The Plot Against Section 230 Is Being Run By Big Legacy Companies Who Failed To Adapt To The Internet
Last summer, we explained how it was not crazy to think that the narrative being pushed about internet companies and Section 230 was a manufactured narrative by Hollywood and other old legacy companies jealous of the success of new internet companies. Now, the NY Times has a detailed article on exactly that. It's about how a broad coalition of big, old, legacy companies are conspiring to punish Google and Facebook by convincing the media and politicians that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is bad.
The headline lists three companies: IBM, Marriott, and Disney. While that might seem like "an unusual constellation of powerful companies" -- as the article puts it -- there is a simple thing tying them together: all three failed to adapt to an open internet. And now they're trying to kill it.
Disney and its powerful trade association have fought to stop the law’s spread abroad.
Marriott has asked Congress to amend the law.
IBM has a plan to slim it down.
An unusual constellation of powerful companies and industries are fighting to weaken Big Tech by limiting the reach of one of its most sacred laws. The law, known as Section 230, makes it nearly impossible to sue platforms like Facebook or Google for the words, images and videos posted by their users.
We've discussed each of these companies and their motivations in the past. Disney, of course, is a stand-in for the MPAA and all of the big Hollywood movie studios. Indeed, while Disney led the copyright lobbying charge in the 80s and 90s, the company leading the way against the internet and Section 230 over the past decade has been Fox. But, of course, Disney recently bought Fox. Hollywood has been fighting against the open internet for years, and its lobbyists have been planting false narratives about 230 for years, and eagerly fan the flames at every opportunity. Their hope has always been to chip away at 230 to make Google and Facebook more vulnerable, and to force them to negotiate some sort of huge transfer of money.
Marriott, somewhat famously, has been screaming bloody murder about Airbnb for years, because it can't stand having competition that actually offers better service. Its hatred of 230 is because Airbnb has argued (though not always successfully), that 230 protects it from liability over user listings -- which, if successful, would block some of the laws Marriott and the wider hotel industry have been pushing to hinder Airbnb.
Finally, there's IBM. And while the article doesn't mention it, it's really IBM and Oracle teaming up here. Last summer we wrote about IBM's sad attack on 230, a law that it doesn't rely on. Once again, with IBM and Oracle, we see two giant, lumbering tech companies, that made bad bets on the internet, and rather than recognizing that they messed up, they're using lobbying and the political process to harm the competitors who built the products people actually want. Neither IBM nor Oracle rely on Section 230, since they don't run consumer facing internet services. Both bet that the enterprise market and data would be where the market was -- but it actually turned out to be in consumer facing services. In both cases, the bottom-up open internet has also enabled smaller enterprise focused offerings to chip away increasingly at the bottom of their markets.
A decade ago, we wrote about writer Andy Kessler's concept of political entrepreneurs v. market entrepreneurs. One of them builds better, more innovative products that increase consumer welfare and increase the overall size of the pie by making things people want. The other uses its enormous power and political connections to pass regulations that hinder competitors who have innovated. One becomes successful through building services that make money from happy customers. One makes money by creating a restrained market in which they can collect monopoly rents above and beyond what an open market would bear.
The latter -- the old legacy companies using lobbying to stomp out competition -- are a form of dangerous "unproductive entrepreneurship." It does not make the world a better place. It limits innovation and limits consumer welfare.
So the next time you hear about the "techlash" and the "problems" of Section 230, consider who actually stands to benefit from chipping away (or removing entirely) Section 230. It is not you or me. It is not those who rely on a wide variety of internet services to express ourselves. It is the legacy companies which have fallen behind, which have not adapted, and which are using their political will to try to suppress and destroy the open systems that the rest of us now depend on.
Filed Under: competition, lobbying, market entrepreneurs, political entrepreneurs, section 230, techlash
Companies: disney, facebook, fox, google, ibm, marriott, oracle
Reader Comments
Now which politicians are getting donations. That would be a good litmus test to know how much credence to give their talking points.
Re:
All of them?
Re:
Biden takes tons of money from them, and hates section 230. Surprise surprise.
Re: Re:
Shocking! /s
If these companies had been attacked laterally by laws or regulations when they were young and growing up uncompetitive and eating their neighbors, they would have screamed bloody murder. It's the history of corporate America. They just want laws and free government support to benefit them. Now they just want to screw everybody to spite some big internet-era companies a little.
I guess it's etter than taking over foreign countries to make a couple corpoarations happy, but not a lot.
Prediction
Whether the dinosaurs succeed in their lobbying against section 230 or not, they will find in a couple of years that a new breed of technology company has evolved that does not depend on section 230 to out-compete them.
Re: Prediction
"Whether the dinosaurs succeed in their lobbying against section 230 or not, they will find in a couple of years that a new breed of technology company has evolved that does not depend on section 230 to out-compete them."
Concur. I've said for many years now that every law designed to moderate the internet in ANY capacity only gives rise to a new darknet application circumventing said law.
If 230 goes offline the applications which will be moving to the darknet, or be replaced by ones which are already on there, will be, among others, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. At which point the darknet will have become the new standard and governments all over will be facing the choice of no internet at all or one completely outside of their control.
You'd think that by now, with some 3000 years or more worth of history to draw knowledge from, politicians would know better than try to regulate what people are communicating to one another. It never works, no matter how draconian the regime becomes.
Roundabout
Now there's an interesting twist. Mere communication by end use consumers is terrifying to these big companies. They get a little taste of control of their particular market, and then realize that that control is a bit of a smoke screen, as they are still dependent upon those same end use consumers. In their muddled way of thinking, getting those end use consumers to shut up will solve all their problems. Disney, give us Facebook money for letting your people talk about our products. Marriott, that AirBnB is stealing from our overpriced hotel products. IBM and Oracle learned that there are more uses for things they make than just big business customers. All three, the solution is to shut up end use consumers, which would be the effect of forcing liability on platforms.
Of course they will deny that they don't want consumers to talk, they merely wish the destruction of those entities that they fear. That the by-product of consumers losing the seems inconsequential to them. I don't think it will be, inconsequential.
The Rule of Public Benefit:
Any law or regulation that benefits the general public will face opposition from corporations that want to exploit the general public for the private profit of already-wealthy executives.
So Torn
I have a hard time determining where I stand on this. On the one hand, I would rather that all the media companies went out of business and no movie or TV show was ever made again than lose the internet. On the other hand, I once accidentally read YouTube comments and maybe we're better off without user participation.
I say we compromise and outlaw both entertainment media and liability protections for everyone. Perhaps retroactively, so that Mike can be sued for this post because I have put the infringing numbers '36' and '50' in it.
See also: Twitter
(Remember, kids: When it comes to social media, the only winning move is “never use social media”!)
Re:
Social media was clearly implemented badly. The main problem that they couldn't solve was the problem of including real humans to the system. Right solution would be to keep computers pure and prevent humans from interfering with the technological solutions. Every time humans are inputting data to the system, your system is reduced to passing text strings around without ability for the computer system to understand what is being transmitted. This is clearly broken system and solution is to remove humans from inside our computers. When humans disappear, social media will be alot better place.
Re: Re:
When meshpage disappears, the Internet will be alot better place.
Re: Re:
"Social media was clearly implemented badly. The main problem that they couldn't solve was the problem of including real humans to the system."
What sort of bullshit are you trying to peddle now, Mr. Meshpage? Because you can't seriously believe what you're saying, can you?
As any sociologist can tell you, "social media" has been perfectly implemented because in the end all it does is mimic - 1:1 - ordinary human interaction.
"Right solution would be to keep computers pure and prevent humans from interfering with the technological solutions."
That you actually claim to have programming skills and are capable of squeezing that sentence out indicates you're running on broken logic completely divorced from reality.
You see, since computers do not possess actual cognition, in the end computers are still just machines which do as ordered by, yes, HUMANS. In other words, humans are intrinsic to the process of computing from the start which of course means the "technological solution" WILL BE FLAWED.
And even if the "solution" is perfect, the demands of the human society said solution is programmed to handle changes dynamically.
So I'm afraid there is not now and never will be any tech solution you can just set up and walk away from, any more than there will ever be a legal system where you can just create laws and then leave them be.
"This is clearly broken system and solution is to remove humans from inside our computers. When humans disappear, social media will be alot better place."
That actually left me speechless for a while. You are either advocating that humans abandon technological tools, or advocate that once a given type of tool has been invented, progress should simply stop.
I hope you're just off your medication or deliberately trolling. I refuse to credit a member of homo sapiens sapiens with cognitive functions as broken as that.
Re: Re: Re:
I think you haven't quite grasped irony yet.
Re: So Torn
What about those who create the content on YouTube, they are users as well? There is a lot of great and educational content on YouTube created by its users.
Re: Re: So Torn
I was obviously tongue-in-cheek with my comments.
The only thing that bothers me about Section 230 is that we need it in the first place. It's like having a law specifying that you can't be charged with obscenity violations if a flock of birds spells out a rude word on your car with their poop.
Re: Re: Re: So Torn
"It's like having a law specifying that you can't be charged with obscenity violations if a flock of birds spells out a rude word on your car with their poop."
In Alaska it is illegal to be drunk… in a bar. Per state laws, a person who is already drunk may not “knowingly” enter a bar to drink more, or remain in the bar that got them drunk in the first place.
In the town of Goodyear, Arizona, it is unlawful to spit “in or on” any public building, park, sidewalk, or road. Offenders may be charged a fine of up to $2,500 and six months in prison.
Visitors beware: it is strictly prohibited to pronounce “Arkansas” incorrectly.
It is illegal to build, maintain, or use a nuclear weapon within Chico, California city limits.
A pickle cannot be sold unless it bounces.
Source - "Dumb laws"; Reader's digest editorial. I'm afraid that "dumb laws" as insane as the example you refer to, aren't exactly rare. And yet most of them started because there was, apparently, a legislator who saw a real need for them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: So Torn
And yet most of them started because there was, apparently, a legislator who saw a real need for them.
Not necessarily, a favorite political hobby is 'Doing Something to be seen Doing Something' after all, and as such I imagine more than a few of those stupid laws came about not because any of the politicians involved actually saw a real need for them, but simply to waste time and make it look like they were doing real work.
If politicians think it's a good idea to hold organizations responsible for the actions of users, maybe we should start suing the government every time someone mails something bad through the post office.
Re:
And car makers when a drunk driver plows into a crowd and kills a dozen people, or gun manufacturers when a mentally disturbed person goes full auto in a school and kills a bunch of kids.
If a maker of a physical good can't be sued for the actions of a user, why should Facebook and Google be held responsible for the postings of users of their digital goods?
Re: Re:
"...or gun manufacturers when a mentally disturbed person goes full auto in a school and kills a bunch of kids."
It's probably a sign of the lack of actual thinking processes in the NRA that they aren't all raging in defense of section 230, for precisely this reason.
There's always been a lot of corporate-driven hogwash in legislation but the assault on section 230 is about as toxic as it gets because it's no longer a bought law meant to provide <corporate entity A, B and C> with advantages. It's meant to jettison the fundamental ability for people in general to use the internet to communicate in the first place.
The disturbing outcome if that succeeds is that both governments and corporations alike will lose every vestige of control when online communication then migrates to nodes outside of their control. At which point ANY attempt to control or moderate the internet AT ALL will have to be a full golden Shield project.
And that's not a project which is possible if the society in question is even nominally democratic.
Re:
Hey, what a great idea. We could sue the PAC's for forcing us to put up with unrepresentative representatives. And we could sue lobbyists for paying our representatives to represent special interests instead of us. And we could sue our representatives for spending more time hobnobbing with fund raisers than giving legislation due consideration in our name. Now where will we get the money to fund all these law suits?
Re:
You could have just stopped at "government".
"Better service"
I don't think that Marriott vs. Airbnb can be boiled down to something as simplistic as "[Marriott] can't stand having competition that actually offers better service."
Whether you think it's a benefit of Airbnb or a flaw, the truth is that Airbnb, and those who rent rooms on the website, are acting as a hotels without being subject to most of the regulations that hotels have to deal with. And that, without those regulations, Airbnb can offer lower prices than a hotel can. And I don't blame Marriott for being pissed off about the double standard.
That said, they're still asshats for taking out that anger on Section 230. They should be pushing for short-term rentals and hotels to be legally treated the same, either by loosening the regulations on hotels, or tightening them (and/or enforcing them, if regulations already exist) on Airbnb rentals.
Re: "Better service"
I get the annoyance with gig economy, although the annoyance of the currently traditional businesses is merely and only self-serving. There are definitely issues with some of the gig economy and the businesses which reap the large profits by enabling or creating it. However, a lot of that is stuff that always happened, it's just happening at scale now.
Not much convincing involved
Lets face it given the all consuming media conglomerates that already old own media and have similiar interests, there isn't much convincing to be done. Just giving orders really.
Not Helping
How much of the press is owned by News Corp is not helping. There will be many anti-230, anti-Facebook articles and headlines, directly and indirectly, from this group. Ironically, they would have relied on 230 once themselves when they owned MySpace.
Counterpoint.
Just a counterpoint, couldn't Disney unrolling Disney+ and not lobbying for a term extension in 2018 be evidence that they are adapting and learning? I don't disagree that Disney is a copyright maximalist company, but I think those two developments show chinks in their mouse-shaped armor.
Re: Counterpoint.
I wouldn't go so far as to give them that much benefit of the doubt.
The RIAA, to its credit, eventually permitted streaming and the iTunes store, but this was all on top of a history of other activities which they stopped:
It's worth remembering that the iTunes arrangement only happened after the RIAA was dragged into the arrangement, kicking and screaming.
Rightscorp is another example that comes to mind - the damage they did was, arguably, minimal compared to the headlines-grabbing shit the RIAA did, but the amount of money driving their efforts was significant. This is a company based on copyright enforcement (using equally shitty evidence standards) that was losing money for years, yet could still not only attract investors but managed to get the MPAA filing amicus briefs just to beg judges to rule favorably. (Granted one of those judges was Liam O'Grady. Statistically the company just needed time to suck on the right cock.) Eventually Rightscorp mysteriously passed on into the night, all without adapting and learning. Maybe the lack of actual money rolling in finally caught up to them.
Point being, a lack of overt maximalism is not nearly enough to absolve Disney of the crappy karma they've accumulated.
Re: Counterpoint.
"...couldn't Disney unrolling Disney+ and not lobbying for a term extension in 2018 be evidence that they are adapting and learning? I don't disagree that Disney is a copyright maximalist company, but I think those two developments show chinks in their mouse-shaped armor."
No, not really.
Their main focus is still control über alles. They aren't concerned with keeping "Steamboat Willie" under control as much as they are in wanting to make sure that the only venue for entertainment the consumer can access in the future will be courtesy of Disney.
We keep saying "adapt or die", but these big, evil companies want to do neither, and screw all of us instead.
N/A
Section 230: breathes.
IMB, Disney, Graham, Biden, and most Legacy Companies: https://youtu.be/wTP_SdjD5ms
N/A
Section 230: breathes.
IMB, Disney, Graham, Biden, and most Legacy Companies: H E R A S Y .
Maybe
Maybe something good comes out of this. The internet becomes useless for public communication and we start turning away from it. We might begin to connect with people in the real world again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That is what the Internet enables, but on a world wide basis. It is particularly good at enabling the socially awkward to connect to other people, or people with interests not shared locally to find friends who share their interests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Maybe something good comes out of this. The internet becomes useless for public communication and we start turning away from it. We might begin to connect with people in the real world again."
You mean the world which didn't have global connections and consistently spawned wars with depressing regularity?
Fact is, the only reason that we are - today - fairly safe living in the G20 is because all the other members are interconnected in business and politics. And this is all enabled primarily by the existence of the mass communications network of the internet.
Similarly there's a lot to be said today about the ability to network across borders as a normal citizen.
Of course that's a hypothetical to begin with, because the internet will not become useless for public communication. What will happen is that it may become useless for legal public communication and we'll all be chatting and posting on the darknet instead. Which is worse by far since that means we'll be next door to the drug peddlers, pedobears, shady arms dealers and assorted hate communities.
Unless you actively try to roll technology in itself back and prevent people from owning computers and network connections, the internet is here to stay. It just remains to be seen in what form. Right now, today, law still means something online. Tomorrow it might not, if that law forces too many day-to-day activities into the darknet option.
Disney
First, they came for the copyrights...
Cartels do all the corruption, while misleadingly projecting fingers at Google?
Same shit they did with the EU copywrong directives.
