Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
A right to passage. Don't talk about boot camp unless you've been there.
Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Why are self-proclaimed military guys always so thin-skinned and bad at English?
Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
"A right to passage. Don't talk about boot camp unless you've been there."
Where the hell are you from anyway, private?
Sir, Texas, sir.
Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Bootcamp, for when you barely scraped a GED, and need a career but you're not good enough to get a job flipping burgers.
Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Is our volunteer army full of recruits that chose the armed forces or is it the choice of last resort?
Can't find a job that pays a living wage? Join the army, it's not a job, it's an adventure. Be a merc, then when you come home with missing limbs you can crowd fund your recovery.
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
You chicken, haha!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
I'm chicken you claim but do not elucidate use of the word chicken.
It is funny that you type things and others have no idea what you meant. Just giggling to yourself I guess.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Get down and give me 50 maggot!
Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
"independent agencies" which perpetuate their jobs through false accusations against those who can fire them, for those who can't win elections (democrats).
Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Yet the military and those in it tend to do your fighting for you so you can sit in your mom's basement eating the turkey sandwich she just climbed down the stairs to give you so you can badmouth the very ones who keep you free so you can be a worthless loudmouth!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
"tend to do"
What do you mean here? They sorta do it sometimes ...
"your fighting for you"
What fight am I in right now and who put me there? What bad decisions has our administration made that has put me and everyone else in a fight?
"you can sit in your mom's basement"
I envision you saying this like Ace Ventura in the ass talking scene.
"badmouth the very ones who keep you free "
Keep me free of what? Badmouth whom? I do not speak poorly of our armed forces, just those who pull the strings. Our volunteer army is lacking volunteers, could this be due to them being treated like mercs?
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Nobody needs to do my fighting for me. I didn't pick a fight in Syria or Afghanistan. And none of those recent "fights" had anything whatsoever to do with American freedom, at least not the preservation of it. If anything, we've less freedom now than before those wars were fought "because terrorists" and to enable more draconian laws back home.
Face it: You joined the military because you lacked other options, not because you wanted to preserve the American way of life. And now you cling to bullshit to justify what you've done or to bolster your flagging ego. Give it up. Those who didn't join are in charge. You never were.
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Oh, you were in WWII? No? Then shut the fuck up.
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
I thought the military made men. Not thin skinned whiny bitches like you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
no basement, that's literally the cheap shitty cliche of every 3rd rate whiny bitch.
second, no-one's fighting for any freedoms. Go on, tell me how exactly any 'freedoms' are being threatened, and how the military is combating them. well, there's poverty, I guess - with all the benefits like housing, etc. added in it's something like $29,000/year pay for an E-1, and for those that don't know, E-1 is the rank that you get starting out, after 4 months you get promoted to E-2, (and yes, you can be promoted to E-4 [specialist] not on merit, but literally time-in-service, and it takes about 5 years from boot to E-5. Yet the military pay scales list incremental increases for E-1 to 20 years)
The free market says if you have some more skills, you're worth about half that.
It's about ego and money, the old military enlistment, and fuck all else.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: to extend the military comparison a bit
Geez, if any one ever needed to get some discipline of the mouth, it would be you answering your own posts and repeating yourself as if everyone need the reiteration of a mouth full of shit.
Pierce Bainbridge like the gift that keeps on giving. The next partner replacement will be a trained elephant. It would fit in with the clowns under the big tent.
Pierce
Somehow Pierce Bainbridge has "SEAL Team 6 or the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment" confused with "Dumb and Dumber".
"A law firm representing Rudy Giuliani in the Ukraine affair is locked in a bitter court battle with a former partner that has revealed allegations of financial misconduct, sexual assault and office masturbation.
The firm, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, has faced an exodus of lawyers as the litigation stretches on, including two who were defending Giuliani amid a criminal probe launched by New York federal prosecutors."
Seems like business as usual!
This guy Pierce is manna from crackhead lawyers heaven.
Look at this....👀👀👀👀
The Army Ranger Creed includes: “Never shall I fail my comrades. I will always keep myself mentally alert, physically strong and morally straight and I will shoulder more than my share of the task whatever it may be, one-hundred-percent and then some.” But Pierce’s own personnel have stated in writing:
“John is probably deep in the sauce and coke.” – LaVigne when Pierce was AWOL during the workday.
“What’s his status? Puking? Stinky? Incoherent?” LaVigne at 8:40 a.m. on a Tuesday allegedly twenty minutes before Pierce missed an important 9:00 a.m. meeting with a funder and a former LaVigne colleague from Skadden Arps because “he’s soooo drunk still,” according to a text from Schaefer-Green.
“i can’t handle the drinking again. this is the only area in which he threatens me . . .then his life implodes all over again.” – Schaefer-Green, one of several times she complained in writing about Pierce and the bottle.
“(PB is a) free for all with a narcissistic socio-path at the
helm.”
You can not make this stuff up.
Re:
Now I'm wondering why they turned me down for a job right out of college. Sounds like I would have been a perfect fit.
PIERCE BAINBRIDGE SCAM!!! ...
Pierce Bainbridge and its founding partner named John Pierce recently found themselves facing additional regulatory scrutiny by a former client who filed Motion For Fraud on Court against Pierce Bainbridge who John Pierce and Pierce Bainbridge screwed over entirely!
https://www.scribd.com/document/428522352/Greenway-Nutrients-Inc-vs-Selakovic-Et-Al
There is one email from John Pierce threatening his clients, as evidenced in Exhibit #15 in the link above.
Worth the read and genuinely unbelievable that these guys can still practice law!
Re: PIERCE BAINBRIDGE SCAM!!! ...
I can't believe that the managing partner of the firm wrote that to a client. Doesn't he have better things to do? Like focus on retaining firm partners? Or even win cases. Have they won any within the past year?
Re: PIERCE BAINBRIDGE SCAM!!! ...
I expected the link would consist of the word salad typical of pro se filings. I was not disappointed. Every piece of evidence attached to that monstrosity of a pleading supports Pierce Bainbridge's position, not yours.
Re: Re: PIERCE BAINBRIDGE SCAM!!! ...
Hilarious! You must a paid lawyer or shill who either works for or is married to a Pierce Bainbridge attorney!
You obviously did not read exhibit #15 that is Pierce Bainbridge’ Founding partner John Pierce’ email to a client stating “I don’t care what you consent to, and this will not be a pleasant experience for you!”
And, yet you somehow want to blame the victims who put their faith and trust in that arrogant , unethical, deceitful, no good - prick of an attorney.
Btw, if you actually took the time to read the content of those pleadings - instead of attempting to distract others from doing the same, your unread happy ass would have discovered that John Pierce and Pierce Bainbridge are GUILTY of covering up a multi-billion dollar transnational Microsoft and Adobe Systems counterfeit software scam entitled “Operation Software Slashers”!
Look up or ”google” ”David Dragan Selakovic Adobe Systems” and you’ll find that David Dragan Selakovic is at the head of a multi billion dollar international counterfeit goods scheme and that military wannabe John Pierce and his band of mutts at Pierce Bainbridge quietly attempted to quietly sweep that disturbing information under the rug until their clients caught them!
So, yeah, before you spew any more flaming pro Pierce Bainbridge BS nonsense out of thin air DO YOUR HOMEWORK and stop attempting to lead people away from uncovering the truth!!
Pages 4-24 Pierce Bainbridge FRAUD ON THE COURT and the evidence is all there for the reading!!
Re: Re: Re: PIERCE BAINBRIDGE SCAM!!! ...
Unbelievable email to client!!
Exhibit #15 is an email actual court filings and email from John Pierce threatening a client who appears to be the victim of an ongoing federal crime!!
Appears to be nothing more than Unabashed and crooked lawyering too me!
John Pierce and his Self-proclaimed fastest fizzling and non-growing law firm on the planet ...
Some people are cut out to read Soldier of Fortune and talk shit.
Waste of Human Space
John Pierce has been a lying, substance abusing, scam artist for years. He was awful to his wife who left him. He was kicked out of K&L Gates for punching another lawyer while drunk. John Quinn of Quinn Emanuel lives rent free in his head. None of this military toxic masculinity tough talk is surprising.
Haters Are Going To Hate
All of you can keep posting from your mother’s basement’s on Valentine’s Day. What have any of you done? Pierce Bainbridge is a young firm and already has Tulsi Gabbard, Don Lemon, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Avenatti and George Papadopolous as clients. The firm using cutting-edge technology and is changing the way the game is played. You sad, little people, trying to tear it down from you mom’s basements is like a tiny passing of gas in the wind. Do not hate, congratulate. There’ith end’ith the lesson. Happy Valentine’s Day to all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Haters Are Going To Hate
Projection. Classic.
Nooooooooot exactly a good law firm to bank on when two of their five highest-profile clients have been convicted in a court of law (one of whom was convicted just today), one of the remaining three is being investigated for his role in the Ukraine extortion scandal, and one of the remaining two after that has a (barely) middling presidential campaign and a(n obviously) frivolous defamation lawsuit to her name.
Re: Hi Pierce
Hitting the bottle a bit hard today are we?
Re: Haters Are Going To Hate
Read that again, only this time pretend you exist outside the Trump bubble.
Re: Haters Are Going To Hate
I'm pretty sure that this is a troll..
Michael Avenatti was convicted only a day ago.
Since his name came up, "Ken, is Michael Avenatti a good lawyer?"
'I meant to do that.'
Oh is that excuse sad... 'Eight people bailed on us not because the firm is a dumpster fire, but because they just couldn't hack it, something I'm sure the new hires who almost certainly have less experience will be able to manage just fine.'
Marked As Spam? Hidden?
The snowflakes want to run down a young firm that has made incredible strides and garnered international attention. I say one good comment and it gets marked as spam and hidden? That is unfair. Pierce Bainbridge is growing into a dominant global litigation force. If you can’t take it, accept it or embrace it, that is sad. Hate if it makes you feel better about yourself, but at least be fair.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Marked As Spam? Hidden?
lol
Re: Marked As Spam? Hidden?
Indeed. If he keeps going at this rate, soon he might overtake Liebowitz in the running for the "dumbest shit lawyer in the world" crown.
They’re not exactly getting the kind of attention that they might want, all things considered.
Re: Attention
That depends, Steven. If the objective is to be like the Homie the Clowns of the legal industry they’re batting like the Houston Astros with garbage pails banging.
Re: Truth hurts eh?
Damn bro that a lot of butthurt right there. How fragile is your ego bro?
Re: Re: Truth hurts eh?
Now, now, Anonymous Coward. Let he who has not compared effing lawyers to Navy SEALS and Army Rangers cast the first stone.
Re: Re: Re: Truth hurts eh?
Oh I wouldn’t compare them favourably. That’s for sure.
Well,
If Giuliani's representing them, Trump will be happy to pardon them no matter how corrupt.
Re: Well,
Obama pardoned Pollard, the worst spy in US history.
Re: Re: Well,
John Walker, Earl Pitts, Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen did far more damage than Pollard.
I do not like HRC, but that lawsuit it ridiculous. Lawyers? Navy SEALS? My goodness. It sounds like this firm has direct access to the very best drug dealer.
Re:
That sounds like CCCP Chinese propaganda to me. Have you gotten your paycheck?
Re: Re:
You realize that China is not the former СССР, right?
Re: Re: Re:
Well we know who’s not gonna get their paycheck now.
"As I have said from the day we launched, this firm is the legal industry equivalent of the Navy's SEAL Team 6 or the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment," said Pierce"
He's trained in gorilla lawfare, and is the top griper in the entire US ABA.
Your fallacy, tech dirt, is one of a hasty conclusion. How is it that you consider the libel against Gabbard, by Hillary, who none can doubt implied she was the either witting or unwitting agent of a foreign power, sans evidence of any kind whatsoever, is frivolous? A valid case also exists if you incorrectly claim a woman or man has an STD. That's because s/he might have a real hard time getting into a relationship.
THE REASON DEMOCRATS FAVOR TORT REFORM IS THAT THEY ARE LIARS, AND THAT THEY PURSUE TORT REFORM IS ALL THE PROOF WE NEED EVERYTHING DEMOCRATS SAY IS LIES!!!
Re:
You state that like no other elected official has ever made false statements. And libel against public figure is a notoriously high bar to clear, otherwise half of Congress would be in civil court (as defendant's)
Re: Re:
dont kitchen sink me. and high bar or not, hardly "payently ridiculous" as tech derp says in the title. ridiculous is someone complaining about something realistic or plausible, or it it is jest. hillary is hardly a comedian.
Re: Re: Re:
Are you copy impaired or what?
Re: Re: Re:
All I’m getting out of what you said is “don’t use your fancy book learning and logic on me!”
Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
It's their idea of fun. Humorless sour losers love misery.
lol
Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
HRC is a waste of oxygen but Trump is no better. The first functional adult that comes along will take the next election regardless of political alignment. Sadly, we seem to be in short supply.
Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
Uh, Clinton-hater here. Gabbard is still being a fuckwit. End of story.
Re: Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
Calling out Google for violation first amendment rights is normal.
Re: Re: Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
And fraudulent
Re: Re: Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
Google is not the government
Re: Re: Re: Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
Google has placed itself above ALL GOVERNMENTS.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Sad Clintonites love attacking Tulsi
Some believe that the multinational corporations have taken over the entire known universe and are actually run by lizard people, are you one of those types?
Re: Sad zof love attacking Strawmen
“Humorless sour losers love misery.”
You should get that tattooed on your forehead bro.
Re: Re: Sad zof love attacking Strawmen
Angry childish people (clinton supporters for example) are very easy to bait.
Re: Re: Re: Sad zof love attacking Strawmen
“Angry childish people (clinton supporters for example) are very easy to bait.”
You are the fucking proof in that pudding bro. Every single time.
Yes, you are.
It Gets Better
Pierce said: “The reality is this is not an easy firm to work at . . .Our people must have not only thick skin but skin made of kevlar combined with titanium at times. The only lawyers who should join our firm are the ones who can do all of those things and who can swallow some risk.”
These guys are Hard!
