Techdirt Podcast Episode 236: Talkin' Jomboy, New Media & Copyright

from the three-strikes dept

If you're a baseball fan, you've probably heard of Jomboy (aka Jim O'Brien) by now. And if you're not, you still might have — because he's been getting attention by building a successful new media network online with his baseball explainer videos. And of course, that includes facing some familiar copyright and ContentID obstacles along the way. This week, Jomboy himself joins us on the podcast to discuss the experience, the challenges, and yes, the baseball.

Filed Under: baseball, copyright, jomboy, new media, podcast, sports

Companies: mlb