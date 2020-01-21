Rep. Lieu Tells Rep. Nunes He Looks Forward To Discovery, As More Evidence Of Nunes Connections With Parnas Emerge
Daily Deal: The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Jan 21st 2020 10:37amDaily Deal

The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle has 10 courses designed to get you up to speed on the latest in coding. You will be ready to build powerful and responsive websites to a highly professional degree using today’s most advanced and up to date web technologies before you know it! Throughout this bundle, you'll complete 15+ projects, such as creating an online checkout form (HTML), constructing outbound and return flight date pickers similar to Expedia (HTML, CSS, jQuery & jQuery UI), setting up an interactive carousel slider (HTML, CSS, jQuery & Bootstrap), and much more. Other courses cover Python, Djano 2, deep learning and more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

