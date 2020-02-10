Michigan County Sued For Stealing Cars From Innocent Car Owners Via Civil Forfeiture
A 1996 decision by the Michigan Supreme Court set the precedent for the widespread abuse of civil asset forfeiture in the state. The ruling said being an innocent owner of property seized is no defense and any forfeiture predicated on the illegal acts of others could result in the actual owner being deprived of property without violating their Constitutional rights.
The state's law enforcement agencies took this ruling and ran with it. To ensure minimum legal hassle, cops are "fighting" crime by taking small amounts of cash and 20-year-old vehicles from people they imagine might have committed a crime, were thinking about committing a crime, or happened to wander into an area where crime exists.
The city of Detroit and Wayne County prosecutors are the busiest of the state's busy kleptomaniacs.
In an ongoing crackdown, Wayne County has seized more than 2,600 vehicles and collected more than $1.2 million in revenue from civil asset forfeiture over the past two years.
A proposed class action has been filed challenging the city's forfeiture program which deprives the owners of their property due to other people's actions. The lawsuit [PDF], filed with the assistance of the Institute for Justice, tells just two of these 2,600 stories. Both involve vehicle owners losing their cars because of someone else's alleged criminal acts -- even when no criminal charges were ever filed.
The first involves a woman who had to file for bankruptcy and now takes the bus because the city decided to take her car from her.
Melisa Ingram, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, knows the many abuses of Detroit’s system firsthand. Last summer her car was seized by Wayne County sheriff’s deputies after she lent it to her then-boyfriend so he could drive to a friend’s barbeque. Later that day, police pulled him over for slowing down in an area known for prostitution. Although he was never charged with a crime, police nevertheless seized Melisa’s 2017 Ford Fusion.
Ingram paid $1,355 to get her car back. Six months later, she again loaned the vehicle to her boyfriend while she attended a barbecue. As he was pulling away from the house, the same Wayne County deputies pulled him over and seized the car again, claiming the house he was leaving was supposedly connected to drugs or prostitution. Just like the previous incident, the car was seized immediately and no criminal charges were filed. Ingram could not afford the $1,800 the police said she had to pay to release her car.
A similar thing happened to another plaintiff -- only this time cops yanked the car out right from underneath him. His story is even stranger, but it had the same end result: law enforcement had one more car in its possession than it did prior to the stop.
In July 2019, a man with whom Robert [Reeves] sometimes works asked him to visit a job site where he was clearing rubbish. The man had a skid-steer loader at the site and wanted to know if Robert knew how to operate it. Robert demonstrated how to use the equipment and the two men planned to meet the next day to begin their work.
Robert then drove to a nearby gas station and went inside to purchase a bottle of water. As he was leaving, officers surrounded him and demanded to know what he knew about a skid steer that was allegedly stolen from Home Depot. Robert knew nothing other than that the other man had rental paperwork from Home Depot, which was consistent with Robert’s understanding that the equipment had been rented. After several hours of detention in the back of a police car, Robert was let go without being arrested. He has not been charged with anything.
Police seized Robert’s Camaro on the spot, along with two cell phones and $2,280 that he had in his pocket.
More than six months have passed since this seizure and Wayne County prosecutors have yet to move forward with forfeiture proceedings. With no proceedings, there's no way to challenge the seizure. Meanwhile, his car sits in an impound lot racking up fees. Reeves was told by the Vehicle Seizure Unit that he would need to hire a lawyer if he wanted to get any answers at all about his car and how to get it back. But all this did was force Reeves to spend more money getting nowhere.
Robert then hired an attorney, but employees of the Vehicle Seizure Unit and Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office refused to speak with his attorney, too. No one will take their calls, despite dozens and dozens of attempts to learn more.
Since the agencies involved in the seizure can keep up to 100% of proceeds from forfeited property, there's zero incentive for them to work with the victims of these programs, much less move forward quickly with forfeiture proceedings. And agencies appear to make it more difficult than the process already is by serving notification -- seemingly deliberately -- to parties other than the owners of the property. In Ingram's case, the first notice went to her boyfriend who was driving the seized car. In Reeve's case, he was never served at all.
These experiences aren't unique. They can't be. A single county doesn't seize more than 3 cars a day if it's not profitable. But unless the law is changed -- or state precedent overturned -- police will continue to take property from innocent owners because being innocent isn't enough to prevent a forfeiture. That's what the plaintiffs are hoping to change. The lawsuit seeks a ruling declaring the state's forfeiture policies unconstitutional -- a violation of the Fourth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments. It's an uphill fight, given state court precedent, but a federal challenge may finally upend the terrible laws that ruin state residents' lives and deprive them of their property without any finding of criminal wrongdoing.
Quick Reference
The downside is that there is a lot of president (that should not exist) supporting civil asset forfeiture. This needs to go to the Supreme Court, though I am not so sure the current Supreme Court is the one we want considering this question.
Re: Quick Reference
The word you're looking for is "precedent."
Although I agree with you about the president that should not exist (and who supports civil asset forfeiture, unless it's done by the IRS).
Re: Re: Quick Reference
Yes, yes I was. The hurrier I go...
Re: Re: Quick Reference
I don't know... it works well both ways. Certainly the police agency is running a scam, a racket, a con job. And, for 'president', the Great Leader in the White House is doing the same thing... all his life right up to today. So I'd file this one in 'Freudian slip' and just appreciate it. Who says 'irony is dead in the Age of Trump?!'
Re: Quick Reference
I see your posting of the Constitution, and raise you Title 18, Section 241 of the United States Code. A state law that violates a constitutional right causes anyone enforcing it to violate a federal law that criminalizes constitutional rights violations.
Since federal statutes have supremacy over state statutes, enforcing a state statute is no shield from a federal statute.
https://www.justice.gov/crt/conspiracy-against-rights
Re: Re: Quick Reference
The problem I see with that is that it would be the DoJ we would expect to do the enforcement. That would be enforcement against law enforcement. I don't see the current DoJ doing anything of the kind, though they should. For that matter, this isn't a new issue and past DoJ's haven't done the job either.
Technically...
When TSA forces you to leave your bottle-opener at the security checkpoint, isn't that based on civil asset forfeiture as well? They don't file charges on you for attempting to smuggle a weapon onboard an aircraft, but they don't give you your stuff back, give you a receipt, or provide a way to claim it for shipping. You basically have to re-purchase your item (or someone else's) at auction.
Re: Technically...
No because among other things you have agreed to the terms of carriage and airplane travel is not a right. It’s akin to having to empty your water bottles out at a concert in front of a cop.
civil forfeiture — noun — the idea that police can prevent crime by seizing from people certain possessions that help prevent some people from feeling desperate enough to commit crimes
civil asset forfeiture as it now exists, allows the police to profit from vigilante actions.
Seems like they should lose the lawsuit eventually but Michigan is pretty corrupt.
'Damnit, why didn't we think of that?!'
The non-badge wearing criminal groups have got to be facepalming left and right for not figuring out that trick. If you want to rob someone blind you get a badge first, then the courts will not only look the other way they'll actively support your robbery.
Stories like this just further solidify the idea that I've had for years now that the biggest and most dangerous criminal group in the country are the police.
Perfect
I had the perfect comment, but the cops seized it.
So, you go down to the impound yard, cut the lock the gate, go in, find your car, start it up, and take it back
problem solved
Committing an actual crime won’t fix the problem of having your shit taken for committing no crime at all.
Re:
However, you could break into the DMV computer network, put the car back in your name, and remove it from the list of stolen vehicles, then break into other networks and erase the warrants from your arrest.
Then you use one of the myriad of disk wiping programs to obliterate any evidence on your computer that you did break into the DMV computer network. No evidence = NO CASE
problem solved
Re: Re:
Gut feeling equals asset forfeiture, and so lack of evidence won't help keep the cops away.
Re: Re: Re:
However, if they cannot find any evidence in your computer, they have nothign on you.
I am speficially referring to erasing evdince, so that you cannot be charged with computer crimes for breaking into computers to put the car back into your name, or erasing warrants from your arrest. If the evidence is not on your hard disk, they cannot lay those charges.
I use programs like that every time I buy a new computer, because you do not know what is on there, you don't know what that techs who put your computer together might have done.
When I buy a computer, I also buy the latest copy of Windows, and then totally reinstall Windows after I have wiped the hard disk, so anything I don't know is there that could get me put in jail is GONE, should any cops come around to take my machines, for any reason . What they cannot find, they cannot prosecute
I did that a on brand new laptop I bought a few years ago, before going into Mexico, so that if CBP did a device search coming back in the country, so that anything the techs who put it together might have done would not get me into trouble. If CBP had done any device search, anything the techs who put it together might have done would have never been found.
People have been burned for what they did not know was on their machines, especially if they were recently purchased.
Re: Re:
Also, Detroit is close to Canada where once you have stolen your vehicle from impound, you head for the border with Canada. Once you are in Canada, that will be the end of it.
'Paper cut? Just chop your hand off, problem solved.'
Ah you again, giving terrible advice guaranteed to make things worse.
For the life of me I still cant figure out if you're trolling or just that nuts. Enjoy the funny flag either way I guess.
Just Flee to Canada (if you are Canadian)
There are likely a lot of Canadian citizens in Detroit, because of its proximity to Canada.
Someone who is a Canadian citizen could go and steal their car back from impound and then head for the Canadian border. Once over the border the Canadians would have to let them in, as Canada cannot deny entry to its own citizens.
A Canadian citizen who was arrested for that could post bail, then jump bail back to Canada, and that would be the end of it.
Once they are in Canada, they are beyond the reach of the police in Detroit.
Unless, y’know, Canada agrees to extradite the offender. Or did you forget that was a thing that could happen?
Now calling brt to the thin blue line courtesy phone. Now calling brt to the thin blue line courtesy phone.
There's such a clear conflict of interest. Would they be so fast to seize property if the funds went to the public defender's office?
Re:
Not a chance, in fact odds are good they wouldn't be stealing anything if they knew they not only wouldn't get a cent but they'd be helping people they accused defend themselves.
As far as ERAD devices go, where they can suck the money out of your bank account using your bank card, two banks now allow your the turn your bank card on and off at will.
US Bank, where I bank, now has that option. While that option is meant to be used if your card is lost of stolen, you can use that to defeat ERAD devices, if you are travelling through a state that uses them.
You just "turn off" your cards while travelling through Oklahoma or Tennessee (the two states that now use them), and if a LEO pulls you over and demands to scan your card, he/she will not get anything, and it will look like an invalid card, and that LEO will never be the wiser.
Both Wells Fargo and US Bank now have that feature. While it is meant to deactivate your cards if lost of stolen, it can be used to defeat ERAD readers as well, because of the card is "turned off", the ERAD machines will be able to use them either. And any LEO scanning your cards in his or her ERAD devices will have no clue that you turned your cards off,
Amd US Bank also does that with their credit cards as well, so an LEO cannot max out your credit cards either.
So for travelling, I recommend a US Bank credit card to use when travellling. You can turn it off when travelling through Oklahoma or Tennessee, and it will look like an invalid card to any LEO who scans it.
Using this feature to defeat ERAD devices is not currently a criminal offense in eiher Oklahoma or Tenenssee to use the on/off feature of either US Bank or Wells Fargo, to prevent an LEO from being able to either get your balance or seize your funds.
