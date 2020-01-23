Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software
Law Enforcement's New Facial Recognition Toy Scrapes Photos From Websites, Serves Up 'Matches' In Seconds

Academic Consensus Growing: Phones And Social Media Aren't Damaging Your Kids

Studies

from the another-techno-panic dept

Thu, Jan 23rd 2020 10:44amMike Masnick

We've pointed out for a while now that every generation seems to have some sort of moral panic over whatever is popular among kids. You're probably aware of more recent examples, from rock music to comic books to Dungeons and Dragons to pinball machines (really). Of course, in previous generations there were other things, like chess and the waltz. Given all that, for years we've urged people not to immediately jump on the bandwagon of assuming new technology must also be bad for kids. And, yet, so many people insist they are. Senator Josh Hawley has practically trademarked his claim that social media is bad for kids. Senator Lindsey Graham held a full hearing all of which was evidence free, moral panicking about social media and the children -- and because of that he's preparing a new law to completely upend Section 230 in the name of "protecting the children" from social media.

Not that it's likely to stop grandstanding politicians, but over in academia, where they actually study these things, there's a growing consensus that social media and smart phones aren't actually bad for kids. While some academics made claims about potential harm a decade or so ago, none of their predictions have proven accurate, and even some of those academics have revised their earlier research, and in one case even admitting that they caused an unnecessary panic:

The debate about screen time and mental health goes back to the early days of the iPhone. In 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a widely cited paper that warned doctors about “Facebook depression.”

But by 2016, as more research came out, the academy revised that statement, deleting any mention of Facebook depression and emphasizing the conflicting evidence and the potential positive benefits of using social media.

Megan Moreno, one of the lead authors of the revised statement, said the original statement had been a problem “because it created panic without a strong basis of evidence.”

A few different "studies of studies" are showing that there's little to no evidence to support harm from these popular technologies.

The latest research, published on Friday by two psychology professors, combs through about 40 studies that have examined the link between social media use and both depression and anxiety among adolescents. That link, according to the professors, is small and inconsistent.

“There doesn’t seem to be an evidence base that would explain the level of panic and consternation around these issues,” said Candice L. Odgers, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and the lead author of the paper, which was published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

There's a lot more in that NY Times article, or you can read through pretty much all of the recent academic research on the topic.

Of course, the real question is just how silly will Senators Hawley, Graham and others look as they continue to insist that social media and phones are harming the children?

Filed Under: democracy, kids, moral panic, social media, techno panic, think of the children

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    bob, 23 Jan 2020 @ 11:02am

    Of course, the real question is just how silly will Senators Hawley, Graham and others look as they continue to insist that social media and phones are harming the children?

    A better question is do any of them care if they look silly or not. They have already shown they don't mind being fact free or hypocrites or wrong. As long as they have enough people that believe them and vote them back into their seats, they don't care how they look.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Jan 2020 @ 11:07am

    What research?

    Of course, the real question is just how silly will Senators Hawley, Graham and others look as they continue to insist that social media and phones are harming the children?

    Not a problem, they weren't interested in the actual data before they made their claims, I'm sure they'll have no problem dismissing it now, and the same will almost certainly apply to those gullible enough to listen to them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Flynn Arrowstarr, 23 Jan 2020 @ 11:50am

    Sadly, to their supporters, not that sad at all. They will instead be seen as standing up to the liberal elite or somesuch.

    Flynn

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 23 Jan 2020 @ 11:56am

    It's much easier to blame the latest thing as damaging to the children than to realize one of the most damaging and dangerous things out there is bad parenting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software
Law Enforcement's New Facial Recognition Toy Scrapes Photos From Websites, Serves Up 'Matches' In Seconds
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:58 Law Enforcement's New Facial Recognition Toy Scrapes Photos From Websites, Serves Up 'Matches' In Seconds (0)
10:44 Academic Consensus Growing: Phones And Social Media Aren't Damaging Your Kids (4)
10:39 Daily Deal: UX-App -- Interaction & UI Design Software (0)
09:37 Attorney General Barr's Anti-Encryption Efforts Aren't Supported By Many FBI Officials (8)
06:25 Traditional TV Enters Its Final Death Spiral (29)
03:26 Germany Wants To Limit Memes And Mashups Derived From Press Publishers' Material To 128-by-128 Pixels In Resolution, And Three Seconds In Length (22)

Wednesday

19:46 Researchers Scientifically Create Video Games To Benefit Cognitive Function (10)
15:41 Houston Officer Behind Deadly Botched Raid Hit With Two Felony Murder Indictments (24)
13:36 The Similarities Between The US's Case Against Julian Assange And Brazil's Against Glenn Greenwald Are Uncanny (27)
12:04 DEA, TSA Sued For Stealing 79-Year-Old Man's Life Savings From His Daughter At An Airport (41)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.