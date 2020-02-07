How Attorney General Barr's War On Encryption Will Harm Our Military
We've highlighted in the past that there are large parts of the federal government that recognize that strong encryption is actually very, very important for national security, and that the framing by Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and even President Trump -- that there need to be back doors to encryption for "security" reasons -- is utter nonsense. The intelligence community has long recognized the importance of strong encryption. Even many people within the FBI think their bosses' position on this issue is bonkers. Late last year, we were pleasantly surprised to see the Defense Department step up as well, with a letter to Congress talking about just how important encryption is for national security.
Over at Cyberscoop, former National Security Council cybersecurity expert Ari Schwartz has a nice article explaining just how important encryption is to protecting the military. It won't tread any new ground for anyone who understands the basics here, but it's nice to see more and more people highlighting this.
Last month, a brigade of U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East received instructions from their superiors to use two commercial encrypted messaging applications, Signal and Wickr, on their government issued cell phones. These leadership cues trickled down from the Department of Defense’s (DoD) position that strong encryption is critical to national security. While U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to push for a broad mandate for backdoors for law enforcement, those on the front lines of protecting America have notably decided on a different approach. Simply put, weakening encryption means putting our military service members at risk.
The key point -- and one that many of us have made for years is that the framing by Wray/Barr (and, for what it's worth, James Comey before them) is that there's some sort of conflict here between "security" and "privacy." But that's always been bullshit. The issue has always been between having both security and privacy vs. giving law enforcement easier access to data and information they can almost always get elsewhere with a little more effort. In short, it's a debate between having security and privacy widely available against a bit of convenience for law enforcement. As such, this should be no debate at all.
Let’s stop wasting time suggesting that we need universal solutions that may solve law enforcement’s short-term needs, but then put consumers and our military at risk.
Somehow, I don't think the time wasting is going to go away any time soon, unfortunately.
The only argument that shuts these guys up is this:
Weaken encryption in the U.S. and all exports of software
and network-related technology "made in U.S.A."will dry up.
Everybody, Americans included, will shop elsewhere for tech.
That's trillions of dollars in new trade deficits, hundreds
of billions in lost profits to tech industries and tens of
billions in lost taxes every year until a new administration
undoes the damage and stops the bleeding.
Arguing about security and rights of the American people has
no effect on these clowns because they hold the public in
contempt, and always will. Show them what effect their dumb-
ass meddling will do to their billionaire friends and corporate
backers and they'll quietly let the issue die off without ever
having to admit why it was a stupid idea to start with.
P.S:
I do believe I mentioned this before… ; ]
In 5... 4... 3...
I'm waiting for some dumb government official to insist on backdoors for citizens and full blown security for the military. That person can bog off and make their own damn phone.
Re: In 5... 4... 3...
If encryption is such a bad thing, then why don't those calling for backdoors for lae enforcment stop using all encryption? If Trump, Barr, Comey, Vance, et al feel so strongly about this, then they should lead the way for us by showing us strong encryption is not needed.
Not like the military hasn't gone unscathed, mind you, what with the government redirecting funding to a fucking vanity wall project of all things.
Re:
They don't give a shit about our service members.
The military housing situation is deplorable, but lets use those already allocated funds to build a wall that falls over in a slight breeze and is easy to cut holes in. The narcissistic nutterz will probably blame the minimum wage workers for screwing the dumb thing up.
I do not think that our military members appreciate being used as mercenaries, sent out to do the bidding of the clueless.
Much like a farmer and their tools really
They don't give a shit about our service members.
Well that's not true, they are highly appreciative of the military, having a group to use as props for personal gain/to hide behind is extremely convenient.
Encryption for the masses
Sink Clipper.
E
Re: Sink Clipper
Lip syncer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVwiixXViT0
it seems to me that the problem of who gets harmed and perhaps even looses their life because of this issue isn't anywhere near as important to Barr as it is to get his own way, to get what HE wants! if, perhaps, he was one of those put in harms way because of backdoors etc in encryption, giving access to 'only the police and security services' (yeah, right), maybe he wouldn't be such a jumped up prick, who understands virtually nothing about it and then leave well alone!
