In A Blatant Attack On Press Freedom, Brazilian Government Charges Glenn Greenwald With 'Cybercrimes' For Reporting On Leaked Documents
I don't always agree with Glenn Greenwald, and over the last few years have grown increasingly frustrated with either his confusing and contradictory positions or his bizarre stubbornness in being purposefully obtuse in his explanations of his positions. However, his general commitment to freedom of the press is hard to question. Over the last few years, Greenwald has been particularly focused on reporting about the federal government of Jair Bolsonaro in his adopted home of Brazil. Given that Bolsonaro has a reputation for attacking the press, many people wondered how long it would take for the Brazilian government to go after Greenwald.
And, indeed, today it was announced that Greenwald has been charged with "cybercrimes" for his reporting on leaked documents regarding the current Justice Minister, Sergio Moro, who was the federal judge who oversaw the trial of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Many in Brazil, including Greenwald, have argued that the corruption trial and jailing of Lula was a corrupt show trial designed to get Lula out of office and prevent his re-election in 2018 (when Bolsonaro was elected). The leaked documents showed that Moro, while presiding over the trial, worked closely with prosecutors and helped them strategize.
Since then, there has been speculation that the government was trying to build a case against Greenwald. In July, Greenwald was called before a Congressional committee in which he was directly told he should be jailed. Back in August, the Brazilian Supreme Court actually put a stop to an attempt to investigate Greenwald, after Bolsonaro himself called for Greenwald to be jailed.
However, that appears not to have actually stopped the government's attempts to find some reason to throw Greenwald in jail. The charges against Greenwald argue that he wasn't just reporting on the leaked documents, but that he was part of a "criminal organization" and worked with people to hack into the phones of officials in order to access the documents:
Citing intercepted messages between Mr. Greenwald and the hackers, prosecutors say the journalist played a “clear role in facilitating the commission of a crime.”
For instance, prosecutors contend that Mr. Greenwald encouraged the hackers to delete archives that had already been shared with The Intercept Brasil, in order to cover their tracks.
Prosecutors also say that Mr. Greenwald was communicating with the hackers while they were actively monitoring private chats on Telegram, a messaging app.
Some may argue that there is a fine line between reporting on leaked documents and encouraging people to hack to get those documents, but from what's described so far, Greenwald's actions sound like pretty typical efforts by a journalist to work with whistleblowing sources to help them protect themselves. Telling people to delete their archive is just good security advice for a source to protect themselves, and should never be seen as meaning that you're a part of the hacking activity. But, of course, when an oppressive government wants to blur the lines, that's what happens. Indeed, this is quite similar to many of the DOJ's charges against Julian Assange, taking standard journalistic practices and arguing that they make you an accomplice.
For now Greenwald is (as you would expect) not backing down, and claiming (with good reason) that this is an attack on a free press in Brazil. In a lengthy statement he gave to the Daily Beast, it's clear what he thinks of these charges:
“The Bolsonaro government and the movement that supports it has made repeatedly clear that it does not believe in basic press freedoms—from Bolsonaro's threats against Folha to his attacks on journalists that have incited violence to Sergio Moro’s threats from the start to classify us as ‘allies of the hackers’ for revealing his corruption,” Greenwald said in a statement to The Daily Beast.
“Less than two months ago, the Federal Police, examining all the same evidence cited by the Public Ministry, stated explicitly that not only have I never committed any crime but that I exercised extreme caution as a journalist never even to get close to any participation,” he continued. “Even the Federal Police under Minister Moro's command said what is clear to any rational person: I did nothing more than do my job as a journalist—ethically and within the law.”
He also calls out that Supreme Court ruling from last August:
“It is also on an attack on the Brazilian Supreme Court, which ruled in July that I am entitled to have my press freedom protected in response to other retaliatory attacks from Judge Moro, and even an attack on the findings of the Federal Police, which concluded explicitly after a comprehensive investigation that I committed no crimes and solely acted as a journalist.
“We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists. I am working right now on new reporting and will continue to do so. Many courageous Brazilians sacrificed their liberty and even life for Brazilian democracy and against repression, and I feel an obligation to continue their noble work.”
No matter what you think of Greenwald, this appears to be an intimidation technique by the Bolsonaro government, and an outright attack on a free press.
Of course, it also has one other effect: I hadn't followed closely that original story about Moro and his collaboration with prosecutors while being the judge in a case. Yet now I've gone back to read all of the reporting on it, and it certainly suggests a deeply, deeply corrupt Brazilian government.
Filed Under: brazil, corruption, free speech, glenn greenwald, intimidation, jair bolsanro, journalism, press freedom, reporting, sergio moro
Companies: the intercept
Corrupt governments don't like a free press. Sounds familiar.
Corrupt governments don’t like dissent of any kind. A free press is merely a conduit for said dissent.
I had forgotten about Assange but wondered if there was pressure from the USA over the reporting of Snowdon's leaks?
Sorry, you're not allowed to hear that
Authoritarianism is all the rage these days. Given that, no one should be surprised when other governments go further than mere cooperation in silencing dissent of any kind, especially when they are a public as journalists. Expect lots of more than cooperation.
Re: Sorry, you're not allowed to hear that
Yes, and unfortunately, it seems that EVERY government is keen to jump on board.
Re: Re: Sorry, you're not allowed to hear that
They no longer care to be subtle whatsoever.
re: obtuse?
Techdirt and its chatbot -led comment forum (which was cool in its genesis, in the early aughts )routinely, and regularly shits on real, actual activists, commenters, and stringers, and our scoops
For example, when has the establishment Techdirt EVER had a scoop?
Never? Yup.Thats the right response.
So, who cares what your opinion of Glenn is? Youre a lawyer, not a journalist.Glenn is ALL THAT, with cupcakes.
Masnick, you only scoop easy likes from establishment goons, and cough Stephen Stones Nazi Papa Underwear® crowd.
Your days are numbered, unless you get off your ass and investigate, like Glenn does .
Playing it safespace gets lots of people killed, jailed, stalked, maligned, etc., and your hands are in that too.
Re: re: obtuse?
It's hilarious that you call Techdirt "establishment" considering that it led the fight to oppose SOPA/PIPA and ACTA, among other bad legislation…
Re: re: obtuse?
Techdirt has had at least one scoop. It was several years ago, but that isn't even relevant. Techdirt is a blog that comments on things it wants to. For that, some research is necessary, but investigation is not.
Glenn Greenwald is an investigative journalist who's news website is about investigating things it wants to, and one of them is government corruption. So one can have an opinion about how Glenn goes about what he goes about without being a lawyer. That opinion might be favorable, or not, and the opinion might be about what Glenn chooses to cover, rather than Glenn himself. It might also be about how Glenn goes about the covering the stories he does, rather than Glenn himself. There are differences.
Also, I am really curious, how is having, and expressing an opinion gonna get people killed, stalked or jailed?
You've had your rant, now go grow up.
Re: re: obtuse?
Also, Techdirt and the Copia Institute has had many scoops, e.g. The Sky Is Rising, the fact that the RIAA is actually making more money thus negating their need for anti-piracy legislation, the "Protocols-not-platforms" idea which led to Twitter adopting the idea, etc.
You.
Re: re: obtuse?
Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait just a minute . . . Mike’s a lawyer?
Re: re: obtuse?
“Your days are numbered”
Your boi Shiva said that and then he lost so bad no ones heard from him since bro.
Mr. Masnick:
Also Mr. Masnick:
The 1st comment, written last May, irritated me. It was written during election season, no less, when the media is nearly at peak terribleness. The MSM has become practically dishonest by definition, routinely telling flagrant lies. Media now has "fact checkers" who also flagrantly lie... It is powerful enough to build its own bubble to exist in. AND it draws others in also. Unreality is the prime attribute of bubbles. It allows those in the bubble to appear honest, if you choose not to notice the falsehoods.
But, it gets worse. MSM is not only dishonest and thus miseducates, it teaches people how to interpret and react to information and experiences. Like most politicians, MSM stokes negative human tendencies creating control and conformity. One of its effects is relatively new: In the information age people have become adept at converting their biases, prejudices and desires into falsehoods and aggressive certainty and then projecting them outward. Truth is a function of what one can successfully assert. MSM style. True discussion is almost impossible, instead we have a battle of bubbles. Fake truths are a function of human powers, not reality.
Media is an extremely important function. Media's power is meant to serve that function. Mr. Masnick first's quote above is the typical way people talk about powerful, influential or privileged entities. He's practically shrugging in that comment. Causal justification and excuse making. Like the way your boss talks about your lazy, incompetent co-worker, who's the boss' favorite. No frustration. No sharp language. Compare that with the Greenwald comment: Greenwald is easily outside the mainstream and thus less powerful and more vulnerable. That comment? No casual justification. No excuse making. Sharp language and frustration for a person, from what I can tell, appears to be a brave and responsible journalist.
Perhaps, I'm being unreasonable?
Re:
Quiet, Mr. Greenwald.
Re: Re:
You got me. :)
Re:
Media put slant on everything so geared towards attracting the most viewers and readers for sale of advertising. Keeping itself out of lawsuits just barely this side of yellow journalism is a fine art.
Re: Re:
Mainstream media has a lot of problems, including the ones you point out. But I would add that the way they go about 'reporting' 'news' about/from government or politicians (aka stenography) they should be charging government and politicians for their previously free advertising. Then, when that becomes known (or at least more apparent) to the general public, they will have a better appreciation for the current state of mainstream media, on the low side of the hill and sliding rapidly downward.
That, in turn, highlights the need for independent investigative journalists. The problems come in that independents are less protected than those that work for the mainstream press, and usually have a harder time funding their efforts. I don't see a quick turnaround for these issues, but hopefully there is a horizon.
As to bias, or methodology, or technique, an objective editor to reign in exuberance could be beneficial, if one could be 1) afforded and 2) respected enough to control what goes out on the wires.
Re: Re: Re:
Actual reporters, especially independent ones, are increasingly under attack. Even in the US.
Unfortunately, the 'stenographers' have an increasingly big megaphone that can drown out the real reporting.
Re: Re:
Unfortunately most media is now corporate media. So, their behavior can be as complex as the giant, often multinational, companies that own them.
Re: Re: Re:
Centralization of news media in US in the nineties by the government killed free press as we knew it. That's why government is fighting hard against these freelancing investigative journalists, and fighting even harder against the leakers of documents that expose corruption.
Ain’t no maybe about it, son.
Re:
The fanboi is strong in this one.
Re:
[I don't think you have ever responding to any of my (meager # of) comments. Does this make me a troll, now? ;) ]...
On-line as well as IRL I prefer to listen much, talk (write) little.
I am willing to consider a critique. Good, sincere critique is rare, lately.
I hope you do not believe that either you, Mr. Masnick or the Techdirt community itself is invulnerable to existing in a bubble. It doesn't work like that. These days you avoid it by identifying the possible bubbles and denying them.
Re: Re:
re: Sharp language and frustration for a person, from what I can tell, appears to be a brave and responsible journalist.
Your criticism is 100% true, and quite insightful.
TD, suffers the same strawman driven, partisan echo chamber that most other media suffers from, with extra Mockingbird, whereas Greenwald at least appears to have taken an Ethics in Journalism class at some point.
This is a media pundit driven site, feuled by quippy commentary, and many vapid commenters who know nothing about journalism.
Re: Re: Re:
It's cute that you think having an opinion and expressing it, without fulfilling whatever fantasy standard you have in your head, is supposed to be some kind of damning point.
Re:
People are being taken in and lead by MSM as you say even to the point of acting on bias they pick up from the media hook, line and sinker.
If they took out a leader, he should have realized he is playing with dynomite.
Brazilian Bert and Ernie are getting dragged down Bolsonaro St. pretty apropro they chose to lie down there. There devil may care but I don't. I feel nothing....
In the same same sense that "advising someone they should lock their car door" and "taking a hammer to a stranger's window so your friend can grab the purse inside" are totally indistinguishable from one another...
