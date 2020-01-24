YouTube Streamer Hit With Demonetization Over Copyright Claims To Numbers '36' And '50'

Twitter Asks Judge To Dismiss Devin Nunes' Frivolous Lawsuit Via Section 230
Copyright

from the wut? dept

Fri, Jan 24th 2020 1:31pmTimothy Geigner

We've long had discussions about how wide open for abuse and error YouTube's copyright and demonetization practices are. Between the hamfisted method by which the accused is treated as guilty from the get go, to the impossibility of doing large-scale policing like this in a way that's even moderately good, to the avenue for abuse that all of this creates, the fact is that YouTube's stance on copyright is a mess. The end result of all of this is that creators on YouTube operate in constant peril of having their accounts suspended or video revenues taken by others with the recourse for fraud and error being convoluted and lengthy. For a site that is in the business of content creation, that's a real problem.

And it's a problem that can get quite ridiculous, as evidenced by one recent streamer who had two videos demonetized over claims by a third party that she infringed its copyrights... on the numbers "36" and "50."

Now, if you're wondering who in the world is claiming trademarks on these two random numbers, it appears to be a company in the YouTube content creation business as well. Why they think they own the copyright on those two numbers and can use them to siphon the income of innocent YouTube streamers is anybody's guess.

The claim, made by media company Fullscreen, was simply over the number “36.” There wasn’t anything else to do with what media they were trying to protect, or any timestamps, just that the number “36” was not AnneMunition’s property.

Fullscreen describe themselves as a “social content company for talent and brands” on their company website. They are owned by Otter Media, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, who doesn’t hold the license for The Witcher 3, or any trademarks related to the number “36.”

This is problematic for AnneMunition’s YouTube channel, because while claims are active, Fullscreen takes all monetization for the video. While the videos are over two years old, with both having very little views, they still leave a stain on her YouTube record.

Now, I fully expect that YouTube will get this corrected fairly quickly, as there is nearly zero chance that there is anything remotely valid about this copyright claim. But that really isn't the point. For YouTube's system and process to so clearly favor the accuser, particularly given how much error and abuse there is in all of this, is not sustainable. At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else. That might be far off on the horizon, but it's going to come eventually if some kind of change isn't made on YouTube's part.

Filed Under: anne munition, copyright, numbers
Companies: fullscreen, twitch

50 Comments

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 1:45pm

    And here, in one story, lies the problem with automated copyright systems and the DMCA: Abuses run rampant and go unpunished while the victims of that abuse suffer the most consequences.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Code Monkey (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 1:53pm

    Today is the 24th......

    ....uh, and Ima claim copyright on "24", so, uh, pay me!!!

    (smh)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Nick-B, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:39pm

      Re: Today is the 24th......

      I think Fox (now Disney) would like to have a ward with you about that number...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Dave, 24 Jan 2020 @ 4:38pm

      Re: Today is the 24th......

      While you're at it, try doing the same thing with the numbers 42 and 47.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      McGyver (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 9:52am

      Re: Today is the 24th......

      You are thinking small...
      I’m claiming copyright on “2020”, “2021”, “2022” and “2023”...
      Over those four years I’ll rake in enough troll income to afford enough evil lawyers to successfully defend my claim to “42”... which as we all know is the answer to “life, the universe and everything”.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:13pm

    At some point, content creators will simply have had enough and go somewhere else.

    And the copyright maximalists will follow them and force use of a similar system. As without automation, the level of publishing that occurs on YouTube and other sites is not possible. Unless some teeth are added to DMCA and similar laws, or copyright is significantly weakened, this problem will continue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      morganwick (profile), 26 Jan 2020 @ 3:22am

      Re:

      I've followed at least one content creator that hopped around from one site to another as each one went down and finally just gave up and went to YouTube. I think content creators by and large have decided they're stuck with YouTube, at least for the time being.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 26 Jan 2020 @ 4:12am

        Re: Re:

        I think the problem us the mindset that you can only have one provider at a time. Why not use YouTube but try gathering new users in other places at the same time? It requires more admin but means you're not dependant on a single provider which is a bad idea in any field

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2020 @ 5:40am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Often the problem is that the creator is a one man band, and need to devote their attention to content creation, and the to the fans giving them an income. Adding administration time, takes time away from the stuff that actually drives their income. Posting their videos to a back up site may not take that much time, but unless they also devote time to promoting that site along with their main site, it becomes little more than an online backup.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 26 Jan 2020 @ 6:49am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Well it's certainly not easy, but people make a choice. If they've chosen to depend on a single provider, the complaints that the single provider is bad for doing things they don't like carry less weight.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:22pm

    Isn't it obvious?

    36 is the ASCII code for "$". And 50 is for "2" since stealing once isn't enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:33pm

    NOW to fix and sudit//

    Now how about a company that Verifies CR, and who owns what..
    Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:38pm

      Re: NOW to fix and sudit//

      How do you make that work at the rate that Videos are being uploaded to YouTube, which is more that 500 hours a minute, and given that most videos on YouTube are relatively short, that is of the order of 1500 videos a minute.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 7:46pm

      Re: NOW to fix and sudit//

      "Pay to be listed and pay to Read the list."

      So, the way to fix this is to add barriers to disincentivise small content creators?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dan (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:40pm

    Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

    I've heard YouTube creators battling this problem. Scammers are using this to temporarily divert funds. And they get to keep all they got. YouTube doesn't try to get the payments back. I would love to blame this all on bad federal law, but YouTube is more at fault for allowing money to be diverted without proof from the alleged copyright holder. It would be easy for YouTube to hold all disputed funds in escrow, until the issue of ownership is resolved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      lucidrenegade (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:50pm

      Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

      This. Youtube should demonetize the video and NO ONE gets any money until it's resolved. Between this and the other crap they pull, Youtube is becoming a joke.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Jan 2020 @ 4:14pm

        Re: Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

        Better still, they should put any money earned into escrow, and then give it to the winner of the dispute. Even better than that, YouTube should fix their dispute resolution system, allow for fair use (even if a determination needs to be made in a court of law) and then remove the content from ContentID if the disputer is found to be wrong. Multiple violations would remove all the disputers content from ContentID. This might work under US law, elsewhere maybe not.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        morganwick (profile), 26 Jan 2020 @ 3:25am

        Re: Re: Scamming YouTube creators in this way is more common

        You are assuming the point isn't at least as much to put as many barriers as possible to making content outside of the reach of the legacy gatekeepers, to quash "unauthorized" use of IP, or just to flex their legal muscle (because an indefinitely drawn-out dispute generally favors the richer, more powerful party), than to actually claim the money generated by the content.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mark, 24 Jan 2020 @ 2:49pm

    One of the worst aspects of YouTube's copyright claim system is that it has no memory. I have a video which uses a spoken word audio track that is now in the public domain. There is also a company which sells CDs that contain this track. They have made a copyright claim against my video. I have successfully disputed the claim. But then, a few months later, exactly the same claim was made again, And, again, I sucessfully disputed it. Fast forward a few months, and it all happens again. I'm probably due for a repeat performance fairly soon. Now, I can understand why the company concerned has made the same claim multiple times. They probably have an automated process in place that scours YouTube for anything matching the content they distribute, and issues a claim any time it finds it. And they have no incentive to stop making repeated claims against the same content, not least because other users of it may, unlike me, not dispute it. But YouTube's system ought to be aware that I have already successfully disputed a claim against the audio on my video. It ought to have been flagged on their system that the content is public domain and that no claims are possible. The fact that YouTube allows repeated identical claims to those which have already successfully been disputed is a major flaw in their system. It should not be necessary for video creators to have to repeately make an identical defence against repeated identical claims.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:12pm

      Re:

      YouTube allows content providers to upload samples to automatically compare uploaded content to their "property." The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted to prevent fraudulent claims, but then, they have no incentive to do this.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:21pm

        Re: Re:

        The obvious missing step is for YouTube to have public domain content uploaded and whitelisted.

        Its not that simple, as something built from the public domain gains a new copyright, just copying that is infringement. Also, I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          David, 25 Jan 2020 @ 12:30am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Its not that simple, as something built from the public domain gains a new copyright, just copying that is infringement.

          It is that simple since substantive new copyrightable elements are required or there is no standing to sue for copyright violation. Any verbatim reoccurence of public domain material does not give course to a copyright claim.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 7:51pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "something built from the public domain gains a new copyright"

          Something new built from it, but not the original. If I re-edit Nosferatu with a new soundtrack, that doesn't give me any copyright claim on the original, just the version I created.

          "I can seethe RIAA going ballistic if YouTube allowed that, claiming that it would allow their copyrights to be stolen."

          They go ballistic if you play the music you own in the wrong setting. They go ballistic if you stream a single instead of buying an album. Maybe it's time people stopped caring what they respond to and just do what's best for everyone who's not them, or giving credence to their false claims.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2020 @ 3:09am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Don't forget that being a recording of a performance creates its own copyright. Distinguishing between two performances of the same work my be very difficult for a computer, especially as fuzzy matching is required to avoid simple edits defeating the filter.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              PaulT (profile), 26 Jan 2020 @ 4:10am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              It would create a copyright on the recording, not the composition. But yes the problem is accurately telling the difference with no false positives

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 3:58pm

    So... when do smaller (i.e., actual) content creators get their stuff scanned into Content ID, so later claims by a gatekeeper corp are registered as obviously bogus by the system?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dave, 24 Jan 2020 @ 4:36pm

    Because capitalist dictatorship, of course. Big corporations will do anything to get people into servitude for profits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2020 @ 11:06pm

    First they came for the language

    A couple of years ago i was notified by Scribe to remove a photo posted 10 years earlier, with several others, for violation of Scribe's Terms of Service agreement. The photo was of pelicans flying over a beach.

    When asked why/what, the reply was that i also posted that the picture was taken with a 35mm Leiica, and a woman who worked for Leica (name provided) complained that i had not asked permission from Leica to use the word Leica in my posting (standard practice in galleries is identify the camera).

    This was too absurd to argue the point. After years, i quit Scribe and Leica as a customer.

    And i did not ask for Leica,s permission to use their name in this posting too!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2020 @ 6:17am

    No one should be able to copyright a single no,
    or a single word,
    Will this company sue every publisher who has the no 50 in a book ?
    youtube should have a group to select companys who abuse the content id system.And monitor all the claims they make,
    the problem is youtube is the no 1 video website,
    if creators go to another website they will get very few views.
    Most gamers stream on twitch and put video ,s on youtube too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dan (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 7:02am

      Re:

      No one is claiming copyright on one a single word under the law. The problem is YouTube's system of allowing a one word response for what is the alleged infringement.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2020 @ 6:38am

    "That is a good idea," said Tero Pulkinnen, "For if numbers could not be copyrighted nobody would ever have reason to do math."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2020 @ 7:33am

      Re:

      No, math is just playing with existing numbers.

      If there were no copyright granted upon these two numbers then there would be no incentive to create new numbers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2020 @ 7:34am

    Is one allowed copyright upon an imaginary thing? If not then these folk will not be allowed to copyright imaginary numbers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techboycorp (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 8:11am

    This is the greatest gift I have seen for you guys

    Can’t you see the gift available to you with a problem like this? You should see how a problem like this is the key to getting the gift you have wanted for years - for YouTube AND the patent/copyright legislative bodies to change their policies. This should be the kind of story you plant your flag on, because it is so ridiculously revealing of problems with YouTube and copyright. This is a story stupid enough to condense into a digestible bite to feed to media.

    Just start banging the drum, guys. They’re playing YOUR song here.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    contumacious (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 8:54am

    Perhaps I'm missing something here?
    What's stopping one of these people from pulling the same trick against the people making false copyright claims?
    As a response, they should file a thousand frivolous counter claims against Fullscreen. Every week.
    That should keep them occupied for a while.
    That's what I'd do.
    I'd give up my life as a content creator, and instead devote all of my free time toward making their lives hell.
    And then post it all to YouTube in a series of videos.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 25 Jan 2020 @ 9:33am

      Re:

      "And then post it all to YouTube in a series of videos"

      And end up in a lawsuit you can't win.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      teka, 25 Jan 2020 @ 11:00am

      Re:

      The usual problem is that just the same as patent trolls. These companies make nothing and/or own nothing that you could interrupt. All they have to do is buckshot requests into youtube and free money comes out but if you squeezed them it would somehow turn out that they have as much blood/property/business as a stone and your demands bounce off.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 25 Jan 2020 @ 12:02pm

      Re:

      They're a company.

      You're not.

      While fraudulent claims are given a pass when made by a company, YouTube would almost certainly start handing out penalties when they're made against a company.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2020 @ 12:20pm

    We should copyright the the letters A,E,I,O and U and then monetize anything on YouTube that uses any of these letters in it's title or description.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 25 Jan 2020 @ 6:05pm

    Youtube is honey badger

    Youtube don't care about small semi-pro content creators. They're too busy converting the platform into a commercial VOD/streaming service. Content creators are competition, now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jan 2020 @ 6:30am

    This isn't just random claims.

    Employees INSIDE Youtube are allowing this to happen and taking massive (in terms of numbers - each one is a small sum) kickbacks from various copyright trolls, telling them who to target and when.

    Youtube needs to start firing a LOT of it's staff doing this, or the entire thing is going to get swamped by a fairer competitor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


