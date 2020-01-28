Is William Barr's Latest Attack On Section 230 Simply An Effort To Harm Tech Companies For Blocking His Desire To Kill Encryption?
from the three-strikes dept

Tue, Jan 28th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

If you're a baseball fan, you've probably heard of Jomboy (aka Jim O'Brien) by now. And if you're not, you still might have — because he's been getting attention by building a successful new media network online with his baseball explainer videos. And of course, that includes facing some familiar copyright and ContentID obstacles along the way. This week, Jomboy himself joins us on the podcast to discuss the experience, the challenges, and yes, the baseball.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: baseball, copyright, jomboy, new media, podcast, sports
Companies: mlb

    Anonymous Coward, 28 Jan 2020 @ 4:04pm

    Love this guy. Never followed baseball in my life yet I've watched hundreds of his videos, he's just that entertaining.

