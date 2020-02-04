RIAA, Stream-Ripping Sites Engaged In Dumb Game Of Whac-A-Mole With Search Engines
Privacy

from the collateral-damage dept

Tue, Feb 4th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Privacy laws are often well-intentioned, but rarely without terrible unintended consequences. And some of these fly right under the radar, like the fact that various privacy laws have made it harder for defense teams in criminal trials to access critical information, even as law enforcement and prosecutors don't seem to face the same problem. This week, we're joined by Berkeley Law's Rebecca Wexler, who has been tracking this issue and working on an upcoming paper about it, to discuss how privacy laws are harming criminal defendants.

Filed Under: law, law enforcement, podcast, privacy, rebecca wexler

