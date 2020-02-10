As The World Frets Over Social Media Tracking For Advertising, Young People Are Turning Fooling Sites Into Sport
As the techlash continues to rage against tech and social media companies, one of the more common criticisms has been how sites track users in order to feed them advertising. Now, I won't pretend to believe that these concerns are entirely unfounded. There is something creepy about all of this. That perception is also not helped by the opaque manner in which sites operate, nor the manner in which these sites often barely inform users of the tracking that is in place. Through it all, those that have the worst opinions of the internet and tech companies often couch their concerns in hand-wringing over how these sites handle younger users.
Except that, as per usual, younger users are way ahead of the adults. Rather than waiting to rely on some half-brained "for the children!" legislation, at least some youth are instead making a sport out of beating social media sites at their own game. The CNET post focuses on one teenager, Samantha Mosley, and her use of Instagram.
But unlike many of Instagram's users, Mosley and her high school friends in Maryland had figured out a way to fool tracking by the Facebook-owned social network. On the first visit, her Explore tab showed images of Kobe Bryant. Then on a refresh, cooking guides, and after another refresh, animals. Each time she refreshed the Explore tab, it was a completely different topic, none of which she was interested in. That's because Mosley wasn't the only person using this account -- it belonged to a group of her friends, at least five of whom could be on at any given time. Maybe they couldn't hide their data footprints, but they could at least leave hundreds behind to confuse trackers.
These teenagers are relying on a sophisticated network of trusted Instagram users to post content from multiple different devices, from multiple different locations.
Here's how this works. One person creates an Instagram account, or maybe more than one. Then that person requests a password reset and sends that link to a trusted friend without closing their own session. Now that both people have active sessions, person two begins uploading photos, which triggers Instagram's tracking on this new device. Rinse and repeat and suddenly you've given Instagram, which assumes it is tracking one person, a ton of data from many people. The end result is the site has no real insight into the behavior of any one person. This can be further gamed by posting photos of people that are not those operating on the account. If these users are geographically disperse, that too adds confusing data for Instagram's tracking.
"They might be like, 'Hey, you posted from this hamburger place in Germany, maybe you like Germany, or hamburgers, or traveling, we'll just throw everything at you,'" Mosley said. "We fluctuate who's sending to what account. One week I might be sending to 17 accounts, and then the next week I only have four."
Facebook said that this method was not against its policies, but didn't recommend it to people because of security concerns.
So, why are these young people doing this? Part of it is something of a sport. The other part is a desire by young people for privacy. Despite all the concerns of the older generations, young people are better than average when it comes to being aware of how tech companies and social media sites are using their data, tracking them for advertising purposes, and all the rest. I imagine that part of this is these young people thumbing their noses at these companies thinking they will blindly allow this intrusion on their desired privacy.
Either way, even the adults who would instead like to go the regulation or legislative routes admit this is all fairly brilliant.
Teens shouldn't have to go to those lengths to socialize privately on Instagram, said Liz O'Sullivan, technology director at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.
"I love that the younger generation is thinking along these lines, but it bothers me when we have to come up with these strategies to avoid being tracked," O'Sullivan said. "She shouldn't have to have these psyop [psychological operations] networks with multiple people working to hide her identity from Instagram. The platform should just have an account that works and lets people feel safe about being on social media."
All well and good, but you can wish for that in one hand and spit in the other, and see which one fills up faster. Meanwhile, the kids are handling this just fine.
Filed Under: adaptation, groups, kids, privacy, social media
Companies: instagram
The kids are cyberpunks.
This reminds me of my youth when we figured out how to subvert the advertising of free internet providers.
Netzero used to be a free, ad-based provider. You dialed in and they served up banner ads on the program that took up some portion of your screen.
But the ads were just downloaded and stored in an accessible folder as image files. So we found that folder and replaced the images, sometimes with blank images all black or all white, or sometimes with our our photoshopped graphics. Fun times.
Fine if the sites won't anonymize user data we will just do it ourselves.
For above Post
These kids have a very shallow understanding of the kind of tracking they are "subverting". The ads & recommendations are still relevant to the group, so tracking is working quite well. The AI and algorithms see a cluster of devices and IP addresses all in the same geographic area, all posting content of interest to teens. They most likely constantly de-anonymize themselves via other means, like cookies and device fingerprinting, e.g. device A only logs into FB account X and visits this constellation of websites, and device B only logs into FB account Y and visits this overlapping constellation, and both devices are using Instagram account Z, so serve up ads relevant to both users. Wow, those kids really stuck it to The Man, huh.
Re:
Looks like someone needs to read the summary.... the teen said explicitly that she might be logged into as many as 17 accounts, or as few as 4, it all depends on what the group has scheduled (presumably outside of the usual social media accounts, but who knows). I took that to mean that she can do several accounts concurrently, not consecutively over a week's time. And about the only thing that the advertisers are able to do is, more or less, serve ads that would likely appeal to teens, not to say, pre-teens or adults. Not much individual targeting to glean from that, I imagine.
