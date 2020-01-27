As Tulsi Gabbard's Silly Attention Seeking Lawsuit Against Google Falters, She Files Equally Silly Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
As you may recall, last year, Presidential candidate and current Congressional Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a laughably silly lawsuit against Google. We pointed out at the time that it had no chance at all, and echoed, quite directly, the debunked claims that some conservatives make about how Google censors them... even though Gabbard is not a conservative politician. It still threw the same kitchen sink of dumb legal arguments into the complaint, arguing that Google was a "state actor" (it's not), and that Google's moderation choices were a violation of California's civil rights law, the Unruh Act.
What got much less attention was that in September, Gabbard's lawyers filed an amended complaint that dropped all of the civil rights and Lanham Act claims and tried to press on solely with the 1st Amendment (and related 14th Amendment) claims. These will fail spectacularly. Google is not a state actor. There is no 1st Amendment claim here and any attempt to make one is a sign of pure silliness.
Of course, as that lawsuit is falling apart, it appears that Gabbard has decided to file a new vexatious lawsuit to get back in the headlines. This time she's sued Hillary Clinton for defamation. The actual complaint is really bad. It's laughable, and the lawyers who signed their names to it -- Brian Dunne, Dan Terzian, and David Hecht, from Pierce Bainbridge -- should be embarrassed. Of course, Dunne and Terzian also filed the silly case against Google, so I'm guessing they don't much care about their own reputation as lawyers.
At issue, Hillary Clinton made some -- admittedly stupid -- comments about Gabbard on a podcast last fall, saying that the Russians supported Gabbard and that she might run as a 3rd party candidate.
PLOUFFE: [Trump is] going to try to drive people not to vote for him, but to say you can’t vote for them either...
CLINTON: They’re also going to do third party again. And I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody [Gabbard] who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And that’s assuming [Green Party 2016 candidate] Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she’s also a Russian asset.
Again, these comments are silly, bordering on conspiracy theories in the same vein that our current President likes to buy into all too often. But it's not even remotely defamatory. At no point does she make any false statements of fact about Gabbard. First off, the 1st Amendment and the courts' interpretation of it gives great leeway to political speech, considering that's kind of the whole point behind the 1st Amendment. As such, the courts will almost certainly take this as standard overheated political rhetoric.
Second, breaking down what Clinton said, it makes no factual claims about Gabbard herself -- but rather about "the Russians." She may be wrong about what the Russians are doing, but that's not defamatory towards Gabbard. Whether or not the Russians do favor Gabbard, or whether or not the Russians would like her to run as a 3rd party candidate, or whether or not they have a bunch of sites and bots promoting her -- that's all about the Russians. Even the "Russian asset" comment (which Clinton never directly states about Gabbard, but implies by saying it is "also" true of 2016 third party candidate Jill Stein), is not defamatory. A Russian asset doesn't mean someone who is purposefully doing the bidding of the Russian government. That would be a Russian agent. Simply saying someone is an asset to the Russians, means that they're valuable in some way to the Russians, and not that the Russians' control them. And, as such, it's clearly a statement of opinion.
Clinton can argue that the Russians benefit from a Gabbard campaign -- and other people (including Gabbard, if she chose) could argue the other side. And that is the nature of political debate. But it is not defamatory to state your opinion, no matter how silly it might be.
But, of course, it appears that Gabbard and her lawyers at Pierce Bainbridge are not actually interested in righting any legal wrongs with these lawsuits. They just are ways to rile up a base and get her name back in the headlines. Even David Frum at the Atlantic has noted that these are lawsuits for attention from a Presidential candidate who is not going to win anything.
But then, much of Gabbard’s complaint reads less like a legal argument than a stump speech. It is not easy to imagine that any federal judge would look with much favor on the relentless boasting and self-promotion in a lawsuit that opens:
1. Tulsi Gabbard has lived her life with one guiding principle: putting the needs of others before her own. That’s why she joined the Army National Guard. That is why she campaigned for and was elected to the United States House of Representatives. And that is why she is running for President.
The 14-page brief crams in 13 references to Gabbard’s service in the Army National Guard.
Rather than being structured to convince a judge, the brief wishes to invite belief in an alternative universe where Hillary Clinton is running for president in 2020—and where Gabbard somehow presents an important obstacle to Clinton’s ambitions.
This is not unlike the lawsuit against Google, which excited a clueless base who insisted to us that Gabbard must have a strong case and Google would be taken down by it. Yet, of course, Gabbard's own amended complaint, in which she dropped all of the claims that people kept telling me were easy wins for her, made no news at all.
This seems to be an all too common path taken by some politicians these days. Rile up your base by filing frivolous lawsuits. This is why we actually need stronger anti-SLAPP laws in every state, plus a federal anti-SLAPP law. It is, of course, notable, that Gabbard's suit against Clinton was filed in the Southern District of New York, and NY's anti-SLAPP law is incredibly weak and is unlikely to apply in this instance (it only applies to statements made while petitioning the government).
Who knew the Nunes Effect was a bipartisan effort?
PR lawsuits should be banned
I’m seriously getting annoyed with all these PR lawsuits: lawsuits that have no chance of succeeding and are solely there to inconvenience the defendant(s) and, primarily, draw attention to the plaintiff and/or their cause. It’s just dumb and a waste of everyone’s time.
This one in particular seems like an especially egregious example; there was no need to mention her military service at all, and no plausible justification for including it more than once or twice. It’s also insane that she seems to think that she’s running against Hillary Clinton or something.
Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
Considering most of these lawsuits include some type of claim the plaintiff has been censored in some way, do you REALLY want to give them any support to that claim?
If Tusli Gabbard wants to attack Hillary Clinton for what she said, Gabbard should issue press releases or go on podcasts or whatever. An obvious SLAPP action should never — and I do mean never — replace an actual public relations “offensive” as a way of putting a message into the public sphere.
Re:
To be called a Russian asset by former Secretary of State when you are running for American Politics is absolutely defamation.
Re: Re:
Not if it’s a statement of opinion rather than of fact.
Re: Re: Re:
No, if it has falsely claimed she is a RUSSIAN Asset, (God Forbid), the change to her public image could cause her much damage and injury. She should be able to sue. Its NOT Ridiculous as claimed.
Re: Re:
The funny thing Ivan. Is that it doesn’t matter if you are running for a thing (that no Real American would capitalise) or not, in a defamation case. Secondly, I know that English is a second language for you IRA folks However, as a proper title, Russian Asset has both words capitalised. I know you guys are working huge chunks of mandatory overtime in the Foxnews Mines because of the impeachment, but get your shit together bro.
No one writes "American Politics"
Says the guy who wrote "Real American"...
Re: Re: Re:
Real Asset if they are in fact Russian Asset.. Russian asset for all the rest suffices!
Re: Re: Re:
You're an idiot.
Three things.
Gabbard was called an “asset”, not an “agent”. Other comments on this article can walk you through the difference.
Clinton offered an opinion about Russia and who that country considered to be an asset in the 2020 American presidential election season. Opinions, no matter how derogatory, are protected by the First Amendment.
Re:
Ok Stone, lets just for fun's sake suppose you had enough savvy, education and money to run for Polital office even the Office of the Presidency. A former Secretary of State and former First Lady and former Presidential candidate called you a Russian Asset. I want to hear how you wouldn't want to sue the b'jesus out of that person seeing how it damaged your reputation before the American Voters!
Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
You've...got this exactly backwards.
Anti-SLAPP laws aren't a form of government censorship. SLAPP suits are.
Gabbard -- like Nunes, and Ayyadurai, and McInnes, and, sadly, Lessig -- is attempting to use the power of the state to silence her critics. That's censorship. Saying "No, you can't do that" is not censorship.
Gabbard, Nunes, et al can make whatever claims they want about being censored; it may be a bunch of foolish nonsense, but they have every right to do so. What they don't have a right to do is to manipulate the machinery of the state to punish their critics, and we need stronger laws preventing them from doing so.
Re: Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
I understand that. My point was that if you banned these types of lawsuits, you're just adding fuel to their claims of being censored. Doesn't mean they're correct, it just means they have more to whine about. And considering her job is to pass legislation, if you take away the courts from them then they will just try and legislate their goals. It would almost surely spell the end of any hope for a national Anti-SLAPP law with any real force behind it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
By your reasoning anti-SLAPP laws are impossible because they would prevent politicians using the courts too avenge their hurt feelings, and anti-SLAPP is all about stopping people from using the courts to avenge their hurt feelings.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
The difference being that anti-SLAPP laws still give the plantiff a chance in court, instead of having a Clerk of Court flat out reject the filing by saying it's not allowed.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
I did say it was hyperbole, right?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
You did, but I figured it was an opportunity for a discussion anyways.
Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
Oh they could(and would I'm sure) whine up a storm about how they're being 'censored' and now even the courts are out to get them, but some actual penalties in place for abusing the court system for personal gain would be more than warranted I'd say, and being called on their actions in court for wasting everyone's time with a mix of a SLAPP suit and PR stunt would be trivial for opponents to run with, making it a much less tempting option.
Re: Re: PR lawsuits should be banned
FTR, the subject line was meant to be hyperbolic. Obviously, the idea of banning lawsuits is ridiculous. (I don’t really think this would be a free speech issue, though, but I agree that that wouldn’t exactly stop these sorts of people from calling it censorship even though it really isn’t.)
I do think something should be done, like fee-shifting, to discourage these sorts of lawsuits, which is why I support anti-SLAPP laws.
Part of the issue here is that, although Hanlon’s Razor cautions otherwise, this really doesn’t feel like a case where the plaintiff believes they have any actual chance of winning, nor does this one seem to be complaining about censorship (unlike with her lawsuit against Google); it seems more like it’s just her trying to drum up support for her campaign rather than having any actual grievances for the court. I shouldn’t assume malice, but it’s hard not to considering how transparent this lawsuit is about bragging about Gabbard.
Of course, there is still plenty to support the idea of incompetence. For example, there is the aforementioned issue that she’s acting as though Hillary Clinton is her opponent in the 2020 election. It’s also ridiculously weak with regards to defamation cases, as not only does it target what is clearly opinion about Russia’s goals rather than Gabbard, this is also about a public figure, which means that any provably false statement of fact would have to be made with actual malice, a very high bar that is rarely met. And in the Google lawsuit, in addition to dropping all her claims but the one with the greatest chance of failure (which, why?), she’s essentially arguing that Google should be forced to accept her money in order to broadcast her message the way she wants to, which is one of the weakest claims of censorship I have ever heard.
It also takes balls to be whining about censorship in one lawsuit then try to censor someone else in another. Not that there’s anything new about that, but still…
But yeah, in my opinion, these PR lawsuits are even worse than most frivolous lawsuits in that the plaintiff is using the courts as advertising while also wasting the time and money of everyone involved (including the court’s, which means wasting taxpayer money) over a claim(s) that has no chance of success whatsoever. They have all the same problems that most patently frivolous lawsuits regarding speech have combined with the improper purpose of being meant as a publicity stunt. I really think that, even without anti-SLAPP laws, defamation laws (and similar laws like false light) should have a fee-shifting provision for frivolous cases (similar to how even our copyright law and the Lanham Act do).
I wonder what, if anything, the author of this article considers to be a statement of fact. Saying that someone is a Russian asset certainly seems to be such a statement.
Even if the statement is one of fact, saying “this person is a Russian asset” is not saying “this person works for the Russian government”. A person can be an asset to a country’s government without having to work directly (or even knowingly) for that government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In other words, the “statement of fact” would not be a defamatory statement of fact about Gabbard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A “Russian asset” is someone who the Russian government considers useful for them; it doesn’t mean that the person in question is willingly or knowingly assisting Russia in any capacity. It could simply mean that Russia thinks that the person could be useful to their goals at some point.
Furthermore, given the full context, it seems pretty clear that this was a speculative statement of opinion that Goddard might become inadvertently useful to the Russian government in the upcoming election, and that Russia appears to be trying to make this so. It’s like when one of the birthers calls one of their critics a “useful idiot”; it’s an opinion that the person’s words or actions are or may help a certain agenda, whether or not that was the intent behind those words or actions.
Calling them a Russian agent, on the other hand, is a completely different kettle of fish altogether. That would mean that the person is knowingly assisting Russia in pushing their agenda, and that Russia is backing them. That would definitely be a statement of fact.
Exhibit A: Donald Trump.
Re:
Selling 20% of America's Uranium yellowcake by this accuser would not be considered an Asset to Russia? What short memories they think we have.
'Thanks for the campaign material.'
'Tulsi Gabbard has, multiple times, abused the court system for personal gain' strikes me as a great way for any political opponents(well, almost any...) to use against her to show she is not fit for office, and certainly not fit for president.
She may be playing up to gullible fools with these lawsuits but she's also providing plenty of ammo to be used against her in the process, along with providing perfect examples of why she should not be given the power of president.
Why Goddard?
I have to ask, and maybe it’s obvious with full context, but why is it assumed that the “somebody” HC is referring to is Goddard? Is she the only female besides Warren who was running in the Democratic primary at the time of the podcast? (I’m pretty sure there were others last fall.) Is there something else that makes it clear that Goddard is the one being referred to? What am I missing?
I mean, it ultimately doesn’t matter that much, since the lawsuit has so many other issues that it has no chance of succeeding anyways, but I still want to know.
Per the Vox article about Clinton’s comments:
Re: Why Goddard?
While I am unsure how Goddard is, Most people think Hilary was refering to Tulsi Gabbard. This is a contextual thing where Hilary didn't say who she was talking about, but context suggests an answer. Gabbard has the history that suggests she might make a third-party bid in a way Warren or Klobuchar would not. Gabbard has a few similar policy positions to Jill Stien that relate to Russia, and Russian influence efforts put a lot behind Stein in 2016 which seemed to affect swing states toward trump. 5 days before, the NYT did a whole bit on how Gabbard had a strange upswing in support for Gabbard in right-wing and russian media. And Clinton's spokesperson gave a 'If the shoe fits' answer when the question came up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Methinks Mike doth protest too much. An asset is something the asset-holder owns, or in which they have some posessory interest. As such, the statement (not explicitly made, but implied) "Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset" means, not only that she benefits Russia in some way, but also that Russia in some way, and to some degree, owns her. There's a lot wrong with this lawsuit, but this claim actually has some validity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Words can have multiple meanings. An asset could also mean something useful. In context, it’s merely suggesting that she may be considered useful to Russian interests. It’s more similar to calling them a pawn of Russia.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, words can have multiple meanings, though I still don't think Mike's (and your, and others') view of "asset" (to wit, something beneficial, even though the holder of that "asset" has no ownership, possession, or control of that "asset") is the most natural, or even a particularly reasonable, understanding of that term. But even if it is, it doesn't preclude the other. And if a reasonable listener could understand "asset" in the way I propose, that claim's going to survive a motion to dismiss (at least as far as that's the concern).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, you have it backwards. If a statement is capable of multiple meanings, at least one of which is non-defamatory, then the statement is not considered defamation. And this is true even in a motion to dismiss.
I suppose we could disagree on how natural you think it is, but in context, that does appear to be how she meant the term.
No one has yet given me a reason to believe Russia somehow “owns” Gabbard. But Russia can still see her as an asset despite that lack of “ownership”. Gabbard’s statements about American needing to work with Assad (a Russian ally), along with her statements conflating anti-Assad rebels with ISIS, help Russian interests. Even if she doesn’t intend to help Russian interests, her doing so still makes her a Russian asset.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An asset can mean working at the IRA or being a useful idiot right bro?
Not necessarily
Consider a political campaign.
In one group you've got the official people running it, taking orders from those in charge and being paid by them.
In another group you have people who support the candidate for their own reasons who are doing what they can to get them elected but aren't being paid or taking orders from the official campaign.
Despite the fact that the second group isn't 'owned' by the official group, neither getting money or taking orders from them you could still argue that they are an 'asset' of the overall campaign as they are assisting it, helping it's goals.
'Asset' can be used to mean a physical property where there is demonstrable ownership, but it can also be used to mean things that provide a benefit but that cannot really be 'owned', like trust, goodwill or reputation, something that I imagine many a business would agree with given how vital those can be.
isn't or hasn't Google be operating ....
Under constent-decrees or other rulings that required them to hire a person to perform a specific task related to the lawsuit, and required as part of the penalty? Couldn't that be construed to operating under colour of law?
Re: isn't or hasn't Google be operating ....
No. That’s not at all what that means. “Color of law” means that you have personal authority to enforce the law. Government agents, LEOs, and government inspectors would operate under “color of law”, but following a consent decree or court ruling is not.
Re: isn't or hasn't Google be operating ....
No. That isn't be what that means at all.
Maybe... maybe not
Or maybe they like a reputation of being the ones to go to when you have more money than brains and want to file nuisance suits. They're crying all the way to the bank.
Lawyers Not Caring About Reputations
Maybe they will be crying to the bank, maybe somewhere else. ...
There was an article on LawFuel.com, The Big Trouble at Rudy Giuliani's at the Law Firm Hired by Rudy Giuliani.....excerpts
"The former partner’s view is that Pierce Bainbridge is the product of “smoke and mirrors” and a “financial house of cards.”
"Team Pierce being beset by a cocktail of accusations of corruption, financial fraud, misogyny, discrimination, substance abuse, lies under oath and more, much of which is documented."
It appears to be an interesting place.
