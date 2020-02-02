Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the whaddaya-say dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That One Guy responding to our post about the Supreme Court being asked to tell cops they can't destroy someone's home just because they consented to a search:
As always, 'no one is dumber than a cop' is apparently the rule
"Giving officers permission to search your house should never mean giving them permission to leave you with no place to live."
The punchline of course in that by bending over backwards to protect the cops who trashed a house the ninth circuit has sent a very clear message: Never grant police permission to search anything, because so long as they are creative in what they do they can get away with basically anything.
If the want to engage in a search of any sort demand a warrant, as that at least presents some sort of guidelines as to what they can do, and removes one of the excuses available to them if they go overboard.
"The person they were seeking had vacated the residence before officers stopped Shaniz West and threatened her with arrest if she didn't 'consent' to a search of her house."
If that is what they consider 'consent' then I dearly hope none of the judges involved in this case are ever in a position to judge a mugging, armed robbery or rape case. 'Consent' granted when faced with a threat of punishment for refusal is not 'consent' by any remotely reasonable standard.
In second place, it's Rocky asking the simple question that advocates of mandatory social media moderation never seem able to answer:
Facebook has 2.45 billion active users, how do you propose to implement mandatory moderation?
For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a pair of additional points raised in response to the mandatory moderation concept. First, it's Glen noting the global challenges:
Add to this. How to you moderate to the standards in the US, Canada, the UK, the EU and damn near everybody else?
Next, it's Stephen T. Stone with the important reminder that moderation is the point of Section 230:
The entire, original, on-the-record intent of 230 was to allow legal moderation of speech. Any change to 230 that goes against said intent will invite one of the two outcomes I mentioned. No company wants to face legal liability for third party posts, so it’ll either shut down a platform to avoid that liability altogether or leave that platform unmoderated to avoid the kind of liability laid out in the Prodigy ruling. You can’t take away a platform’s right to legally moderate speech post-Prodigy and still expect the platform to moderate speech.
Over on the funny side, we're going to flip things around, because the first place winner is in fact a reply to the second place winner. So, in second place, it's Jeffrey Nonken responding to YouTube's preemptive copyright takedown of a livestream that hadn't started:
I hereby claim copyright on everything that has not yet been created.
You'll be hearing from my lawyer. All of you. Everyone.
And, in a demonstration of the power of comedy duos, an anonymous commenter won first place by replying and outdoing the original joke:
And thus Nonken spake, "behold, for I have created all that is; for naught may be created but through me."
• Profits 36:50
For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got Norahc with a comment about Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton:
Who knew the Nunes Effect was a bipartisan effort?
And finally, it's an anonymous commenter zeroing in on one of the overlooked flaws in Lindsey Graham's anti-230 bill — its call for "a presidential commission of experts":
If that isn't an oxymoron in 2019, I don't know what is.
(Yes, the comment gets the year wrong, but 2020 has yet to deliver us from its truth.)
That's all for this week, folks!
Reader Comments
Committee of experts
This might be the last time we got close. President Kennedy’s Science Advisory Committee, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cooley%E2%80%93Tukey_FFT_algorithm
And something to cap off the weekend
Synths played with sausages https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=RDAFHQ6G1mv8Q&v=AFHQ6G1mv8Q
Test equipment totem https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsSlXiUOIBU
This week on Under the Bridge Reporting, Techdirt continues its zero-accident track record of no trolls featured in Funniest/Most Insightful. The casual reader might consider this a non-threat, but the same thing was once said about the likes of John Steele and Charles Harder. Just because an idiot is an idiot is no indication that he won’t cause problems down the line. And holy cannoli did the troll brigade put in work these past two weeks, their disunited strategies aside.
This fortnight’s feature starts us out with, as much as it makes me throw up in my mouth a little, ROGS! If for any reason you ever wanted to know what would happen when antidirt, Shiva Ayyadurai, out_of_the_blue and John Smith walked into a glory hole operated by Tara Carreon… well, when a group of trolls really love each other they somehow generate this clusterfuck trying to pass off as intelligent life. Even going on the very kind assumption that ROGS is like totes serious right now, I’m not even sure what the hell ROGS is doing here. You don’t exactly have to go very far to see that Techdirt is not a site that looks kindly on cops misbehaving. Hell, there’s even a recurring anonymous troll that pisses and moans whenever Tim Cushing writes an article about it (No, not talking about btr1701, I’ve already gone on at length to explain why he’s not one).
But for some reason ROGS feels the need to go on at length about the police forming gangs. And I don’t mean it in the way of a comedic roast or Pulitzer-level exposé, I mean in the way that would make Alex Jones piss his pants. ROGS will post about cop gangs on any thread with a fanaticism that would make John Smith and his Section 230 hateboner blush. If ROGS described Techdirt he’d say it was run by Christian-Scientologists who love cop cosplay during intercourse with Jews… because it’s ROGS. Imagine a guy walking into a vegetarian salad bar bearing a sign saying “Meat is Evil”, and goes on to explain that it’s because the beef industry is secretly implanting astatine isotopes that render us vulnerable to zeta-gamma rays broadcast by the true Illuminati from the Oort Cloud and anyone who disagrees with him must be a reptilian helicopter in disguise… and you’d have a pretty decent analog for what ROGS does here.
Effort alone doesn’t make a troll worthy, though. Relevance to pet peeves and topics is essential when you’re trying to rile up a community even if you’re shitposting and needlessly antagonising notable members, which is why Hamilton had a great run trying to huff and puff Shiva’s attempts to be anyone significant. Still, ROGS doesn’t come close to Tero Pulkinnen’s bulk just yet, but in ROGS’ defense tp has been busy shitting up his own threads for a couple weeks and counting, and has somehow managed to appear level-headed compared to ROGS. Techdirt users did get a gem this week though, as tp himself admitted that his work involved trolling random nobody websites as part of his marketing strategy. Just in case there were any good Samaritans out there still thinking there’s something worth salvaging from this waste of oxygen and Scandinavia’s welfare system.
And just when you thought it was safe to post in the Section 230 threads again, here comes John Herrick Smith himself! After missing out on shaking his fist at Masnick in the 2019’s New Year Message thread, you didn’t think John Smith would miss out on a bitchfest over Section 230, did you? Bill Barr and Joe Biden getting involved (i.e. cursorily shaking their heads with the usual “something must be done rhetoric”) was too much for Herrick to mask his giddy glee, and he went on the usual offensive of lawyer gangs, employers reading 4chan to gauge employees, and even kids getting killed by round-the-clock stalking. A solid showing and proof that Jhon boi hasn’t lost his douche, I mean touch, since his New Year’s absence. Really all we were missing was a mention of Rose McGowan and how women sleep their way to power. Time will tell if John reaches his peak like he usually does when Strike 3 is mentioned, but given his late showing he’s already got some big shoes to fill from the non-veterans.
Rounding up this week’s report, a wild Richard Bennett appeared! Save for a few 18 Jan showings, Bennett hasn’t been his usual apoplectic self, which is an oddity given that the idea Karl Bode exists makes him froth at the mouth like a rabid dog. Why’s that? One guess is that ol’ Dick Bent has been busy doing damage control on Ars Technica after Jon Brodkin pointed out all the funds Comcast didn’t put into investment… yet again. Cue Bennett with lips stammering, face coloring, fists pumping as he swears that Comcast has the best service everywhere! …Oh, it doesn’t? It will! For realsies! And why would you actually want the best service anyway? Why, it must be because you’re a pirate! Bennett’s choice of arena is especially strange this time round, given that Ars is historically far less tolerant of his brand of snake oil and is very willing to make his garbage far less visible. Who knows? Perhaps Bennett’s tsundere schoolgirl act for Bode now has a rival in Brodkin?
That’s all for this week’s report. Remember, readers: feed a torrent, starve a troll!
If you want to starve a troll, this isn't going to do it.
Re:
If they want to encourage trolls and therefore be just as bad and deserving of being flagged as them though it's a great idea.
Re:
Because keeping quiet and pandering to Jhon boi's sensitivities worked out so well now, didn't it? I'm sure bhull's engagement of Mr. Organized Gang Stalking got him to stop insulting lesbian AI chatbots. Or PaulT getting tp to admit he had a A+ career in trolling (which was hilarious, I might add).
If I'm going to sit through a troll infestation I'd much prefer to be entertained.
I know this is rich coming from me, but: Find something better to do.
Re: Re:
If I'm going to sit through a troll infestation I'd much prefer to be entertained.
You're not 'being entertained', you're providing the entertainment to the trolls, as they can just sit back and watch someone spend literally paragraphs gushing about them even when they haven't even shown up.
Refusing to feed the trolls and just flagging them may or may not actually work, but responses like yours, showing that they've got you suckered into fixating on them to the point that you're bringing them up without them saying a thing? That's just troll baiting that ensures that they'll stick around, as they know that as fixated as they might be on trolling TD and it's community there's at least one person just as fixated on them.
Re:
Really Stephen bro? You of all people, who are like into an automatic cat feeder for trolls. Bland, dry, but will always put out some feed when pressed. You of all people are gonna complain about feeding the trolls?
Com’on bro..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don’t try to actively lure them out.
Re:
Who's luring them out? Last I checked the previous post didn't lure them out either.
I don't do these posts to lure the idiots out. I'm personally glad that blue hasn't shown his ass in three months and counting. (I would have preferred it if Herrick was lured on December 31st but that's neither here nor there.) I do these to entertain those who like to see copyright nutjobs get profiled as the fucked-in-the-head bottom-feeders they are. If that rustles your jimmies sure, flag and move on. I tried that shit. I found being an ad hoc comedian of dubious quality to be the far more enjoyable solution.
I think the other AC has said enough on you getting all bothered at Herrick getting insulted.
Re:
10/10, would love it when due process is enforced again.
Re:
TL/DR
