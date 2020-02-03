Like Clockwork, ICE Stops Sports Fans From Advertising Their Favorite Teams For Less Than Full Price
from the this-is-so-dumb dept
Two things that happen, like clockwork, every Super Bowl? Bogus completely fabricated claims that sex trafficking increases whereever the Super Bowl is held, and ICE making bullshit seizures of "counterfeit" sporting goods. This year, both Associated Press and the local Miami Herald ran bogus stories claiming that sex trafficking ramps up around the Super Bowl -- a claim that every single year is debunked and unproven. Reason always does a good job debunking those claims. so I'll just point you there for now.
On the "counterfeits" front, we've got a silly press release from ICE and plenty of news sources, like Fox News, gleefully cheering on the fact that fans won't be able to provide free advertising to their favorite sports teams without paying the monopoly price set by the NFL. We've covered just how messed up these ICE raids are in the past, but just as a refresher: it's completely fucked up that it's somehow illegal for people to make or sell unauthorized sports wear.
It used to not be this way. It used to be that if you made your own fan ware, sports teams actually liked the fact that you were advertising their brand to the world for free. And then some trademark lawyers came along and said "hey, but we could sell people the right to advertise our stuff for us" and began going to court to stop people from promoting their teams without first paying. An astounding number of people buy into this ridiculous myth -- but think about it: why should people have to pay monopoly prices to help advertise your sports team? It makes no sense at all.
What makes even less sense is the idea that ICE should be spending any time at all seizing goods that would allow fans to provide free advertising at slightly cheaper prices. How is this in the interest of Immigration & Customs Enforcement? I mean, if it means they're not rounding up and kicking out people who have lived here their whole lives, I guess I'd rather them wasting their time on this, but somehow I get the feeling it's not mutually exclusive. Anyway, the real bullshit here is that ICE -- which does this before every single major sporting event -- actually wants to pretend that it's somehow doing a good thing for the world, rather than doing this because they know every single news org wants some dumb story with a "big sports event" hook, and so they know they'll get press.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced Thursday the seizure of more than 176,000 counterfeit sports-related items, worth an estimated $123 million manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), through a collaborative enforcement operation targeting international shipments of counterfeit merchandise into the United States.
Also, note the $123 million. To their credit, at least the press release admits that that's the MSRP price. That's not the real price by any stretch of the imagination. ICE did not seize $123 million worth of goods. But, of course, the news reports leave out that detail, and just run with the $123 million number.
Even worse, ICE pretends that this is "protecting" fans, rather than actually fucking over the fans:
“Operation Team Player remains one of the most important national initiatives for protecting sports fans from the sale of counterfeit products and counterfeit tickets. The joint efforts of the NFL, the IPR Center, HSI, CBP, and Miami area law enforcement have helped ensure that Super Bowl LIV remains an authentic and outstanding experience for our fans,” said NFL Vice President of Legal Affairs, Dolores DiBella. “The NFL is committed to supporting these anti-counterfeiting and consumer protection measures, and extends its gratitude for the year-round support of law enforcement partners who drove the success of Operation Team Player.”
It's not consumer protection. You're just forcing your fans to pay more to give you advertising. Meanwhile, reports have the NFL making somewhere in the range of $15 billion last year (some say the number is even higher). Why are they having to use your tax dollars to force the prices of their merchandise to be jacked up even more?
Filed Under: advertising, cbp, counterfeit, ice, licensing, sports, superbowl, trademark
Companies: nfl
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Green Bay wants its "G"
Good thing the Green Bay Packers did not make it this year. Any "G" that is a bit squashed would be a trade mark infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because the wealthy own so much of the countries wealth that they need help to increase their share even further.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Congratulations, you just described capitalism!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
SSuper Bowl sex trafficking hoax
It was Norma Jean Almodovar (and Maggie McNeil, and other proud loud whores )bold resistance, and exposure, and testimony against corrupt LAPD gangs of police (and Rodney Kings beating ) who raised my awareness of that Super Bowl sex trafficking fraud, waged by religionists like IJM, and others ( in league with ten or more other organizations actually ) .
And, despite ongoing harassment, aka gang stalking by crypto-religionists, she occasionaly gets respect from the alt -press, and the honors she deserves.
http://citypages.com/news/how-prostitution-abolitionists-manipulate-our-worries-of-sex-tra fficking/431123113
I hope the SuperBowl goes the way of the Cretaceous period terrasaurs, and leaves the rest of us out of Americas war and glory porn sports industrial complex.
Then, again, if that happened, who would continue to capitalize China, via NBA....?
（Michael Eisner, Haym Saban, et al, crapping in their yoga pants at the prospect )
Google ROGS and sex trafficking for an eye poker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fat stupid and racist is no way to go through life son
“Google ROGS and sex trafficking for an eye poker.”
It’s weird that you would be bragging that you are into sex trafficking bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Between the "Ass-Time Show".. and the congratulatory remarks by our President directed at "The Great State of Kansas"... I errr.. I forgot where I was going with this... I wonder if stupid is contagious?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, we are not in Kansas anymore.
And, the fact that I was sexually harassed, and humiliated on a Navy base, AFTER,I filed a,sexual harrassment complaint against my harasser, and then cyberstalked by a rabid anti -muslim Zionist Intel group that is known to use child pornography entrapment schemes (Rita,Katz, SITE intelligence )and only THEN I went on a rampage seems to indicate that SOMETHING is contagious.
And, it definitely is NOT Superbowl marketing, or cliche’d ass dancers, appealing to sexually repressed hetero -normie Neanderthal wankers.
Stupid is so contagious in fact, that security state syndicalism has leapt the communist bloc, and has overtaken democracy, one binary thinking fascist at a time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Stupid is so contagious in fact you are patient zero.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
... and yet it is your abuse of the common comma that I find most abhorrent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The numbers don't add up
123 million divided by 176,000, makes each item worth $699. Who the hell estimated the worth of the items, the cable industry?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The numbers don't add up
I believe that would be the recording industry
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The numbers don't add up ($699 per item)
That would be SCO(XQ) https://www.theregister.co.uk/2003/08/05/sco_ready_to_clean_out/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think that law enforcement should follow through on stopping all this sex trafficking by eliminating the super bowl. We certainly cannot support a business enterprise that draws crime into the neighborhood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I see how the government does the industry's dirty work but I'm not sure why ICE is busting fake t-shirts probably made in some dude's basement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So should LucasFilm not be allowed to stop people from selling STAR WARS t-shirts and caps?
I mean, after all it's free advertising for their movies. Why should they be allowed to stop other people from cashing in on their IP?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"So should LucasFilm not be allowed to stop people from selling STAR WARS t-shirts and caps?"
Last I knew, LucasFilm was not a branch of the US government and it did not get tax payer funding for use in improving its market share.
"Why should they be allowed to stop other people from cashing in on their IP?"
Why is the government pursuing these civil cases for a private industry?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
re: Norma Jean
Norma Jean Almodovar, who helped break the story of LAPDs corruption /Ramparts scandal, and the actual pimping that goes on in police departments could use a hand keeping up with statistics on this yearly fraud :
https://www.policeprostitutionandpolitics.com/operation_do_the_math_2018.html
These lying abolitionists are human garbage, straight out of George W. Bush / former state dept. head Gary Haugens IJM gang stalking evangelical fold.
They are heavily involved with blackmail and other sexual psyops across America, but significantly prominent in East Asia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: re: Norma Jean
Shush the adults are having a conversation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Piracy is still piracy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Piracy is still piracy
"ICE is the agency that handles IP theft."
No one really knows what ICE is supposed to be
https://qz.com/1316098/what-is-ice-supposed-to-do-the-strange-history-of-us-immigration-and-custo ms-enforcement/
Some say ICE is the new gestapo, what do you think about that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Piracy is still copyright infringement
That’s a whole lot of words to bitch about the Impeachment bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Piracy is still piracy
Oh my dog! You mean someone snuck in and nabbed trademark and copyright registrations? Or forged their names onto someone's patent?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, there is the third thing that happens like clockwork around the time of the Super Bowl: people talking about the NFL’s overenforcement of its trademark in the term “Super Bowl” and the various euphemisms people use when referring to the Super Bowl.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You forgot the fourth: reports of numerous human trafficking busts in the Big Game’s host city.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
.. and halftime show complaints,
as if these people were forced to watch the thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If anyone complains about the J-Lo/Shakira halftime show, they don’t deserve to be heard. Anyone who thought the show wouldn’t be the least bit sexy was a fool to believe that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Anyone who thought the show would be the least bit sexy was a fool to believe that.
Fixed that for you.. no charge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I did not see the show, nor do I want to, so I have no comment about what did or did not take place, especially concerning the seediness of the content. For a bit of clarification though, there is a difference between sexy and sexual, and it is mostly in the eye of the beholder. Given the reputations of the two I have seen mentioned in the news with regards to that show, I could see them shooting for one and only achieving the other.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Like most guys, I watched hoping there would be a wardrobe malfunction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Old times..
I loved Wide world of sports..
It showed the WORLD around you and hte sports others have and use..
Even now, they seldom show even the Olympic pre and post seasons..People that DONT GET PAID $1,000,000 per year..
When are they removing ESPN from my cable box?? And giving me back that $8 per month charge?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's not counterfeit if it isn't pretending to be a particular product from a particular company (who may have a licensing deal with another company). It may be unauthorized use of a logo (although a player name and number are merely facts, as is the mere name of an event as well), but it isn't counterfeit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disney's and EA's treatment of Star Wars...
...have hardened my resistance to fictional franchises. Controlling ownership of fan-favorite stories and rent-seeking by their owners has done far, far more damage to them than all the piracy and Rule 34 combined.
Oh, and to Hell with IP and ICE.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply