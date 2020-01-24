YouTube Streamer Hit With Demonetization Over Copyright Claims To Numbers '36' And '50'
We've long had discussions about how wide open for abuse and error YouTube's copyright and demonetization practices are. Between the hamfisted method by which the accused is treated as guilty from the get go, to the impossibility of doing large-scale policing like this in a way that's even moderately good, to the avenue for abuse that all of this creates, the fact is that YouTube's stance on copyright is a mess. The end result of all of this is that creators on YouTube operate in constant peril of having their accounts suspended or video revenues taken by others with the recourse for fraud and error being convoluted and lengthy. For a site that is in the business of content creation, that's a real problem.
And it's a problem that can get quite ridiculous, as evidenced by one recent streamer who had two videos demonetized over claims by a third party that she infringed its copyrights... on the numbers "36" and "50."
did you guys know you can copyright the number 36 pic.twitter.com/dnja297R73
— Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) January 24, 2020
by the way, also got copyright claims for the number 50 lmao pic.twitter.com/MhWcMD9l8i
— Anne Munition (@AnneMunition) January 24, 2020
Now, if you're wondering who in the world is claiming trademarks on these two random numbers, it appears to be a company in the YouTube content creation business as well. Why they think they own the copyright on those two numbers and can use them to siphon the income of innocent YouTube streamers is anybody's guess.
The claim, made by media company Fullscreen, was simply over the number “36.” There wasn’t anything else to do with what media they were trying to protect, or any timestamps, just that the number “36” was not AnneMunition’s property.
Fullscreen describe themselves as a “social content company for talent and brands” on their company website. They are owned by Otter Media, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, who doesn’t hold the license for The Witcher 3, or any trademarks related to the number “36.”
This is problematic for AnneMunition’s YouTube channel, because while claims are active, Fullscreen takes all monetization for the video. While the videos are over two years old, with both having very little views, they still leave a stain on her YouTube record.
Now, I fully expect that YouTube will get this corrected fairly quickly, as there is nearly zero chance that there is anything remotely valid about this copyright claim. But that really isn't the point. For YouTube's system and process to so clearly favor the accuser, particularly given how much error and abuse there is in all of this, is not sustainable. At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else. That might be far off on the horizon, but it's going to come eventually if some kind of change isn't made on YouTube's part.
And here, in one story, lies the problem with automated copyright systems and the DMCA: Abuses run rampant and go unpunished while the victims of that abuse suffer the most consequences.
Today is the 24th......
....uh, and Ima claim copyright on "24", so, uh, pay me!!!
(smh)
Re: Today is the 24th......
I think Fox (now Disney) would like to have a ward with you about that number...
Re: Today is the 24th......
While you're at it, try doing the same thing with the numbers 42 and 47.
Re: Today is the 24th......
You are thinking small...
I’m claiming copyright on “2020”, “2021”, “2022” and “2023”...
Over those four years I’ll rake in enough troll income to afford enough evil lawyers to successfully defend my claim to “42”... which as we all know is the answer to “life, the universe and everything”.
And the copyright maximalists will follow them and force use of a similar system. As without automation, the level of publishing that occurs on YouTube and other sites is not possible. Unless some teeth are added to DMCA and similar laws, or copyright is significantly weakened, this problem will continue.
Re:
I've followed at least one content creator that hopped around from one site to another as each one went down and finally just gave up and went to YouTube. I think content creators by and large have decided they're stuck with YouTube, at least for the time being.
Re: Re:
I think the problem us the mindset that you can only have one provider at a time. Why not use YouTube but try gathering new users in other places at the same time? It requires more admin but means you're not dependant on a single provider which is a bad idea in any field
Re: Re: Re:
Often the problem is that the creator is a one man band, and need to devote their attention to content creation, and the to the fans giving them an income. Adding administration time, takes time away from the stuff that actually drives their income. Posting their videos to a back up site may not take that much time, but unless they also devote time to promoting that site along with their main site, it becomes little more than an online backup.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well it's certainly not easy, but people make a choice. If they've chosen to depend on a single provider, the complaints that the single provider is bad for doing things they don't like carry less weight.
Isn't it obvious?
36 is the ASCII code for "$". And 50 is for "2" since stealing once isn't enough.
NOW to fix and sudit//
Now how about a company that Verifies CR, and who owns what..
Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list.
Re: NOW to fix and sudit//
How do you make that work at the rate that Videos are being uploaded to YouTube, which is more that 500 hours a minute, and given that most videos on YouTube are relatively short, that is of the order of 1500 videos a minute.
Re: NOW to fix and sudit//
"Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list."
So, the way to fix this is to add barriers to disincentivise small content creators?
Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
I've heard YouTube creators battling this problem. Scammers are using this to temporarily divert funds. And they get to keep all they got. YouTube doesn't try to get the payments back. I would love to blame this all on bad federal law, but YouTube is more at fault for allowing money to be diverted without proof from the alleged copyright holder. It would be easy for YouTube to hold all disputed funds in escrow, until the issue of ownership is resolved.
Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
This. Youtube should demonetize the video and NO ONE gets any money until it's resolved. Between this and the other crap they pull, Youtube is becoming a joke.
Re: Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
Better still, they should put any money earned into escrow, and then give it to the winner of the dispute. Even better than that, YouTube should fix their dispute resolution system, allow for fair use (even if a determination needs to be made in a court of law) and then remove the content from ContentID if the disputer is found to be wrong. Multiple violations would remove all the disputers content from ContentID. This might work under US law, elsewhere maybe not.
Re: Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common
You are assuming the point isn't at least as much to put as many barriers as possible to making content outside of the reach of the legacy gatekeepers, to quash "unauthorized" use of IP, or just to flex their legal muscle (because an indefinitely drawn-out dispute generally favors the richer, more powerful party), than to actually claim the money generated by the content.
Re:
YouTube allows content providers to upload samples to automatically compare uploaded content to their "property." The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted to prevent fraudulent claims, but then, they have no incentive to do this.
Re: Re:
Its not that simple, as something built from the public domain gains a new copyright, just copying that is infringement. Also, I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen.
Re: Re: Re:
It is that simple since substantive new copyrightable elements are required or there is no standing to sue for copyright violation. Any verbatim reoccurence of public domain material does not give course to a copyright claim.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The example given was a substantive new work.
Re: Re: Re:
"something built from the public domain gains a new copyright"
Something new built from it, but not the original. If I re-edit Nosferatu with a new soundtrack, that doesn't give me any copyright claim on the original, just the version I created.
"I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen."
They go ballistic if you play the music you own in the wrong setting. They go ballistic if you stream a single instead of buying an album. Maybe it's time people stopped caring what they respond to and just do what's best for everyone who's not them, or giving credence to their false claims.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't forget that being a recording of a performance creates its own copyright. Distinguishing between two performances of the same work my be very difficult for a computer, especially as fuzzy matching is required to avoid simple edits defeating the filter.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It would create a copyright on the recording, not the composition. But yes the problem is accurately telling the difference with no false positives
So... when do smaller (i.e., actual) content creators get their stuff scanned into Content ID, so later claims by a gatekeeper corp are registered as obviously bogus by the system?
Re:
It all gets scanned. That's not were the problem lies.
Because capitalist dictatorship, of course. Big corporations will do anything to get people into servitude for profits.
First they came for the language
A couple of years ago i was notified by Scribe to remove a photo posted 10 years earlier, with several others, for violation of Scribe's Terms of Service agreement. The photo was of pelicans flying over a beach.
When asked why/what, the reply was that i also posted that the picture was taken with a 35mm Leiica, and a woman who worked for Leica (name provided) complained that i had not asked permission from Leica to use the word Leica in my posting (standard practice in galleries is identify the camera).
This was too absurd to argue the point. After years, i quit Scribe and Leica as a customer.
And i did not ask for Leica,s permission to use their name in this posting too!
No one should be able to copyright a single no,
or a single word,
Will this company sue every publisher who has the no 50 in a book ?
youtube should have a group to select companys who abuse the content id system.And monitor all the claims they make,
the problem is youtube is the no 1 video website,
if creators go to another website they will get very few views.
Most gamers stream on twitch and put video ,s on youtube too.
Re:
No one is claiming copyright on one a single word under the law. The problem is YouTube's system of allowing a one word response for what is the alleged infringement.
"That is a good idea," said Tero Pulkinnen, "For if numbers could not be copyrighted nobody would ever have reason to do math."
Re:
No, math is just playing with existing numbers.
If there were no copyright granted upon these two numbers then there would be no incentive to create new numbers.
Is one allowed copyright upon an imaginary thing? If not then these folk will not be allowed to copyright imaginary numbers.
Re:
The silly naming aside, I dare you to name any number that isn't imaginary.
Re: Re:
"I dare you to name any number that isn't imaginary."
The answer is 42.
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You need to read Douglas Adams to find out...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Douglas does not state any physical existence. He stipulates a meaning, but reality does not care about meaning.
This is the greatest gift I have seen for you guys
Can’t you see the gift available to you with a problem like this? You should see how a problem like this is the key to getting the gift you have wanted for years - for YouTube AND the patent/copyright legislative bodies to change their policies. This should be the kind of story you plant your flag on, because it is so ridiculously revealing of problems with YouTube and copyright. This is a story stupid enough to condense into a digestible bite to feed to media.
Just start banging the drum, guys. They’re playing YOUR song here.
Perhaps I'm missing something here?
What's stopping one of these people from pulling the same trick against the people making false copyright claims?
As a response, they should file a thousand frivolous counter claims against Fullscreen. Every week.
That should keep them occupied for a while.
That's what I'd do.
I'd give up my life as a content creator, and instead devote all of my free time toward making their lives hell.
And then post it all to YouTube in a series of videos.
Re:
"And then post it all to YouTube in a series of videos"
And end up in a lawsuit you can't win.
Re:
The usual problem is that just the same as patent trolls. These companies make nothing and/or own nothing that you could interrupt. All they have to do is buckshot requests into youtube and free money comes out but if you squeezed them it would somehow turn out that they have as much blood/property/business as a stone and your demands bounce off.
Re:
They're a company.
You're not.
While fraudulent claims are given a pass when made by a company, YouTube would almost certainly start handing out penalties when they're made against a company.
We should copyright the the letters A,E,I,O and U and then monetize anything on YouTube that uses any of these letters in it's title or description.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
...and sometimes Y.
Youtube is honey badger
Youtube don't care about small semi-pro content creators. They're too busy converting the platform into a commercial VOD/streaming service. Content creators are competition, now.
This isn't just random claims.
Employees INSIDE Youtube are allowing this to happen and taking massive (in terms of numbers - each one is a small sum) kickbacks from various copyright trolls, telling them who to target and when.
Youtube needs to start firing a LOT of it's staff doing this, or the entire thing is going to get swamped by a fairer competitor.
Re:
Hmmm I've not heard this one before. Citation?
